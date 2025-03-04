My suspicions were initially raised about broadcaster and writer James Delingpole when he started acting in a peculiar manner around the Saffie Roussos story, in conversation with comedienne Abi Roberts. Why was he pretending he didn’t know that Richard D Hall had accused the parents of the 8-year-old Manchester Arena bomb victim of being involved in her death and of using the ‘hoax bomb’ to cover up their apparent role? All anyone had to do was go back and watch his interview with Tricky Dicky to view the pair laughing at the death of the little girl and see the edit where Richard D Hall explains his bonkers and baseless theory to Delingpole. It’s all there online for everyone to see.

Somehow, I was the only one to spot the discrepancy and my readership was none too pleased with me for pointing it out, either. They made it clear, they wanted me to drop the subject and leave poor Delingpole and Richard D Hall alone. They’re on our side, they told me in the comments. I just didn’t get it. We’re not supposed to question the false flag narrative. Everybody knows there was no bomb and no victims at Manchester Arena. Move on.

Of course, I didn’t.

James Delingpole, Country and Town House Magazine.

Something was up. This was abnormal behaviour from a seasoned journalist discussing the death of a child, even if he suspected (without evidence) she was a crisis actor. Delingpole was showing zero empathy, he was even enjoying mocking the little girl’s death. This conduct was more in line with an intelligence asset, a nasty piece of work at that, somebody who didn’t care a jot about Saffie Roussos’ murder or the grief of her parents. Somebody who’d do whatever it takes to get ahead. Somebody who wanted desperately to be a member of Oxford’s infamous Bullingdon Club so he could play with the big boys like Boris Johnson and David Cameron, and show them he was just as much a deviant as them, willing to push things to the limit if necessary to prove his worth. “Silly stunts prove you’re the goods” to quote Delingpole’s Bible at Oxford University, The Sloane Ranger’s Handbook.

Delingpole never received that longed for invite to the Bullingdon Club but by publicly declaring his desire to be a member, he’d shown his hand. He’d do whatever it takes to live in the big house, to drive the Range Rover, to go on that fox hunt and to put his son through Eton. Telling the truth to plebs wasn’t going to get him there. Getting the plebs to repeat nonsense most certainly would.

In his 2003 book, Thinly Disguised Autobiography, Delingpole goes into detail, too much detail, about his life. He’s changed the names but it’s easy to cross reference his tales with his newspaper articles to establish he’s writing about himself. The Flam Club, his cosy weed smoking gatherings with David Cameron (future British Prime Minister) and journalist James Fergusson (worked for MI6 linked consultancy agency) is instead called the Dull Boy Three, for example. Fellow Oxford alumnus and longtime rival, Toby Young reviewed the book for The Spectator in July 19, 2003 in a piece entitled, From one hustler to another:

The thing is, mate — and I know this isn’t what you want to hear — I don’t think it’s quite ready for publication. For starters, I don’t quite get this is-it-or-isn’t-it-an-autobiography thing. It comes across like you’re trying to be all tricksy and post-modern, like Martin Amis including a character in Money called ‘Martin Amis’, and, well, to be frank, it’s a bit irritating. I mean, it’s basically a memoir, right? This Josh Deveroux character, he’s you, isn’t he? It reads like you’ve essentially written your autobiography, but you don’t want to name names for fear of embarrassing anyone who might be in a position to harm your career so you’ve decided to make a virtue out of your cowardice by pretending it’s a deliberate, genre-straddling bit of literary experimentation. My advice is to drop all that poncey stuff, come clean about the fact that it’s a memoir and name the guilty men.

Young is right. The book needs a serious edit. Reading about various drug induced escapades wears thin after about page 300, especially when the story doesn’t seem to go anywhere in particular and doesn’t stop until page 472. Why leave in jokes about raping puppies or using needles to pick the eyes out of kittens or shovels to scoop up dead babies. Not funny, ever. And why leave in the part about being sexually attracted to a 13-year-old Belgian boy while in Africa? Weird and creepy.

Jailbait. And particularly cherubic, innocent looking jailbait at that…He’d sit by my side, often so close that the bare flesh of our legs would touch, and while he chattered away, I’d dream of how we’d steal away in the night and begin a new life together.

No doubt this can be explained away as fiction even if the book reads like an autobiography, thinly disguised at that. Why did the editor leave these bits in if they add nothing to the story? They’re left in for a reason surely, including the part where we’re introduced to Mr Maldon, “my distinguished, terrifyingly diffident Anglo-Saxon tutor-cum-unofficial-MI5 recruiter…” Josh/James states bluntly in the book, in plain sight:

‘Wouldn’t have minded the foreign office, though. Or MI5, come to think of it, if Mr Maldon hadn’t already turned down the golden opportunity to employ me,’ I say, looking across to where Mr Maldon is shifting uncomfortably. ‘Bet I’d have been really good,’ I tell him. ‘Especially with honey traps’.

