Linda Mulligan is no ‘anti-vaxxer’. She’s had four ‘vaccines’ and the offer of a fifth.

The first injection was on February 23, 2021, the AstraZeneca. Her second dose of AstraZeneca was June 01, 2021. On November 28, 2021, the 50 year-old mother of two and grandmother of two, received the Pfizer injection and on September 9, 2022, Linda had the Moderna booster shot. On January 26, 2023 the healthcare worker received an offer for a fifth shot. This time she said no.

WhatsApp Message to Linda Mulligan for her fifth vaccine injection

The Dublin woman, who’s living in Co Wexford deeply regrets participating in the trial, the biggest and deadliest of its kind the world has ever witnessed.

“I didn’t even know it was a trial. I thought it was simply a vaccine roll-out. I thought I was well informed and that I was making an intellectual decision having weighed up all the pros and cons. At the time I was watching the news, reading the newspapers and listening to the radio. I was aware of the conspiracy theories, but I thought those people were paranoid and sitting in their bedrooms all day looking up misinformation. I believed the fact checkers. Because of underlying health issues, I wanted to protect myself from Covid-19. I had been on a ventilator in 2016 for three weeks due to multi-organ failure and I was terrified it could happen again. I didn’t want to put my children through that trauma again, of seeing me like that. I knew it was a new type of vaccine, mRNA, not your traditional vaccine, a modern day innovation. That appealed to me as I had reacted badly to the flu jab in the past”.

A year after Linda received her first two AstraZeneca vaccines, Denmark became the first country to suspend the controversial Oxford ‘vaccine’ due to concerns about unusual blood clotting problems. Ireland followed suit, next Thailand, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Congo, and Bulgaria.

More European countries came after, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, Sweden, Latvia and Slovenia.

“I heard some background news about blood clots but only that they were very, very rare. I just thought there’s always the risk of side effects with every vaccine or medication. I had no idea of the scale of the issue, that it wasn’t just blood clots. Nphet and the media played it all down,” says Linda.

Initially Linda felt fine after the ‘vaccines’ but progressively started to feel unwell until eight months ago, while in the kitchen, she collapsed on the floor. She came to with a bleeding lip and bumps on her head.

Linda’s GP sent her for an MRI and weekly Vitamin B12 shots at Wexford General Hospital.

“I just felt horrendous. I had ringing in my ears, burning, stinging fingertips, dizziness, exhaustion. I couldn’t remember words, I had this brain fog. I lost a stone in weight. My blood pressure kept dropping and my heart felt under pressure.”

The MRI found an increase in white matter in Linda’s brain but the doctors could not figure out what was causing the issue. During these tests, medical staff never mentioned the gene therapy trial or the known side-effects to the ‘vaccines’ as evidenced in Pfizer’s own research, on the VAERS system in the US, the WHO’s VigiAccess, EudraVigilance and the UK’s Yellowcard databases. In June 2022 the World Council for Health issued an urgent warning having reviewed these databases. It concluded:

The magnitude of disparity in the number of adverse events compared to other commonly administered vaccines and therapies is sufficient to indicate an alarming safety signal for these products.

Vaccine injuries in Ireland are reported to the Health Products Regulatory Authority. The latest information on hpra.ie website reads:

Up to 28 February 2023, the HPRA has received a total of 20,917 reports describing suspected side effects in association with COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,852 were received in 2022 and 158 were received in 2023.

Linda says, “I’m grateful for all the tests including adrenal function and blood samples but ultimately I feel gaslit and fobbed off because to this day I cannot fully function. Really I would like my reaction to the vaccines to be acknowledged. I don’t know what my outlook is because I feel so unwell. My suspicion is that my body is overloaded with the spike protein. Informed consent is so important. I didn’t even know it was a trial until afterwards. If I had of known all the facts and the adverse reactions, I would never have agreed to the injections”.

As a healthcare worker for people with disabilities, Linda came under Section 39 of the HSE staff guidelines. She says she was not mandated to get the vaccine but at the same time wanted to protect those in her care and herself. The drive to get everyone ‘vaccinated’ was intense with constant media campaigns and ads reassuring the public it was the right thing to do.

