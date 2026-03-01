Jeffrey Epstein's compromised professors fall one by one

Trust the $cience™ they said. Look where that got us.

Jeffrey Epstein's network of high ranking, award-winning professors exposes the seedy side of academia and shows us why it's a terrible idea to put faith in the so-called experts.

Diary Date: December 15, 2015

Let’s take a look at Jeffrey Epstein’s diary for Saturday, December 5, 2015 as evidenced in the newly released US Department of Justice massive file dump. Note this was years after his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution. It was business as usual at Harvard as far as Epstein was concerned.

We see the convicted pedophile leaves New York in the company of Misha Gromov (one of the most influential geometers of the modern era) and arrives in Bedford Massachusetts around 12.47pm off a KLM flight to head for Cambridge on the Harvard campus for a series of meetings with some of the biggest names in academia.

It looks like Noam Chomsky (the father of modern linguistics) is up first for an hour long slot, presumably. Next on the list is Misha Gromov (Russian/French mathematical whizz) followed by Danny Hillis (inventor and AI engineer), then Martin Nowak (Professor of Mathematics and Biology) and finally Dr George Church (geneticist and molecular engineer). Busy day for Epstein. What were they plotting?

Funny Money

Martin Nowak (fourth on the list) has just been put back on paid administrative leave from Havard following the fallout from the Epstein Files and pending a new investigation. Before his 2008 conviction, Epstein and his various foundations had donated as much as $9 million to the prestigious university, the bulk of which ($6.5 million) went to Nowak’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics in 2003. This area looks at how populations change over time. It’s telling that Epstein was particularly interested in pumping money into this program considering we’re witnessing massive changes in populations worldwide from replacement migration to excess mortality since the rollout of the toxic shots they called vaccines.

Harvard closed the program in 2021 and barred Nowak from leading any new research projects although he was still allowed to teach up until last week as pressure mounted with the release of the latest batch of Epstein Files.

The announcement of Nowak’s paid leave came a day after Larry Summers, Harvard president emeritus and a university professor, the highest faculty rank at the school, announced he would retire at the end of the academic year.

Big news but conspicuously absent from the headlines and Epstein Files analysis this side of the pond.

In the dark

Here in Ireland, there’s little coverage of these fallen Epstein linked professors. Nobody seems to be connecting the dots, deliberately. The mainstream media are keeping their audience in the dark. It's like the Epstein Files have become old news - all focus has shifted to Iran. That’s the plan, at least. Most people have no concept of the implications of these stories or why trusting The $cience™ was a terrible idea, especially during the Covid scam, driven by Epstein and Bill Gates and his coterie of compromised scientists and intellectuals.

If mainstream media journalists reveal the level of corruption within the world of academia and science, they’ll also expose themselves and how they hoodwinked the public with a phoney pandemic and gene editing therapies they passed off as vaccines. The strategy seems to be ignore, ignore, ignore. It’s working too. Ignorance is bliss, for the perpetrators, at least. The less the general population understands the dynamics of the corruption, the less likely they are to respond appropriately.

Playing God

Number five on the list to meet Epstein that day on December 5, 2015 is a famous geneticist known as Dr George Church who has plans to reverse aging, bring back the wooly mammoth and genetically modify practically everything that moves, even under water. He turns up more than two thousand times in the Epstein Files, many duplicates, including photos of him on the island alongside his colleague Martin Nowak.

It turns out Epstein was enrolled in the Harvard Personal Genome Project, a massive public global database of genetic information from volunteers for scientists and researchers to learn more about traits and genes, we’re told. Dr George Church - who co-invented CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology - apparently developed the first direct genomic sequencing method in 1984, paving the way for the Human Genome Project.

He started the Personal Genome Project (PGP) in 2005 to “foster open-access sharing of human genomic data, and he is a key figure in synthetic biology, including Colossal's de-extinction projects”.

We can expect to see these ‘supercell’ medicines in the near future out of George Church’s Frankenstein lab. He’s still holding onto his position, for now, although there’s a different tilt to the curiosity surrounding his work these days.

Brave New World

If we rewind to an email from June 23, 2009 - we see George Church’s name again as the star attraction for an event aimed at the billionaires’ club and Jeffrey Epstein.

The message from literary agent John Brockman reads:

EDGE Master Class 2009

A SHORT COURSE IN SYNTHETIC GENOMICS

George Church July 24th-26th The Andaz West Hollywood What is life, origins of life, in vitro synthetic life, mirror-life, metabolic engineering for hydrocarbons & pharmaceuticals, computational tools, electronic-biological interfaces, nanotech- molecular-manufacturing, biosensors, accelerated lab evolution, engineered personal stem cells, multi-virusresistant cells, humanized- mice, bringing back extinct species, safety/security policy.

‘Humanized-mice’? What’s going on in George Church’s labs? A lot by the sounds of it that just happens to tie in with the New World Order/Great Reset we’re seeing unfold before our very eyes.

Just look at some of the invitees to Dr Church’s masterclass in synthetic genomics: Jeff Bezos (Amazon CEO), Sergey Brin (Google co-founder), Bill Gates (Microsoft), Matt Greoning (The Simpsons?), Jeffrey Epstein (pervert) Elon Musk (Space X), Jimmy Wales (Wikipedia), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Nick Pritzker (investor). It’s a big club for sure and they’re all working towards the same agenda that’s not in our best interests.

John Brockman writes:

This year we go to West Hollywood, for the weekend of July 24th-26th. Nick Pritzker want us to stay at his new un-Hyatt hotel (The Andaz http://westhollywood.hyatt.com/hyatt/hotels/index.jsp) and will throw a reception, and give us his usual cost minus 40% rate. The class will be taught the first day at Elon Musk's Space X facility near LAX. Danny Hillis has offered to host the second day at Applied Minds in Glendale. Numerous people want to host dinners. More details to come.

This will be an important event for a group of extraordinary people. I very much hope that you will come. We will set up a procedure with The Andaz so you can book your room (which attendees can handle individually, otherwise, once you arrive in West Hollywood, you are our guest. There's no charge for The Master Class or associated activities. It's very late (mea culpa). Can you let me know this week by Thursday if you want to attend?

It’s unclear who turned up for the event but we get to see from this email that Jeffrey Epstein was in the thick of it with all these billionaires hatching plans well in advance of 2020, the year everything changed for humanity with the Covid hoax and the first major assault on the world’s population to herald in the New World Order.

Proof

The Epstein Files have given us proof of what so many of us, dismissed as conspiracy theorists, have long suspected; that the academic world is rotten to the core and highly compromised. Nobody should ever have trusted The $cience™.

These files, even redacted, have allowed us an opportunity to expose how the corrupt system works. Once again, it’s up to us (we the people) to work with what’s before us as a matter of urgency and show others what we’re dealing with before the digital cage these billionaires are creating locks into place around us. This is an opportunity to gain ground.

For those in doubt about the importance of the Epstein Files, I came across this post earlier online, not sure who made it, but it sums up all these high profile departures perfectly:

Too many resignations to be a hoax.

Too few arrests to deny a cover-up.

We’ve got to make sense of information ourselves and use it to our advantage. It’s going to take time and a giant collective effort.

No more defaulting to the ‘experts’.

They’re not as smart as they’d have us believe.

