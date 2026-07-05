Jamie Andrews on the cancer testing scam

They want to mass test everybody to tell them that everyone has cancer. Then create vaccines off of the back of this fraudulent data. So then inject you and say ‘Ah look! Either you don’t have cancer anymore,’ which is what they’ve done with HIV for a long, long time is take a fraudulent test, tell you that you have HIV, give you a drug that makes the test negative, that doesn’t do anything other than make the test negative and say, ‘Here! We’ve solved the problem!’. So there is this pipeline of having fraudulent tests, a drug that turns the test negative. You take the drug which also has a few niceties rolled in there that it will cause all sorts of degenerative diseases if you take it for long enough that we can then pass you on to the next department within the medical establishment that can then juice you for all the money and health that you have and then kind of spit you out the other side. So they are rolling this out with cancer, with PCR tests and with ‘genetically’ designed vaccines. Jamie Andrews, Virology Sceptic

Jamie Andrews is on a mission to prove virology is a dangerous non-science used to manipulate people through testing scams that range from 'Covid' to cancer. He's project managing the largest Open Source and Crowdfunded experiment conducting controls to expose the flaws in virology and The $cience™ in general. His work is already having a profound effect dismantling the corporate lies of a multi billion euro Big Pharma machine which uses celebrities and influencers to sell its products by any means necessary.

In this interview we discuss the great danger these tests pose to the wider public and why it’s never a good idea to blindly trust The $cience™, especially when there’s vast sums of money involved.

It’s time to test the tests, out in the open, full transparency.

Jamie Andrews wants to show us what’s done in the dark and bring it into the light for proper analysis.

Full interview:

You can find Jamie on X HERE

and on substack.com/@controlstudies