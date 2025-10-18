I see the Bar of Northern Ireland has opened a formal conduct investigation into Joe Brolly’s blow-job imitations from his Free State podcast with journalist Dion Fanning. There’s certainly plenty to investigate. Brolly’s blow-job impressions being the least of it. If anything, this unsavoury episode offers us pause for thought and an opportunity to review Brolly’s influence on Irish public life, from his role in setting up ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ production in Ireland to his wife’s (Joe Biden’s cousin) position in drumming up millions of euro for hospices/dying centres in Mayo and Roscommon.

Brolly wrote glowingly about Joe Biden’s help in raising €16.3 million in funds for the hospices in The Sunday Independent, in April 2023, accompanied by a photo of him prodding the President of the United States of America, as Labour leader Ivana Bacik looks on, aghast:

Without fuss, Joe hosted a private fundraising dinner.

His seal of approval, his assistance whenever we needed it, helped to ensure the €10m we needed was raised.

Laurita Blewitt, US President Joe Biden and Joe Brolly, Dublin Castle banquet, April 13, 2023

Brolly cuts a strange figure. Even his therapist called him manipulative. He told us this, not the therapist. Why does he want us to know this piece of information about his character? Whatever the reason, it’s a valuable insight. We’re dealing with a tricky individual. Sometimes he can sound so caring. Like in December 2020, when Brolly posted this tweet about eight Catholic nuns who apparently died ‘of Covid’ within a week of each other, four on the same day.

Brolly chose this horror story, I suspect, to frighten his followers into rolling up their sleeves for the so-called vaccines that he would later promote.

It’s telling that Brolly has never acknowledged the use of end-of-life protocols on the elderly in nursing homes across the world to give the illusion of a pandemic in 2020.

The New York Times article about the nuns he posted on X reads:

On Thanksgiving Day, she was informed that one of the sisters had tested positive for the coronavirus. She was separated from the rest, and when others started to become sick, the group was cared for in one wing. “Right after that, we began testing twice a week,” Sister Debra said. The 88 others who still live at the facility are required to stay in their rooms, where they eat and watch Mass on closed circuit televisions.

It’s hard to imagine what these women had to endure before their deaths. Bad things happen when fake kindness masquerades as the real thing. Brolly never acknowledges that the tests to diagnose ‘Covid-19’ are untrustworthy at best, fraudulent at worst. As was the case in Ireland, once misdiagnosed with the ‘virus’, people were put on inappropriate medical interventions like remdesivir, midazolam combined with morphine (respiratory suppressant) that killed them, under the guise of a ‘pandemic’. Brolly never goes there. He never acknowledges the excess deaths since the injections. This tells us he’s not as nice as he’s making out.

True compassion requires honest assessment of the facts.

For anyone paying attention, this should set off alarm bells. This guy, Brolly, seems to wield way too much influence over Irish public life that extends to palliative care/end-of-life centres, overseen by his new wife Laurita Blewitt, distant cousin of Joe Biden, who turned the sod at the Mayo hospice in September 2017. What are the chances of consistent excess mortality coinciding with new hospice centres arriving at the same time as unproven ‘vaccines’ with a long list of side-effects including turbo cancers and sudden death? All a bit whiffy, dressed up as caring.

They want to open one for children next.

Brolly’s wife, Laurita Blewitt, somehow managed to fundraise more than 10 million euro to build the hospices in Mayo and Roscommon. We’re supposed to believe the money came from the community for the community. That’s the line. We know Joe Biden helped thanks to Brolly’s bragging in The Sunday Independent but who else? CEO Martina Jennings told an assembled audience in October 2019 that there were ‘a few people that I’d really like to thank but who called me last night and said they don’t want to be mentioned. You know who you are and we are so grateful’.

Might these humble charity givers have included some billionaire ‘philanthropists’ concerned with end-of-life care for the Irish?

For example, billionaire JP McManus has pumped millions of euro into Milford Hospice in Limerick. Billionaires seem to really care about hospices and nursing homes and cancer care. Aren’t they lovely?

