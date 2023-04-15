What’s it going to take for the wider public to snap out of their TV induced coma and into some kind of semi-conscious self-defence mode? The hour is growing late.

US President Biden greets Fiadh, the granddaughter of Irish President, Michael D. Higgins

Biden’s trip to Ireland has revealed too many still don’t grasp the magnitude of the dangers facing the country. Irish journalists greeted the US President like a kindly, long lost relative, back on the Auld Sod after making it all the way to the top in Amerikay. The coverage has been cloying, embarrassing and sycophantic. Dumbed down for a dumbed down audience. No wonder we’re in trouble. An ignorant public doesn’t want to know about Biden’s crack addled son Hunter or his incriminating laptop. Instead they line up to shake his hand. A softening of the censorship online means some dissenting voices can still counter-balance the propaganda.

Instead of acknowledging Ashley Biden’s diary and those inappropriate showers or dodgy business deals with Ukraine and China or Biden’s bare faced lies about the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’, Irish journalists prefer to focus on a pretty rainbow. As if by magic, the dark underbelly of the visit just vanishes into multicoloured sprinkles. The rainbow is a sign that Uncle Joe is simply misunderstood, the mainstream media implores us to make-believe too. Joe Biden said once, “I may be Irish but I’m not stupid” and that he’s really not Irish because he’s sober and doesn’t have relatives in jail but he was just joking. It was just a bit of fun. He really doesn’t think we’re idiots.

That’s if ole crinkly neck is even Joe Biden. He’s changed so much over the years, you couldn’t blame anyone for squinting their eyes to check for anomalies. Is it a case of too much plastic surgery? Or an impersonator? Those earlobes for starters. Sometimes they’re attached. Sometimes they’re not. What’s that about? Are we supposed to pretend we don’t notice these things? Is it too conspiratorial? And what about that back of the neck scratch? Weird. Maybe it was just dry, old skin. Maybe some kind of mask. Things are so strange in this Twilight Zone of fake sincerity, nothing would surprise me.

Miggeldy Higens’ dog, Misneach, was certainly suspicious of the stranger on the lawn. Rightly so. The hound barked on behalf of the Irish who see through the charade. The intuitive canine bared his teeth for those of us unwilling to overlook Joe Biden’s penchant for plagiarism and doublespeak, who refuse to be charmed into submission by the ice-cream licking leftie. No amount of whispering gibberish down a microphone will put us at ease. There’s creepy, then there’s Joe Biden. Good boy Misneach. There’s a good doggy.

“Do you have an update on the leak investigation?”. An American journalist attempted to throw a question at Biden during a photocall with Michael D. Higgins and wife Sabina at Áras an Úactaráin, home to Ireland’s ‘over-worked,’ champagne socialist El Presidente. No response. That’s all we can expect these days. A big, fat nothing. Gaslighting at its finest. Just pretend the awkward question didn’t happen - ignore and act agitated until it goes away. “I’m going to plant a tree”. That’s all Biden could muster. Sure isn’t he a great auld fella all the same? Mustn’t upset our special guests. That’s the Irish way, squeeze the cap and genuflect at the Big Guns. There might be something in it for us. Wink wink.

If Biden is an actor, I imagine it’s Jim Carrey making things so ridiculous, that even the most comatose normie would have to rub the sleep from his eyes and blink into consciousness. Falling up stairs, wandering around aimlessly awaiting his next instruction, tripping over scripts, sniffing children - is it some kind of joke?

In Louth, Biden pointed to his tie, a gift from former Irish rugby player Rob Kearney, who’s apparently a distant relative, and said, “This was given to me by one of these guys, right here, was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans”.

It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious. Did he say Black and Tans instead of the All Blacks on purpose? Most put it down to Dementia Joe getting things all muddled up. Talk of the Black and Tans is unsettling. Especially considering the Irish government’s wide open door immigration policy and the busloads of unvetted, undocumented men being accommodated at the taxpayers’ expense in army barracks, office blocks and anywhere there’s space. What are they really in Ireland for? Why is An Garda Síochána recruiting them? Back in the 1920s, the Black and Tans terrorised the Irish with their brute force and thuggery, employed by the British government to suppress rebellion and demoralise the public. With so much secrecy surrounding the latest recruits to the country, it’s only fair to wonder if there’s something else afoot, something more sinister. Except the journalists don’t ask, the Irish ones at least. That’s racist. Instead they repeat the official ‘far right’ mantra to quell debate and manage the easily manipulated. Treachery.

On Ireland AM, presenters Alan Hughes and Muireann O’Connell jumped to Biden’s defence, as Richard Boyd Barrett TD laid out his argument for protesting against the president’s trip to Ireland.

“He supported the drive towards the invasion and occupation of Iraq which killed maybe half a million innocent people in Iraq and absolutely destroyed that country…”

O’Connell glossed over the half a million innocent lives mercilessly culled for no reason, no weapons of mass destruction after all, and chirped in, “But sure like he doesn’t care. He’s not looking for your vote, he’s not looking to answer to you about American foreign policy…”

These days TV hosts don’t care much about balanced interviews, their job is to defend and promote special interests, no matter the real cost. The veil is thinning. We can see through the questions. Boyd Barrett’s People Before Profit party was a complete let-down on the ‘vaccine’ roll-out, but on this occasion, the Dublin politician spoke for decency and decorum in the face of a bloodthirsty, maniacal regime.

As if to add to the joke that’s too sad to be funny, The Coronas, of all bands, were chosen to play for Biden in Ballina, Co Mayo. Does that feel like a bit of a mocking ritual to you? Let the ignorant masses clap along to The Coronas, all jabbed up with their trial gene therapy against the mysterious coronavirus with the 99.97% survival rate. I’m sure it’s just another coincidence. The newcomers to Ireland don’t need a vaccine pass, but the pressure put on the Irish to succumb was immense, unrelenting and continues. Biden lied about the efficacy of the ‘vaccine’ but who cares? For too many, it’s a little detail that doesn't warrant a reaction. Let’s all pretend like nothing is amiss. Let’s pretend the old guy is an innocent, cute grandpa with our best interests at heart. Don’t pick on the geriatric. That’s ageist.

In the Dáil, the Irish parliament, Biden delivered an incoherent speech and talked about child wasting. What does that mean?

“I particularly want to thank you for stepping up alongside the United States to help UNICEF and the World Health Organisation fight malnutrition and child wasting. Ireland’s contribution of €50 million is helping prevent the, the, these, the treat wasting, child wasting and supply, ready to use therapeutic foods…”

Imagine if Trump had been so doddery. The press would have been all over him. The headlines would have screamed he’s not fit for office. Not Biden, though. He gets special treatment. North Korean style standing ovations for his mediocrity and senility.

It’s never been more obvious we have a captured media and a captured government. All politicians deserve to be grilled. No exceptions. Something weird is going on. Does anyone notice? Does anyone care? Somewhere over the rainbow, there are brighter days ahead, but it will take a discerning and intelligent adult population to get us there. It will take a people who aren’t blindsided by schmaltz and propaganda, a people who love the Truth and hold those in authority to highest standards in public office. No false idols. Hard questions. Lessons learned.

