Ireland's dissident doctors show up to support Dr Pat Morrissey at his fitness-to-practise hearing

“I’m glad to be here, finally, after almost six years, to face my accusers and I hope to make a good case for my view of how things panned out during the Covid era,” says Dr Pat Morrissey on the first day of his fitness-to-practise hearing at the Medical Council, Kingram House in Dublin.

Dr Pat Morrissey, a GP, husband and father of three sons, based in the village of Adare in Co Limerick, faces seven allegations of professional misconduct and poor professional performance. Among them prescribing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to treat symptoms of what can be loosely termed Covid.

“I am heartened by the support here today including fellow doctors and I met a doctor here from Spain as well who happened to drop in to lend her support. So word has seeped out,” says Dr Morrissey.

Dr Pat Morrissey was joined at the top table of the inquiry room by Dr Marcus De Brun who was found guilty of misconduct on June 4, 2026 after blowing the whistle on the nursing home scandal during the so-called pandemic year of 2020. Dr De Brun dramatically resigned from the Medical Council in April 2020 in protest at the way the elderly were being treated under the banner of Covid. He was the first Irish medic to publicly highlight the use of Midazolam and end-of-life protocols in nursing homes.

Also there in a show of support for Dr Morrissey were fellow dissident GPs Dr Vincent Carroll, Dr Gerry Waters and Dr Anne McCloskey who have used their voices to warn the public about the dangers of the Covid injections, at considerable personal cost.

The excess deaths since the rollout of the shots the IMC called safe and effective vaccines has proven Dr Morrissey and his colleagues correct in their early assessment. The injections were too dangerous and unproven to put into anybody’s arm. It’s become painfully obvious that Dr Morrissey was right not to administer the Covid shots, instead he used tried and tested treatments on his patients who presented with symptoms they believed were Covid. Considering the tests to diagnose the mystery virus were untrustworthy at best, fraudulent at worst, there’s no real way of knowing what these patients were suffering from. Nonetheless Dr Morrissey treated their symptoms in the best way he saw fit and by doing so he undermined the subsequent jab hysteria witnessed the world over. Same playbook. Lockstep.

What exactly has Dr Morrissey done wrong?

Ultimately he has undermined public health policies that endangered lives. Reckless public health policies that deserved to be undermined and called out.

They still need to be highlighted and exposed.

And perhaps this is the best way to do it, before the Medical Council. On the record.

Whether or not you agree with Dr Morrissey for treating a mystery virus that has yet to be isolated, it doesn’t really matter. The main thing is he’s a stick in the spokes of the machine and his presence at Kingram House gives us another opportunity to show the excess deaths since the shots and talk about the increase in clots, heart problems and cancers.

Dr Morrissey has already won.

The faceless Medical Council are only exposing their own fitness-to-practise inadequacies by recalling his tweets and rallying cries.

They’re the ones who have put the Irish public in danger by promoting a series of injections that were far from safe and effective for a mystery virus that was no more virulent than the flu, where ever that went.

They are the ones with a case to answer, not Dr Pat Morrissey.

Further analysis:

Independent journalist Louise Roseingrave has all the details on the allegations against Dr Pat Morrissey:

Doctor in the Dock for Treating Covid Patients