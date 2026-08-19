“This is part of the post truth agenda. We’ve got really no investigative journalism going on in the mainstream press but also the alternative press is being corralled and co-opted here by fake investigative journalists who are asking the wrong questions and also blaming victims, not the perpetrators. They’re not trying to find, it seems, the actual perpetrators at all.” Tony Gosling, Investigative Journalist

In this interview with investigative journalist Tony Gosling we look at the ways Richard D Hall and his network have misled their audiences into reaching the wrong conclusion - no bomb, no victims - on the Manchester Arena bombing, May 22, 2017.



We identify the network of saboteurs deliberately planting bad information to draw critical thinkers off the scent and down the wrong track.

Full interview:





Tony Gosling is a British investigative journalist, historian, and broadcaster. He presents The Bristol Politics Show and has spent more than two decades reporting on geopolitics, intelligence, financial power structures, and international affairs.

Further analysis:

Specify the misdirection and there you’ll find the network of operatives

Unsurprisingly the truther movement is heavily infiltrated with competing agendas. It can be confusing figuring out who to believe, that's why the reader/viewer must be ever vigilant for anomalies on the radar.

Specifics are important.

Once we specify the misdirection clearly (with evidence) we’ll understand who's attempting to mislead us and why.