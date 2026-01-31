Just added some extra bits to Newstalk's latest promotion

As Big Pharma favourite Claire Byrne moves from RTÉ to Newstalk where she’s replacing propagandist-in-chief Pat Kenny’s week day slot, we’re reminded, once again, why these people have been chosen to manage the narrative.

The effort it takes to avoid subjects like the excess deaths since the rollout of the so-called vaccines promoted by these presenters takes skill and concentration. They continue to promote pharmaceuticals without delving into side effects or risk benefit analysis. That’s why they’re paid the big bucks.

The crazies have won this argument

Pat Kenny is moving to weekends where he’ll continue to act as an establishment gatekeeper. Here he is in October 2021 doing his thing in conversation with Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the Health Service Executive (HSE):

There are those who believe that the vaccine bonus was illusory unless you’re travelling overseas. We were all told get your vaccine, get double vaxxed, and you’ll be able to do things that the unvaccinated can’t do.

And now it turns out from October 22nd, that the unvaccinated can do what they want. And therefore those who took care of themselves will be mixing, if they dare, with the unvaccinated. And it looks like, you know, the crazies have won this argument.

Reminder of Dr Colm Henry making a familiar hand gesture during a National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) press conference in September 2020.

Us ‘crazies’ may have won the argument a long time ago, but the perpetrators remain in their positions of power and influence.

It’s up to the people to see through the shenanigans and respond appropriately.

As long as they tune in for more, that’s exactly what they’ll get. More.