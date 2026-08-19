Aisling O'Loughlin

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Mark Fletton
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‘Trained by the BBC. Now, that used to be a good thing.’

No. It didn’t. It was never a ‘good thing’. The BBC has, since its inception, been a propaganda machine. There was never a time when it was anything else.

‘I will say that, in its day, the BBC training used to be the gold standard.’

When, precisely, was ‘its day’?

Who, precisely, regarded it as ‘the gold standard’?

When, do you say, that it ceased to be ‘the gold standard’?

If I were to ask you what the very best piece of investigative journalism the BBC has ever done, in its history, what would you say? The very best.

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