Ireland is being paid handsomely to kill itself. The magic money machine keeps pumping out the dosh. As long as the money is flowing, what’s there to complain about, right? Let’s ignore the excess deaths and focus on the extra cha-ching.

The Irish Times reports:

The continuing growth of corporation tax receipts will deliver a cash pile to the Coalition as it prepares for an election in the second half of next year or in early 2025, the figures show. The document – known as the Stability Programme Update, which is required by EU rules – shows that the Government expects an exchequer surplus of over €12 billion next year. When other factors – including a large surplus in the social insurance fund – are added, the general government balance next year is projected to be as high as €16 billion.

In a follow-up editorial the paper of record puts the urgent need to reduce emissions as the “central economic task facing the Coalition”.

Who could find fault with a government that’s responsible for this ‘surplus of riches’ as The Irish Times headline reads? On we go towards The Great Reset, that crazy conspiracy theory that’s not so nutty after all. Get ready for 15-minute cities, surveillance cameras, eating bugs, carbon taxes, restricted travel and transhumanism as set out by the World Economic Forum. We’re saving the planet. We must do our duty by housing the world too. Unvetted, undocumented, military aged men by the busload. No questions asked. Move over, shut up and do as you’re told. It’s the WEF way. The unelected goons know better. They give each other awards to prove their authority over us. We must embrace diversity, inclusiveness and compelled speech. We all think the same now. No room for debate.

Trans rights are human rights. Never mind if the child’s body is mutilated. Never mind that you can’t actually change your biological sex. On with the gender blockers. More censorship please to stop ‘hate speech’. Those nice drag queens just want to read stories to the children and show them their pretty, multi-coloured flag. What’s your problem? That’s where we’re headed. And maybe we deserve it for being so stupid as a collective. Not us obviously, but the ones who willfully played along to feel safe in a pack, and for financial gain.

Remember when the government magically found all that money to pay people to stay and home and save Granny who was being midazolamed in care homes up and down the country? Remember when it all seemed so easy. Money for nothing. Well there’s nothing for nothing. There was a high price for that free money. It may have made life temporarily sweet, but there’s a bitter after-taste. The devil pays well. You just have to park up your brains and your morals and look the other way. Be kind. It’s not nice to point out the anomalies. They would have died anyway. That’s all I hear. Who cares about the death protocols in hospitals and nursing homes? Let’s move on. Nobody talks about Covid anymore, apparently.

We can’t move on. Do we think our national sins have suddenly disappeared? That there are no repercussions for our terrible deeds? As a country, the adult population failed to stand up for their elderly when they needed us most. Under the guise of ‘it’s for your health and safety’, our vulnerable older population were left to starve, dehydrate and wither away with toxic doses of midazolam, remdesivir and morphine. Do Not Resuscitate signs over their beds. No visitors allowed. The virtue signallers were too concerned with keeping their masks slammed tight to their faces and pointing the finger at others who wore them under their chin, or not at all. Who cares that they didn’t work? A cowardly nation that has no moral compass is looking for trouble. A nation that can be easily bought, will sell out to the highest bidder, even if the money is fake. It will sell out the future of its children for short-term gains and a feeling of security. Money over morals, our greatest problem. So many sell-outs. Just following orders. Not my problem. Pretend it’s not happening.

We had another chance to show some moral fibre when they came for the kids with their needles, even though children were not at risk of the Covid-19 boogieman. Again we failed. Instead, the easily manipulated queued in line. The telly told them. Trust the science. Don’t be one of those conspiracy theorists. The educated ones were the worst offenders. Afraid to look stupid in front of neighbours and colleagues, they egged each other on into the Godless abyss. At least they could go on holidays and eat in restaurants. They flashed their QR codes and gloated at the ‘unvaccinated’, content to leave them outside in the wind and rain. They said nothing when President Michael D Higgins signed into law a two-tier discrimination system in July 2021. Instead they supported the move, betraying their brothers and sisters by collaborating with the enemy.

Do we not think all of this comes without a price? Do we think it’s all forgotten and that we can skulk off undetected? Life doesn’t work like that. We get many chances to redeem ourselves, right up until our last breath. We have had countless opportunities to come good, to make right our wrongs, but we remain defiant, willfully ignorant, hard-hearted, venal, worshipping false idols. Joe Biden’s visit will tell you all you need to know for an updated morality check. It’s biblical. Like those ancient stories in the Bible where God appeals to his people to stop their bad ways, over and over again until in exasperation, He delivers His judgment.

How do we think the Irish are going to fare? Or do we believe in God at all? Is that too embarrassing? Are we Godless now? And if so, what does that make us? Are we ok with the stench of sulfur from these NGOs and self-important world governing bodies? Their black magick spells, rituals and trickery are just a figment of our imagination, too outrageous to be true. Except they’re in our faces. They’re not even hiding it anymore. You’d have to bury your head deeper into the sand to pretend it’s not there, in music videos, opening ceremonies, speeches, hand gestures, pedophilia policies and court judgements. Throw grandmother Margaret Buttimer in jail for not wearing a mask while grocery shopping but let the child rapist off with a suspended sentence. The rot is everywhere you look. But hey, stay positive. That way, the perpetrators can get away with murder. It’s too negative to focus on the bad stuff. New Age indoctrination trains us to keep it sunny side up, at all times. Clever.

So where is all this extra money coming from to keep Ireland in line with the New World Order? Big Pharma? Big Tech? It’s an awful lot of dough. Hush money. Shhhh! Say nothing. All is well. Don’t be a negative Nancy. Move along now. Nothing to see here. Sure aren’t we doing great? Never better. The replacements keep pouring in. You’ll hardly notice the difference. The magic money machine papers over all the cracks. A Faustian pact to assuage the unease of the masses and soothe them to sleep.

