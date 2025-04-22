John Waters claims Tucker Carlson's team may have accidentally booked the Freemasons' Hall in Dublin

It’s a big club…

Apparently people who noticed that Tucker Carlson's interview with Conor McGregor took place in the Grand Lodge of Ireland on 17 Molesworth Street in Dublin are hobbyists who connect dots that aren't there, according to writer John Waters. He'd like you to believe Tucker Carlson's team accidentally booked the second most senior Grand Lodge in the world and the oldest in continuous existence. It was all a big misunderstanding, apparently. Freemasons are just a bunch of old guys who sit around playing bridge and are nothing to worry about. Move along, move along. Only crazies would investigate further. Conor McGregor is coming to save Ireland, along with his well connected gang of funny hand shakes.

Symbolism will be their downfall

It shouldn’t really come as a surprise that Waters has jumped in to strenuously defend the choice of location for McGregor’s interview with Tucker Carlson. This is the man who chose to hitch his wagon to a journalist known for her funny hand signals at strange moments - like that time in August 2021 when journalist Gemma O’Doherty, sitting beside John Waters at a press conference, made that weird triangle shape beloved of Freemasons while attempting to take over the Irish government. Funny how easily people forget these reference points along the way. The ill judged coup attempt called for no elections, armed police and a ‘benign’ dictatorship. But ya know, only a hobbyist would notice these things and connect dots that aren’t there and all that.

Gaslighting

It’s becoming painfully obvious that just because we agreed with each other about the Covid scam, doesn’t mean we’re all on the same team. We’re surrounded by well funded agendas competing for our attention and all is not as it seems.

Holding on to some semblance of common sense will help. For example there is no chance that Tucker Carlson’s team accidentally booked the Grand Lodge of Ireland. Anyone rehashing that argument is dangerously deluded or openly trying to mislead. It is also preposterous to believe the Freemasons were tricked into renting out the room to McGregor and Carlson because they’re just a fuddy-duddy secret group of old fogeys who are unaware of what’s going on in the outside world. They knew what they were doing. Notice how the mainstream media and John Waters want you to reach the same conclusion - that it was a mistake. They’re both being disingenuous.

John Waters is gaslighting his audience. He has exposed his hand by dismissing concerns about the use of the Freemasons’ Lodge for the McGregor/Carlson interview in that crisis management broadcast with Thomas Sheridan (Hail Lucifer) and Gerry O’Neill. Of course the choice of venue is significant. They’re rubbing our noses in it, that’s how stupid they think we are, not without reason in fairness.

We know the game. It’s hardly a secret. Zionists are flooding Ireland with immigrants while foisting their puppet McGregor on us as a ‘saviour’ to clean up the problems they’ve created.

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters failed in their attempted coup in August 2021 - now it’s Conor McGregor’s turn to muscle in to try and become Ireland’s ‘benign’ dictator/President. That’s the ultimate plan. The criminals want in to ‘save civilization’. Andrew Tate told us on X. They’re serious.

There are plenty of eejits out there who’d be thrilled if this came to pass because their heroes say some things they agree with. To hell with morals!

Looks like those middle aged men in Lycra were right about John Waters, whizzing by on their bikes with a choice word or two thrown in his direction. They’re not the bad guys after all. Waters talks a good talk but ultimately has turned out to be another false prophet, like his Freemason co-conspirator Conor McGregor.

Stay alert and read the signs, like a good hobbyist.

Unless, of course, you want to be tricked by Freemasons and their silly hand gestures and gaslighting put-downs.

It’s always a choice.