“We discussed it among ourselves at work. There was one colleague who was dead set against the vaccines. I wish I had listened to her but I believed the news reports. They were very convincing. I had no reason not to believe them. I trusted the news reporters and presenters after years of watching and listening to them. They said these vaccines were safe and effective , would stop transmission and lessen symptoms. I know better now. I haven’t watched television since Christmas. I can’t stand the way everyone is acting like nothing has happened. There’s no mention of the excess mortality rates or any adverse reactions or even any of these ‘died suddenly’ cases, never any mention of the vaccine. Now I do my own research and I’m shocked by what they’re not telling us. No wonder they don’t want us to look into things ourselves”.

The late Dr Kershav Sharma, 39, respiratory consultant, Wexford General Hospital

Before his untimely death on the 11th of January 2021, Linda was under the care of Dr Kershav Sharma, the respiratory consultant who practised in Wexford General Hospital. The 39-year-old doctor from Trinidad received the vaccine on Tuesday 5th of January 2021. On the 11th of January he was found unresponsive lying by the side of his bed on the floor with vomit on his mouth and a mark on his mouth from the locker falling on him. The inquest into his death recorded a verdict of misadventure. Coroner Dr Sean Nixon said,

“Dr Sharma suffered cardio-respiratory arrest due to alcohol and prescribed drugs. He did have problems with his mental health and alcohol on occasions, but his death was not related to Covid-19 infection of Covid-19 vaccination”.

Linda says, “Dr Sharma was a wonderful man. He was bright and very caring, in the full of his health. It’s incredibly sad what happened to him. I cried the day I found out he died. He had always been so kind to me. He really cared. All the healthcare workers went for our first vaccinations at Wexford General Hospital around the same time. We were shocked when he died. He’s a real loss”.

In December 2016, Linda suffered multi-organ failure and had to be put on a ventilator. Since then her lungs are badly scarred and Dr Sharma helped in her recovery, sending Linda to Blackrock Clinic in 2019 for an MRI which showed her heart was working fine. Dr Sharma was the son of the former Chief Justice of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the late Mr Justice Satnarine Persad Sharma and had no family in Ireland.

Linda is due to meet with her new consultant again next week.

“I’m finally ready to discuss the elephant in the room. All this time and we never mentioned the vaccines. Why? It’s crazy not to bring them up. There’s so much denial. I’m going to just say it to him. I have it all ready. Let’s talk about the elephant in the room”.

Linda says her daughter and son’s girlfriend who’s a microbiologist share many of her symptoms and regret taking the injections. Her two grandchildren will not be put forward for the ‘vaccines’ despite constant HSE media campaigns to sign up children and infants overlooking the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis among a long list of other adverse reactions.

“We’ve learned the hard way but funny enough, I feel more alive than ever, despite my ailments. I was a zombie before, consuming the mainstream media and not really knowing what was going on. Now I’ve popped awake. I’ve turned back to God and my faith is stronger than ever. I feel like I’m on a mission. Maybe I had to get four vaccines to be able to tell my story from that perspective. I am not afraid of dying. Jesus told us, do not be afraid and that brings great comfort. People say all sorts about Elon Musk, but I must say Twitter, under his ownership, has allowed for discussion I only wished we had when they were pushing the vaccines”.

Linda’s mother Mary died in Dublin, this time last year one week after receiving her booster. She had collapsed and was found dead five days later in her apartment.

“My mother had health problems so we’ll never know for sure. It’s a grey area but you can’t help but wonder. I was going to call her but kept putting it off, which makes me sad”.

Linda is obviously alarmed by Ireland’s excess mortality rate of 25.4% in December 2022 compared to the average number of deaths for the same month each year between 2016 and 2019.

“It’s weird the way the media is staying so quiet on the subject when you compare it to the hype of the pandemic. I may be late to the game, but I’m happy I know now. It’s renewed by faith and given my life a deeper purpose”.

Linda is determined to keep using her voice to speak up and talk about ‘vaccine’ injuries. You can find her on Twitter @LindaXIre

