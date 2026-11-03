There’s an email in the Epstein Files (DataSet 9) sent from the iPhone of Sultan Bin Sulayem, a prominent Emirati billionaire businessman, to Jeffrey Epstein from Thursday January 30, 2014.

The subject reads: Hedge Funder, Jeffrey Epstein Funds Groundbreaking Colon Cancer Research at Johns Hopkins... - - NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2014 /PRNewswire/ --

The link to the news article can no longer be reached but its contents have been copy pasted into the body of the message and offer an insight into the power Jeffrey Epstein wielded at Harvard University that reverberates to this day.

http://m.pmewswire.corn/news-releases/hedge-funder-jeffrey-epstein-funds-groundbreaking-colon-cancerresearch-at-johns-hopkins-university-242397501.html

Article reads:

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2014 /PRNewswire/

Science philanthropist, Jeffrey Epstein and the founder of the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics at Harvard University has helped fund pivotal research in how to combat colon cancer and specifically cancer resistance to inhibitor drugs. The research was conducted by Martin Nowak, Director of the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. Nowak and his team set about to figure out why 28 colon cancer patients at Johns Hopkins University were showing resistance to a successful inhibitor drug called panitumumab. Their findings have revealed the critical need for a cocktail approach to combatting cancer.

Inhibitor drugs have been a growing trend in fighting cancer. Unlike chemotherapy, inhibitor drugs attach themselves to and block specific proteins unique to a cancerous cell. While many inhibitors have successfully eradicated cancer cells, a mutated form of that cancer almost always returns, and is usually more resilient and faster growing.

Dr. Bert Vogelstein at Johns Hopkins, who instigated the investigation of the 28 colon cancer patients, enlisted the help of mathematician Martin Nowak and his team to create a mathematical model of how the colon cancer cells were reacting to the inhibitor panitumumab. Nowak's findings were illuminating: they showed that as the cancer cells rapidly reproduced, various mutations would inevitably occur. Some of those mutations would show resistance to the inhibitor drug, and although that resistant pool was less than 1%, it quickly evolved to tumor capacity.

In fact, even before treatment began, Nowak and his team found one in a million cells to carry resistant mutations and could also quickly evolve to tumor level. Up to now, doctors and clinical trials have been testing inhibitor drugs in sequence to one another: if one fails due to resistance, a new one is applied to fight it.

"The problem with this sequential approach," Jeffrey Epstein remarked, "is that new resistance is guaranteed to occur to the second drug."

"The second one fails for the same reason as the first one," Martin Nowak asserted to the New York Times. Based on this, Dr. Vogelstein and Dr. Nowak concluded that a cocktail of inhibitor drugs must be used to target all possible mutations. The challenge however is daunting: there are few, if any clinical trials that offer inhibitor combinations, mutation analysis within a cancer needs to be improved and toxicity tolerance better evaluated.

SOURCE Jeffrey Epstein Foundation

Since appearing 4,000 times in the Epstein Files, mathematics and biology professor Martin Nowak has been placed on a second paid administrative leave from Harvard University. In March 2026 he resigned his membership from the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

Harvard Professor of Genetics George Church and Harvard Maths Professor Martin Nowak on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island (photo: US Justice Department)

In a press release titled Jeffrey Epstein, New York Financier, Advances Pivotal Findings in the Evolution of Cancer found in the Epstein Files (Dataset 9) with no specific date there are some interesting details to note:

The Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation is known for establishing the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics at Harvard University in 2003 with a $30 million dollar grant. In addition to funding cutting edge science research across the country, the foundation also supports education in many other fields. The Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation was founded in 2000 by Jeffrey Epstein, a New York financier and philanthropist. Jeffrey Epstein also sits on the board of the Mind, Brain and Behavior Committee at Harvard.

SOURCE: www.jeffreyepsteinscience.com

Another file from Dataset 9 from November 07, 2013 details a new screening device for colon cancer from an Israeli company, Check-Cap. It begs the question, why was Jeffrey Epstein so interested in colon cancer? Did he know it would become profitable down the line?

Cut to present day and we’re being bombarded with headlines telling us that colon cancer rates are on the rise, even among those under 50. Screening, we’re told, is the solution. The mainstream media avoid any mention of the toxic effects of the Covid injections they coerced the public into taking under false pretences from 2021.

As far back as 2013, Jeffrey Epstein and his Harvard coterie seemed to understand that colon cancer would become big business in the not too distant future. The Epstein Files have destroyed the paedophile’s philanthropist cover and undermined the reputations of those who accepted his funding to deliver findings to his liking.

The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein looms large.

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