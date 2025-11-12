If you didn’t know Iceland’s excess mortality problem, you might believe the mainstream media when they claim the North Atlantic island had ‘hammered COVID with science’.

Looking on the World Economic Forum website you’ll discover that Iceland tested a higher proportion of its population than any other country in the world. This is deemed a good thing by the WEF, unsurprisingly.

Iceland’s testing rate of almost 135 per 1,000 people is partly down to a public private partnership, which involves a pharmaceutical company conducting tests on people with and without COVID-19 symptoms.

Let’s rewind to 2020, the year of the supposed pandemic to analyse Iceland’s Eurostat excess mortality data. January 2020 sees the death rate for the Nordic island hit 17.2% above average. This may have been down to a particularly hard flu season. It’s not clear. The WHO announced the Covid pandemic on March 11, 2020 but as we can see there was little sign of any deadly virus on the loose in Iceland, especially when you contrast these figures to recent data.

March 2020 saw deaths drop to -0.6% below baseline with mortality dipping to -19.9% in June 2020, remaining under the line for July and August before creeping slightly up in September 2020 before reaching 11.3% above average in October 2020, then rounding out the year on 5.3% in November and 5.5% in December.

You couldn’t call it a pandemic. A contagious virus doesn’t operate like this. There would be some kind of build up to show it spreading and killing as it moved through the population. This graph tells a different story entirely.

In June 2020, The New Yorker ran a story entitled, How Iceland Beat The Coronavirus.

Elizabeth Kolbert writes, ‘The country didn’t just manage to flatten the curve, it virtually eliminated it’. The celebrations were premature. Trouble lay ahead for the island nation. Big trouble.

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told Sky News in April 2020:

“Our main guiding line has been to follow the instruction of the World Health Organisation. That means testing a lot of people, tracing, putting the people into quarantine and having people in isolation where they are sick. These instructions are what we have been doing.”

It will become clear why this strategy has proven a disastrous for Iceland, a story that has been hidden from view because it exposes the lies and manipulations of the phoney health crisis they called ‘Covid-19’.

Moving on to 2021, the year the injections came to town. We begin to see changes. Slowly at first, then hitting 17.7% in August leading The Washington Post to publish a piece asking why Iceland is seeing a coronavirus surge despite vaccine success?

Reis Thebault writes:

Many of the country’s recent infections have occurred among vaccinated people, but they’ve been overwhelmingly mild. So even as new cases multiplied, Iceland’s rates of covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths have remained low. Of the 1,300 people currently infected, just 2 percent are in the hospital. The country hasn’t recorded a virus death since late May.

If that was the case, the question begs to be asked: Then what was killing Icelanders between May and August 2021? The toxic shots? Hospital interventions? Heart attacks? Clots? Something was causing the rise in mortality in Iceland during that time.

The Iceland Review boasts of just 7% of Icelanders 16 years and older still ‘unvaccinated’.

Roughly 100 people have been vaccinated per day in the Greater Reykjavík area since July 1, 2021 including approximately 500 pregnant women. 7% of Icelanders 16 years and older are yet to be vaccinated.

We see deaths dip dramatically in September and October giving a false sense of security to Icelanders before heading back up again, ending the 2021 at a 18.6% higher than average. The following year we’ll see why Iceland failed to beat the virus with science and instead created more trouble for itself through its WEF/WHO policies.

From 2022 onwards, things take a turn for the worse for Iceland and the mainstream media go eerily quiet on the consistently high excess deaths which make the pandemic year look like a picnic. We see why Iceland’s prime minister got it wrong being so obedient to the WHO and WEF’s diktats. This is where all that testing and injecting got the people of Iceland.

There was barely any health crisis to tackle at the start. There is now but there’s no fuss about these deaths in the media or beyond. No exploration about what’s causing the shockingly high mortality figures. No debate. No investigations. No curiosity as to what may be the root cause of all these deaths peaking at an eye-watering 54.4% in March 2022.

The best excuse guilty authorities can come up with is that ‘Covid-19’ is responsible for all this death but that doesn’t make sense. Weren’t the injections supposed to prevent hospitalisations and deaths from the virus? Wasn’t that the promise? Trust the science. You’re not a doctor so do as you’re told. Don’t listen to those crazy anti-vaxxers, they do their research sitting on the toilet wearing a tinfoil hat. Ha ha ha. Just roll up your sleeve and do the right thing, for the common good. Think of Granny. It’s just a little pinprick. You’ll barely notice. Over before you know it. Go on. Go on. Go on.

The latest Eurostat death figures for Iceland give a false impression about the dire situation the isolated nation finds itself since the fake pandemic. June 2025 saw deaths drop to -3.7%. Maybe they’ll report on that because there’s been barely anything about the rate of dying in Iceland these past few years which is telling. We’ve heard about the mosquito making its way to the Nordic island for the first time. Maybe they’re about to pin the blame for all these deaths on the flying insect. Bill Gates has his malaria jab ready to roll, after all.

One thing’s for sure they can’t keep ignoring the body count in Iceland. The island nation has gone from being a star pupil of the WEF’s ‘Covid-19 track and trace’ policies to being its victim. This is a valuable lesson in why we must never acquiesce with tyrants and their monopoly money.

Depopulation is their game. It doesn’t have to be ours.

No remains the magic word.