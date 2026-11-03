Aisling O’Loughlin

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William kennedy's avatar
William kennedy
15h

I got a hepatitis b jab around 2007 and developed ulcerative colitis there after. So perhaps linked in with the poison shots.

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Numb nuts's avatar
Numb nuts
15h

We won’t ever fully get to grips with how evil these bastards really are.

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