So we have James Delingpole writing in his Thinly Disguised Autobiography about an encounter at Oxford with an MI5 recruiter. We have his repeated public admissions that he desperately wanted to be a member of the Bullingdon Club with Boris Johnson and the bad boys. We have his weed smoking club with future British Prime Minister David Cameron. And yet some people out there seem to think that Delingpole’s podcast is just an innocent operation set up to facilitate conspiracy theory discussions for a pittance in revenue.

One of Delingpole’s jobs seems to encourage his willing audience to mock real victims and call them crisis actors. No credible evidence necessary. In the book we’re told the central character (himself) and his brother Dick watched Texas Chainsaw Massacre on repeat during their adolescence. Explains a lot. Later the main protagonist Josh fails to get the invite he so desires to the Bullingdon Club at Oxford (just like James!) but manages to get into a dining society called the Felchists.

‘I think it has something to do with licking the cum you’ve just squirted up someone’s arse,’ I explain to Dick. ‘Is that the initiation ceremony?’ ‘I do hope so,’ I say, rubbing my stomach and licking my lips.

Anybody else getting fed up of all these silly initiation rites? They’re everywhere you turn, not as grotesque as above but on shows like I’m a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! and even BBC children’s TV - the satanic creepy crawl.

I note that Miri AF has also read Delingpole’s book, but a long time ago so maybe she has forgotten about the bits that make for disturbing reading or maybe they didn’t register at the time. She wrote on July 02, 2023 on Substack:

Back some time in the swirling mists of the dim and distant past (about 2005), I happened to read a very funny book. It was called, "Thinly Disguised Autobiography", and I was attracted to it because of the clowns on the front cover - little did I know at the time what an apt metaphor for the world stage show that would end up being - and what I could have predicted even less was that, 15-odd years later, I would end up having a rather splendid, and consummately conspiratorial, chat with its author... He's one of the consistently best, most eloquent, and incisive voices in our movement, so it was a genuine pleasure and honour to be interviewed by Mr. James Delingpole.

Yes, Delingpole is charming and has interviewed some really interesting voices and yes he was a tonic during the Covid scam but perhaps that’s all part of the operation to win your loyalty and trust. It certainly looks that way from where I’m standing. The more I learn about his past, the less convinced I am that Delingpole’s Delingpod is an organic little broadcast for conspiracy theorists (no money in that) and more a well-funded set up to manage the perceptions of critical thinkers, who pose the greatest threat to the regime and therefore must be undermined and misdirected. There’s absolutely no sign that he’s changed that much since his Oxford days. He’s still a Bullingdon Club wannabe trying to impress his posh pals with his outrageous antics. Getting the Great Unwashed to repeat there was no bomb and no victims at the Manchester Arena comes to mind. What a hoot for the Buller boys!

This is what impresses his main character Josh (himself) about Alex who barely talks but is part of their gang on a trip to Venice.

This morning just after the Academia tour, we watched him kick an elderly pigeon to death. There were bits of guts stuck to his shoe.

Who’d want to hang out with a guy like that? Delingpole apparently, or Josh who seems to be interchangeable. This Josh character wanted to be sent to Eton too, just like James Delingpole who finally put his son though the prestigious private school (now charging £63,000 a year per pupil), so clearly he’s not completely free of the system he claims to disparage and certainly has the means to keep up with the big boys.

On March 3, 2025, Miri AF wrote on X: …Closeted gay men are often recruited at university for intelligence work because they are already skilled at being deceptive and living a double life…

The gay theme keeps popping up in James Delingpole’s Thinly Disguised Autobiography. He openly tells us about the incident at The Telegraph where his character Josh is caught on CCTV giving a man a blowjob and all the staff see the footage. Apparently it was all a big mix-up. He was off to an REM gig with his brother, Dick.

“And the reason I was bobbing up and down like that was because I was scrummaging around on the floor trying to find the REM cassette, so that I could get into the songs on the way to the gig”.

Nobody believes him in the book, either. There’s the Irish photographer who tells Josh he’s definitely gay followed by an admission that he tossed off his classmates at prep school, aged 13. But he’s not gay, definitely not gay. I’ve no idea why he’s inserted all these gay bits into the book but he’s not gay in the end, allegedly. He delightfully tells us about taking his girlfriend ‘up the arse’ in a chapter entitled ‘Carry on up the Khyber’. Again it’s a TMI (too much information) overload, if not funny at times. Delingpole has a talent for writing and dialogue.

So what are we to make of all this information? Is the book a work of fiction, to be dismissed as the stuff of fantasy? Or is Toby Young right? Is it a thinly disguised autobiography as the name suggests? Looks like Delingpole is talking about his own life and showing us a dark side beneath the charming veneer. For those with eyes to see.

Was he finally recruited by MI5 or MI6 in real life? Maybe, his character was certainly keen in the book but I’m not sure how well Delingpole would fare as a honey trap, although it might be different on the gay scene. He certainly provides interesting interviews on his podcast but it’s the parts where he invites his listeners to mock real victims that are of concern. They’re so utterly convinced they’re right, even without evidence, that they can’t see the darkness in laughing at these victims, who aren’t crisis actors. Saffie Roussos isn’t playing dead.

Silly stunts prove you’re the goods.

What silly stunts has Delingpole been up to in order to prove he’s the goods?

