“I’m talking to Dr Emily from St James’ about the Young Cancer Onset programme and I just think I want to look forward to that and advocating for people that you have more information, that your home tests come to a younger age, that there’s more respect around women’s health. And in honour of my daughter and the younger generation that’s coming up I’m going to do everything I can.” Natasha Rocca Devine, Interior Designer on Instagram, November 24, 2026

Interior designer Natasha Rocca Devine has announced on her Instagram account that she has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The 42-year-old author and broadcaster took to social media to share a video about her diagnosis, explaining in the text: “My hope is to raise awareness, encourage others to advocate for women’s health & help everyone access support; especially at a younger age.”

She said that she had been diagnosed with cancer just eight weeks ago.

Across the international media, we’re seeing more headlines about younger people getting diagnosed with the disease. Here’s a sample.

The mainstream media have clicked into action, normalising bowel cancer in younger people. There are Big Pharma products to sell. As we’ve come to expect, they’re skipping over the Covid injections role in the shocking increase in incidences among the under 50s. That’s what they’re paid to avoid. It doesn’t mean the rest of us have to fall into line.

Even Pfizer are normalising early onset colon cancer (a type of bowel cancer) among their employees who were offered Covid shots along with their families from 2021. The company’s website reads:

We at Pfizer are not immune, and we are dedicated to helping share the stories of those who have faced the terrible disease. Especially when they are a part of our family.

Lily Hickey works as a People Experience Lead for Commercial Oncology at Pfizer, and less than a year after giving birth, she felt a pain in her side that that she initially wrote off as postpartum. Her gynecologist referred her to a gastrointestinal doctor, who ordered a colonoscopy. Lily was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, the third most common cancer worldwide.

It’s little surprise that Pfizer have a new drug for colon cancer. NBC News tells us:

Patients who got the combination treatment lived, on average, about 30 months, compared with about 15 months for those who got standard chemotherapy.

In other words it won’t cure but it will cost.

The following video is my reading of the bowel/colon cancer situation in an effort to bring clarity where the complicit mainstream media refuse to thread.

The video covers:

Natasta Rocca Devine’s announcement on Instagram

The mainstream media’s role in concealing the effects of the Covid shots

A clue from the Rockefeller University that relates to Dr Sabine Hazan’s findings

Jeffrey Epstein’s funding of colon cancer research at Harvard University

A new study linking marathon runners to an increased risk of colon cancer

Related articles:

Media Watch: How the Irish Independent is using the death of Ciara Mageean to normalise bowel cancer in young people

Jeffrey Epstein funded colon cancer research at Harvard University

Study finds early-onset colorectal cancer cases up 32% since the rollout of the Covid injections