Something has gone terribly wrong with fashion. Karl Lagerfeld must be spinning in his grave. Everyone’s wearing tracksuits. Defeat and elasticated waists go side by side.

Face masks aren’t entirely useless. They work well for criminals avoiding the glare of cameras entering court and for concealing the shame of celebrities, like Hailey Baldwin Bieber, promoting the New Look for her unsuspecting fans to duly copy. It’s far from accidental that she’s constantly papped out and about in sports gear, irrespective of the gym. If supermodels can’t pull off this leisure wear all day trend, what hope is there for mere mortals?

Yes, yes, I know, tracksuits are comfortable but comfort is where dreams go to die and where rebellions are cut off at the pass.

Self-proclaimed style bible Vogue has been pushing the trackie trend for years now trying to convince us that all that polyester is somehow stylish outside the world of sport. Kim Kardashian has performed her part in popularising the look for the masses, when not playing blow-up sex doll. The tracksuit is the perfect slouchy uniform for what New World Order historian, Yuval Noah Harari, calls the ‘useless class’ to take recreational drugs and play video games all day while AI takes over the reigns from humanity.

Think of the tracksuit as the modern day Mao suit. Less the Great Leap Forward and more the long jump into oblivion.

The latest Reverse the Trend initiative from the Irish government is all about saving the planet, so we’re told. What about borrowing and swapping with friends and family? reads the bumph on the gov.ie website.

What about trying on a little communism for size? It might as well say.

Follow the crumbs back to the World Economic Forum and you’ll find an article from September 22, 2021 entitled:

Suits you - and the planet: Why fashion needs a sustainability revolution

Social entrepreneur Safia Minney MBE claims the change needs to be radical.

We have to reduce production and consumption of fashion by between 75% and 95%. We're not talking about snipping a bit off.

That’s quite a lot of chopping alright. No wonder Minney got her royal medal (for services to communism). We’ll be lucky to have a Mao tracksuit each at that rate. They’ll have us sharing uniparty underwear next if we’re not careful.

Another article on the WEF website espouses a digital passport for your clothes to track each garment through its life, along with the wearer no doubt. What’s left of our wardrobes is set to be hooked up to the Internet of Things, to be monitored and traced. An award-winning start-up called Eon has the job to ‘advance’ the European Union’s 2027 Digital Product Passport (DPP) legislation. Just wait for those fashion influencers on Instagram to tell us what a great idea it is to save the planet and reduce carbon/us.

As a former mainstream fashion writer and broadcaster (and guilty as charged, serial fashion offender) who once owned way too many clothes than is reasonable for one person, I can acknowledge the merits of downsizing one’s wardrobe. Less is certainly more but the road to a technocratic dictatorship is paved with good intentions. A birth cert for that new coat may seem like a good idea to promote the circular economy until you’re trapped in control grid that spies on your every move and has you eating bugs for dinner, alone in your cell, as forewarned.

Tracksuits (outside of sportswear) may offer expandable waists and take the bother out of daily dressing but there’s a price to be paid for neglecting appearances. Laziness creeps in, alongside tyranny. Details go unnoticed, standards drop, morals slide.

So why is the world of fashion going along with New World Order plans to put themselves out of business? Surely Vogue magazine relies on its readers to care about next season’s trends. Clearly not.

Maybe modern fashion isn’t what we think it is. Just look at Balenciaga. Could all of those joyless fashion shows be some kind of occult ritual? A front to disappear large sums of money under the guise of fashion? Who wears those ridiculous outfits anyway? Everyone’s in tracksuits watching Netflix and eating nachos. Those designer shops are always empty when you pass by the windows. How is the Balenciaga brand still going strong after the pedo exposé from 2022, despite the public backlash? Perhaps because the label doesn’t rely on public support. Celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek and Katy Perry showed us (again) who their master is by continuing to support the brand, shamelessly. They’re out in the open now. The satanic New World Order doesn’t care if you know.

After years of studying style trends, it’s clear fashion as we know it, is being phased out and we’re seeing the beginnings of a new tracksuit uniform (think Squid Game) for the great unwashed alongside a digital ID for our wardrobes.

It’s not all bad. We needed to put the brakes on fast fashion. Yes it was wasteful and if you believe the WEF, responsible for 10% of the world’s carbon emissions. Let’s take this pause as an opportunity to come up with our own style signature, to support local producers and to dress for success. The war won’t be won in tracksuits. I’m plumping for Irish tweed for winter. Quality over quantity.

Just because there’s a satanic New World Order agenda afoot, doesn’t mean we have to go along with it - this is an opportunity to recalibrate and upgrade.

Tracksuits are fine, just not all the time.

Think of Karl Lagerfeld.

Don’t give up.