Here’s Saint JP McManus talking about his charity work ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Co Limerick. Nobody dares to question his generous nature considering the millions dished out to causes of his interest, like every GAA county board receiving a one million euro present from McManus in 2023. It would nearly be rude to question his motives. Best to grovel and say thanks, repeatedly. Like Bill Gates, giving away millions doesn’t seem to affect McManus’ profits. Incredible, really.

McManus and his billionaire buddies Dermot Desmond and John Magnier are also on a winner with their nursing home business. Profits are up 44% on last year.

RTÉ reports:

Barchester is the UK’s second largest nursing home operator and provides 14,849 registered beds, spread across its portfolio of 232 registered services with the largest proportion located within London and the South East.

These billionaires are so kind they even gave their frontline workers €13 million in covid bonuses in 2022. I wonder if those staff members who got recognised for their hard work used end-of-life protocols on patients. Funny the article on BreakingNews.ie doesn’t say.

Back to the Mayo Roscommon Hospices, it’s unclear if there’s a billionaire philanthropist or two behind all those millions in donations. If one would like to call to make a pledge, the phone number is 094 9388666, as reported in The Irish Times. I’m sure the 666 in the number is an unfortunate oversight.

Whatever about billionaires, there’s certainly no shortage of celebrities and well known faces on cue to add their support to the end-of-life centres including an upcoming event hosted by former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese and her pal, RTÉ broadcaster, Mary Kennedy. Tickets cost €75. Just don’t mention the excess deaths since the jabs.

More RTÉ favourites, Miriam O’Callaghan and Marty Morrissey have also lent their support to the hospices while never acknowledging the damage wrought by the injections they promoted. Charity, RTÉ style.

There’s no arguing hospices offer comfort, care and support for the dying but in an age of depopulation and deception, it would be naive not to look upon them with some degree of suspicion. Over the last 30 years, Mayo Hospice has gone from one doctor and nurse, to a team of over 30 medical professionals in the community. There are hospice services in every county in Ireland.

The Irish are being primed to normalise the rise in deaths since the injections. Again the mainstream media is playing its role after the hysterics of the fake pandemic. The subject of death has become part of the story cycle for producers of TV shows. We’re not supposed to notice all the died suddenlys and unexpectedlys.

We’re supposed to think it’s normal. People have always died, we’re told.

Not at this rate, they haven’t.

Here’s Laurita Blewitt (Joe Brolly’s wife) on Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show with presenters Karen Koster and Brian Dowling, on May 18, 2023 talking about Joe Biden’s connection to the Mayo hospice, which sounds sweet, but is it really? The Bidens are hardly a wholesome lot. Another subject expertly avoided by the fawning Irish media. Hunter’s laptop is a no-go area along with the excess deaths.

Since Joe Brolly’s blow-job impressions went viral last week, the Professional Conduct Committee has issued a guidance note to barristers. The advice didn’t exactly go so far as to say, ‘Please don’t make weird blow-job faces on podcasts or in public settings’. It was more a reminder of their obligations and responsibilities under the Bar of Northern Ireland’s code of conduct.

The note stated barristers must not act in any way in a professional or personal capacity that would discredit or bring the profession of barrister into disrepute. If the law is an ass, what’s this?

The spotlight is momentarily on Joe Brolly’s antics which offers us a chance to assess what’s going on in the name of charity in this country. Ignoring the excess deaths may not be enough to bring the profession of barrister into disrepute, but it’s enough for us to sense collusion with an agenda that’s not in our favour. And by agenda, I mean depopulation and replacement.

Those in the public eye who pretend we don’t have an excess mortality problem since the injections are not our pals, no matter how charming or convincing or distracting. Those who cheerlead open borders without question are not on our side either. They’re part of the cover-up operation. In the end, it’s not that hard to figure out. It’s just most people don’t want to know because it’s too heavy. It’s easier to play along with the complicit mainstream media under the veneer of caring and charit-ay.

In March 2020, it seemed like Joe Brolly really cared about those eight nuns who died within a week of each other in the same nursing home but scratch the surface and another picture emerges.

That’s where we need to go collectively if we’re to honestly face the challenge before us.

It requires integrity. It requires true compassion.

That’s the test.