Ever wonder what those satanic wannabe overlords really think of us?

Look no further than Russell Brand’s 2014 occult laden children’s book, The Pied Piper of Hamelin. Before we delve inside, let’s pause for a moment to take in the cover, illustrations by Chris Riddell.

In his wisdom, Brand thought it appropriate to base the Pied Piper character on ultra-violent sociopath, rapist and robber, Alex DeLarge, the sicko gang master of the Droogs from Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 adaptation of Anthony Burgess’ 1962 novel, A Clockwork Orange. Brand even said it out loud, shamelessly, on day-time TV, to Lorraine Kelly, who barely batted an eyelid in response. Hardly anyone noticed. I’ve only sat up to pay attention since the Covid scam, so it drifted over my head then, too. “Ole Russ ain’t like that. He’s on our side.” - I hear it all the time. No he’s not.

Like Alex DeLarge, the narrator in Brand’s Pied Piper tale has a disturbing approach to order. The book’s opening page introduces us to the people of Hameline:

“The Hamelinians liked things nice and neat and normal. They liked Hamelin the way it was: tidy and trim and controlled. They didn’t like anyone or anything coming in to Hamelin and upsetting its perfect borders and lines”.

A menacing start to a deeply sinister book, not suitable for children, or even adults. Unless you’re a certain type of adult, best avoided. The narrator encourages the reader to hate the children of Hamelin:

“There wasn’t a kid in Hamelin I’d go near with a gorgeousness trophy unless it was to bosh ‘em over the noggin’”

This is supposed to be funny.

On we go to meet Fat Bob, the child who won the ‘Hamelin beige rosette for slickest poop’.

“…he was so eager to get the thing on he’d pierced his own rubbery nipple with the pin…his cheekaboos were so rosy and plump that if I thought I could get away with it I would prick ‘em with a fork, ” writes Brand. You ok with this? I am not.

Brand goes on to introduce us to Gretchen who adores Fat Bob. “The cheeks, the rosette, the blooming circle of blood around his right nipple, all to her seemed like the marks of a good sort,” Brand writes.

On he goes, relentlessly, shamelessly:

“Bob is so delicious,” said Fat Bob’s Dad proudly watching as his son pushed a wasp into a baby’s open mouth”.

“He’s so strong and sensitive,” mused Fat Bob’s Dad wistfully, as if he was talking about his boyfriend and not his son…

It gets worse. The satanic imagery becomes more grim and disgusting with each page. Fat Bob’s face is smeared in rat poo. The mayor has a ‘rat trembling in her bra’, another rat sets ‘fire to a child’s pram in the town square and Flamenco danced all around it’. How was this allowed to pass the publishers? Why no uproar in the media? It’s telling the things they’re quiet about. It shows you who’s in charge.

To flick through this depraved book, click HERE for a video I posted on Rumble, that’s if you’ve got the stomach.

We’re in a spiritual war and discernment is our best tool of defence. Judge them by their fruits. Beware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing. Don’t be tricked. This is not a normal book. Brand has never apologised for its gory contents. He’s never explained why he based the Pied Piper on a violent rapist. It’s worse than weird. We are awakening. There will be false light. There will be deception. There will be clues and red flags. It’s up to us to notice. That’s the game. There will be rats who arrive to wreck the order, just like in the book.

“The complacent, lazy folks of Hamelin had no idea how to cope with this new menace, they were used to the easy life and didn’t like trouble or confrontation. Especially not with opponents that couldn’t be easily crushed,” Brand writes.

We all know how the story ends. The children of the village disappear, except one, Sam, who understands the Pied Piper, somehow. It’s chilling. “…what became of them is an irrelevant secret and none of us know, but if you want to know it, you can decide for yourself, in your own little brainbox”.

Well my own little brainbox is telling me Brand is a creep, at best. The story in the mainstream media might be a cover. Thread carefully here. Don’t be so easily manipulated. Do your own research. Use your discernment and draw your own conclusions. Ignore the evidence before your eyes at your peril.

