Ireland's persecuted doctors show up to support Dr Mick McConville for his fitness-to-practise hearing in Dublin

Some of Ireland’s persecuted doctors showed up to the Talbot Hotel in Stillorgan Dublin this morning (May 26, 2026) to support retired GP Dr Mick McConville for his fitness-to-practise hearing before the Irish Medical Council.

Speaking after the hearing, the former paediatrician who worked as a GP in Co Cavan for more than 30 years appealed to his fellow medics to find the courage to speak out.

“They need to look at their conscience and they need to look at their courage. They are cowards as far as I’m concerned and they’re not serving their patients which is their job.

And all they have to do is serve their patients. They don’t have to do anything else. But I also think that they’re afraid of what they’ve done and they won’t recognise what they’ve done. They’re afraid to and we have to overcome the fear of the mistake we made. And if we overcome the fear, we can begin to confront the issues.”

Among the doctors who showed up to support Dr McConville was Dr Gerry Waters who was suspended from practising medicine in April 2021. The president of the High Court made the ruling after Dr Waters told a patient (quite rightly) that the Covid-19 pandemic was a hoax.

Dr Waters spoke of his disdain for the mainstream media after Dr McConville’s hearing.

“I have the utmost disrespect, disdain for them. And I think as a group of people who have a job to reveal the truth, they have totally betrayed not only their profession, but their families and the people in general.”

For more on Dr McConville’s hearing, independent journalist Louise Roseingrave has the details.