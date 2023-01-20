It’s painfully apparent, Ireland is under attack. Murder by media. Murder by government. Murder by medicine. It’s a horror show. All performed under the veneer of ‘for your health and safety’.

A naive and gullible public finds itself still too afraid to be called a ‘conspiracy theorist’, even after so much revelation. ‘I’m not a conspiracy theorist but….something is wrong’. No shit Sherlock. Something is very, very wrong. We’re in deep trouble, way beyond Point Critical. The masses, hooked on TV and doctor’s orders, have parked up their brains and their morals, to virtue signal into sudden death and dystopia.

It’s a Godless, stupid sight for those of us on the sidelines, beckoning for reason to return to those we thought we knew. The black magick spell may be waning but the daft excuses for the madness keep piling up, along with the bodies.

Long Covid. Climate Change. Making your bed. Gardening. An underlying condition. Just one of those things. Tragic. Oh well. Nothing to see here. Move along folks. There’s the war in Ukraine to fight.

Remember it’s our duty to house THE WORLD: An uncapped flow of foreigners, so many military aged men, wedge them in where-ever there’s space. Where are all the millions of euro coming from to pay for their accommodation? Why not the Irish homeless first? Where are the women and children?

RACIST! FAR-RIGHT FASCIST! How very dare you ask! We must protect Ukraine’s borders at all costs, but our own? Well we don’t count. Move over. How many spare bedrooms in your house? Fill out the census form now, like a good little drone. It’s only right to share.

What about those vacant holiday homes? No point leaving them empty when there are countless nations to shelter. No passport. No problem. All welcome. Keep ‘em coming. We want nothing to do with a backward looking idea of Sovereignty, remember? As stated, in the Dáil, for the world to hear, by former Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

This is no conspiracy theory. It’s simply a conspiracy, against the Irish nation. A grand betrayal by those entrusted to represent the people.

Oh look! There’s Leo Varadkar, tag Taoiseach, over in Davos, for the World Economic Forum. Another conspiracy theory, except there he is, rubbing shoulders with Klaus Schwab and his gang of globalist goons. It’s not hard to figure out this guy is batting for the opposition. It’s not like they hide their intentions. Cast your mind back to that July 2017 Time cover, of Varadkar espousing the virtues of globalism.

ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION YET?

It’s time to take note like your life depended on it, because it does. Depopulation is not a conspiracy theory. Neither is the plantation taking place right under our noses. We are being replaced and diluted. It’s all part of the plan.

Covid was a con job, a hoax, a trick to lure the public into taking part in a deadly trial. A fake emergency to ensure Big Pharma had no liability when things started to go wrong, as we knew, as they knew, it would. Things are going wrong.

Young people are dropping dead, unexpectedly, suddenly. Older people too. Children are dying. There’s a cover-up. The death tally, so beloved of TV viewers during the so-called pandemic, is now silent. The news anchors and reporters look flushed. Excess mortality rates keep increasing. The hospitals are overwhelmed. Birth rates are dropping. What have they done? Why do they keep playing along with the deceit? Why don’t they walk away? Are they still trying to gain favour with the Board of Directors?

Just keep saying they’re ‘safe and effective’. Deny. Deny. Deny.

When will these idiotic, Ron Burgundy types understand they haven’t just sold out their viewers, they’ve sold themselves and their children out too. Words matter. What you say matters. Even if you’re reading an auto-cue or a producer has handed over a memo on the direction of an interview with a Big Pharma sponsored ‘expert’.

You’re responsible for the words that come out of your mouth. Misdirecting viewers to line up for a dangerous gene therapy is an outrage. Just following orders won’t cut it when the time comes, and it’s coming, to explain your complicity in genocide.

We who can see this for what it is are fed up of those of you who willfully refuse to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation. Your cowardice, greed and downright stupidity have marched our beautiful country to the edge of a cliff.

One by one, they go. It could have been worse if it hadn’t been for the vaccine. At least I’m not a conspiracy theorist. Pop. Pop. Pop. Clutching hearts, they plunge. This is our new normal. Who to blame? The Jesuits? The Jews? The Freemasons? The WEF? The WHO? The UN? Bill Gates? Dr Fauci? Let’s start with our own complicity in this deranged agenda. Stop pretending everything is alright. Wake up Ireland! It’s later than you think.