We are perilously close to being locked down and to having our freedoms removed for spurious reasons all over again.

The same gang who brought us the Covid scam have returned emboldened by the compliance and gullibility of the Irish.

This time they’re going with climate change as a health emergency.

They clearly think we’re not that smart. So far so good for our would-be controllers. The last time they told us the flu disappeared only to be replaced by a mystery virus with the same symptoms, so you can understand their confidence.

Still, there are signs of hope that this time around won’t be as easy to pull off as before. Lessons have been learned.

Dr Gerry Waters was the first to let his feelings be known publicly about the absurd plan to rob our liberty using climate change as the excuse. He confronted the chair of the PHEIC event, Dr Tony Holohan, telling him he belonged before a Nuremberg trial type sitting for the excess deaths since the shots recommended to the public as safe and effective. It didn’t go down well. The cops were eventually called to escort Dr Waters to the door.

He didn’t leave quietly.

We’re different now. Those of us who understand what’s been lost and what could yet be lost if we don’t stand up and make our voices heard. It’s confrontational. It’s uncomfortable. It could get us in a lot of trouble.

But if not now, when?

RTÉ News reports that 800 so-called medical professionals have signed a petition calling on the Government to recognise climate change as a health emergency.

The conference heard calls for Ireland to use its upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union to build support among member states for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare climate change a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

They’re going to do it again if they can get away with it. Consent is key. This is why it’s so important to push the issue of excess deaths since the Covid shots. If people don’t understand how they were scammed the last time they’re going to fall for the next round of nonsense emanating from TCD. And drag the rest of us with them, like before.

We really are all in this together.

The humiliation will continue for as long as the people protect the lies.

Related articles:

Coming soon: Climate Change, the new health emergency

Excess deaths are back in the news after years of being ignored following the Covid jab rollout