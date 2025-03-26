Writer and professional heavy drinker Brendan Behan,

Bye bye booze!

Since the Irish replaced alcohol for food, not only have we become rounder of waist and plumper of face but we’re not half as much craic. Whose bright idea was it to destroy the atmosphere in public houses by sticking televisions all over the place? Why would anyone of sound mind visit an Irish pub to watch the TV? Take your boring arse home and zombie out in front of the telly, not in a place that’s supposed to be conducive to socialising and deep conversation.

Something has gone terribly wrong with the Irish pub. It’s like the soul has been sucked out of the place - the ghost of Brenda Behan has left the building. There’s barely any more story telling or sing songs or wild shenanigans. Hardly anyone mixes, keeping to themselves, avoiding eye contact, eating. The TV dominates, pumping out state funded propaganda and corporatised sports commentary, intercepting any chance of fun or flirting or serious discussion. Cultural vandalism.

The taming of the Irish

The Irish have finally been tamed, domesticated. We’re much easier to manage now we’ve stopped being a bunch of drunks, artists and poets. The once famous Guinness ads have become uninspiring and alcohol free. Paddy Irish man has been replaced with a foreigner, somebody who doesn’t answer back with a smart-arsed quip.

It’s nearly like the shadowy powers-that-be don’t want us to drink alcohol any more, to congregate in pubs, to laugh or to joke. There’s no controlling where the conversation might lead so best have no conversation at all, especially under the influence. God knows what might come tumbling out once the mask slips.

Anti-Booze Serum

The Simpsons, as ever, gave us a hint of what’s to come a few years back (June 4, 2021) when Homer was injected with an anti-booze serum, against his will, by the chuckling Dr Hibbert, who stuck a lollipop in his mouth afterwards, reminiscent of the Covid jab days. Once sober, he became the perfect father and husband. The message was clear: alcohol ruins lives. The episode planted the seed into the public consciousness, imagine if there was an injection that could turn you off the taste of booze so you could live your best life.

The Ozempic Rush

Fast forward to 2025 and there’s a magical weight loss wonder jab that not only makes you skinny but it kills alcohol cravings too. Incredible, eh? Ozempic is everywhere. Hailed as the answer to all our problems (as long as you don’t read the small print) it’s Big Pharma’s latest big push star product. The usual sell-out celebrities are gushing about its magical properties without warning about the side-effects including heart shrinkage, blindness, thyroid cancer, stomach paralysis and bowel obstruction to name but a few. The agenda seems to be to get the concoction into as many bodies as possible with sweet, sweet promises like slowing down aging and rail thin arms and then look the other way when the inevitable repercussions hit. In Ireland Ozempic is only licensed for diabetes which means the patient takes all the risk if they choose to use it for weight loss as we found out from Big Harma luvvie Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1. There’s always a catch.

The small print

Among the effusive news articles promoting Ozempic and the array of new weight loss injections to the market, you’ll spot the odd cautionary tale buried among the PR bumph. Like the story of 66-year-old Breeda O’Donoghue, a grandmother from Cork who died from "profound vomiting" brought on by the drug. Or the story of Brad Roberts ( behind a paywall) who says he lost 150 pounds on Ozempic but now he’s also losing his sight, memory, speech and hearing and can barely walk or eat.

So not such a wonder drug after all. Why are doctors even prescribing it if it’s so dangerous? What are the incentives? We know they’re being incentivised, greedy docs. They parked up their medical ethics a long time ago and are hell-bent on injecting whatever into their clients as long as the money keeps pouring in and they’re backed up by their captured governing bodies.

Ultra-thin fashion trend

If the medical profession keep pushing these weight loss injections on us, that could spell the end of the drunken Irish, or just the Irish in general. You can even see the Ozempic effect in the shops. Sizes are no longer sympathetic to roly-poly bellies. At one stage it looked like fashion was going out of fashion, unless tracksuits were your thing. Now it’s made a sort of a comeback aimed at the ultra-thin, hooked on Ozempic to achieve high cheekbones and high praise.

Namilia Spring/Summer 2025, Berlin Fashion Week.

If the Irish are no longer hungry or even thirsty for booze as a result of Ozempic and its various iterations, where will that leave the Irish pub? All we’ll have are empty spaces with the TV on to fill the void of what once was before they shut up shop.

After years of telling young people it’s ok to be fat, fashion’s comeback is a trap, to encourage them to inject themselves with the snake oil so they’ll fit into tight clothes and look good on social media.

It’s enticing though, so enticing.

Not as tempting as the lure of the Irish pub though, which nurtured talent like the Great Ronnie Drew of The Dubliners. Has it disappeared forever? Is Romantic Ireland really dead and gone? Or is there still time to turn the televisions off and revive that sense of togetherness and fun, when anything could happen and the craic was always mighty.