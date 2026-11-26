Gerry O’Neill: Ok, you’ve convinced about 90% of the population to do what you want by taking this vaccine. Now it’s incumbent on you to really really check every point of entry that the population makes into the health service to make sure no adverse or unknown conditions are showing up.

If you know what I mean, if like…the first question I would have thought that, you know, ‘Did you get a Covid vaccine?’ Should have been standard practice to be asking. To be checking for these possible things to happen, because again it was an experimental solution.

Dr Pat Morrissey: It was a phase 3 trial. People received these agents during a phase 3 trial which by definition is an experimental situation.

Gerry O’Neill: Why did NPHET and the HSE not have a very systematic approach to aggressively checking the health of the nation after exercising this authoritarian power, one, but this experiment on the population?

Dr Pat Morrissey: You don’t ask questions you don’t want the answers to.

Gerry O’Neill: Yep.

Dr Pat Morrissey: So it’s a cover-up operation.

Gerry O’Neill is an Irish writer, digital creator, and host based in Galway. He runs The Scholar Gypsies YouTube channel and writes observational and topical pieces on Substack under The West's Awake. He is the author of Unvaxxed Soul.

Dr Pat Morrissey is a GP based at Adare Medical Centre in Adare, County Limerick. He is facing an ongoing fitness-to-practise inquiry before the Medical Council for his stance during the Covid years.

Full hour long interview:

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