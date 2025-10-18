Aisling O'Loughlin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
3d

Billionaire's"Care homes", aligned with their preferred pharmacies, aligned with their funeral homes, the complete package. A bit like chocolate coated Ozempic for weight loss, a win, win.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Aisling O'Loughlin and others
David Kennedy's avatar
David Kennedy
2d

Very revealing... do you believe that they [Rte 'celebrity' personality mouthpiece] all are aware of the Big picture of the socially engineered normalisation of hospice care as part of the "depopulation aganda"

Or are they simple deluded players being used by their by their ignorance??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Aisling O'Loughlin and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aisling O'Loughlin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture