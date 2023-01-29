Enough of the language of delusion. Our old people were murdered. They did not die from Covid or with Covid as stamped on their death certificates for monetary gain. They were culled. Mercilessly. Sent on their way while no-one was looking, with the help of an end of life cocktail of meds. Do not resuscitate. Just following orders. Closed coffin. No autopsy. They’re the rules. Do your bit for the common good. All tricks to deceive the masses, to smother free and fair debate, to fuel the hysteria of the ‘pandemic’.

The spike in nursing home deaths across Ireland in April 2020 and January 2021 was down to a systematic, pre-planned, government sanctioned, Big Pharma funded genocide. Everything else; the masks, the hazmat suits, the visiting restrictions, the isolation - pure theatre.

We owe it to those killed by a corrupt medical system to at least use the proper words when addressing this crime scene.

We’ve got to stop kidding ourselves about the past three years. We must stop repeating the propaganda as if it were fact. We must grow up. It’s our turn next if we continue to lap up the lies.

The mainstream media are in cover-up, crisis management mode. After all, they pushed the so called Covid 19 vaccines relentlessly, ignoring the evidence before their eyes, vilifying anyone who cried foul. They took the money and parked the last remnants of journalistic ethics. They are complicit in mass murder. Don’t look to your TV screen, newspapers or radio for the full story. You won’t find it there. Drip, drip, they release the bad news about the injections. Too little, too late. Watch how they couch the language.

A rare reaction. A small possibility the jab could be related to strokes. Climate change blamed for the rise in heart attacks.

They’re still pretending there was a pandemic or a killer virus, still pretending like they care. Fake concern, as they sidestep any mention of midazolam or remdesivir or ventilators or even Pfizer’s own findings on their deadly injections. Who cares about old people anyway? They had lived a full life. Time to wrap it up. Taking up too much space. That’s how a sick society excuses its cowardice. There’s comfort in the pretense.

“My mother died in a care home, alone. Wasn’t allowed in to see her for the seven weeks before her death. Was offered a gawk in the window at her the day before she passed. Had “COVID” six weeks prior and this was listed on her death cert. She never had any symptoms and was negative on her passing,” writes Sheila on Telegram, the last refuge for those who still care about the Truth.

Deirdre responds in the comments, “Thank you, our mother took the vax, health declined immediately. In hospital she had seizures, she never spoke after that. They tested a few times, even after death, the negative result came in on her mobile phone. Do you know who the Dr was that signed for cause of death? That does not sit well with me. You can request for all her medical records to be released to next of kin. Take care”.

Telegram is the only platform, however imperfect, where the censored and the shunned have found solace. It’s the Wild West of social media, but the last bastion of free speech. A place where hope prevails, where information is exchanged and vital discussions given space to breathe. The language of delusion is quickly spotted and highlighted for what it is, propaganda, lies, misdirection. We question everything. We disagree. We debate. We share information from around the world. We cross reference. We study. We discuss. We joke and share music and poetry. It’s raw and it’s real. The masks are off. The masquerade revealed.

When a society rejects free speech and bodily autonomy, it is asking for trouble. It becomes complicit in its own demise. It’s time to acknowledge our collective part in this mess.

For the sake of those old people so callously culled by an uncaring system, it’s time for justice. Even if that’s just admitting what really happened, instead of using Big Pharma speak so beloved of doctors and the mainstream media. The Truth will set us free and return us to the path of liberation. First, we must care about the Truth, not my truth or your truth, the objective Truth. It must matter above all else, regardless of religion or creed. We must demand honesty and answers if we are to survive as a robust, freedom loving nation.

As many nursing homes move on to the more lucrative business of taking in so-called refugees, it could be easy to forget the fallen, those who died alone, no-one to hold their hand in their dying hours. We refuse to sweep this sorry episode under the rug. We will not just follow orders. We will not repeat the lies as truth. We will not bow down to tyranny. We shall prevail. The language of delusion has no place in our future.