The moon landings were a hoax and so is making climate change the next big health emergency. Prof Colin Doherty, head of the School of Medicine at TCD, wants to accelerate the madness on Monday, November 23, 2026, at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin.

The neurologist has called for the PHEIC (pronounced FAKE) crisis to be triggered at Ireland's Presidency Conference on Climate Change and Health. Hosted by the Department of Health as part of Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the full-day event will include policymakers, researchers, practitioners, and civil society.

PHEIC stands for Public Health Emergency of International Concern. In other words, it’s another excuse for lockstep draconian measures aimed at stealing our human rights under the guise of caring, just like the Covid scam.

Professor Colin Doherty told the conference at Trinity College Dublin on Friday, November 20, 2026:

“We need our Minister for Health to use whatever influence in the EU Climate and Health meeting on Monday to make the suggestion, to trigger this mechanism.

This is the first thing, you know. Let’s have…when John F Kennedy stood in 1962, he had one thing. Put a man on the moon. Let’s not make this complicated. Let’s trigger this mechanism. There’s a whole load of complex things that will happen but let’s trigger this mechanism on Monday.”

Let’s not, Colin. Let’s not trigger anything. How about you just sit down a minute and give it a rest?

We’ve had quite enough of this nonsense. Is it any wonder trust in doctors is under severe threat?

Colin, of course, blames fringe conspiracy theories, not the medical industry’s own reckless behaviour and greed, for people turning their backs on doctors in their droves.

The Irish Examiner (September 12, 2025) reports:

Prof Doherty told the students that the inherited trust that doctors have long been conferred with is now under severe threat.

“Not through anything you have done or could do,” he said.

“But because of forces at the frontlines of society. We are witnessing the destruction of public health infrastructure across the world, particularly in the West.”

Fringe conspiracies have now entered the mainstream, he added.

Fringe conspiracies as in common sense that pinpoints lies and exposes fraud. Any trust lost has been deservedly accumulated by corrupted medical professionals. The excess deaths since the Covid shots prove that so-called health drive was disastrous for those who rolled up their sleeves in good faith. Only the insane would take more health advice from authorities who have so far betrayed their trust. Medical students should refuse any more injections themselves and demand better quality teaching away from the grip of Big Pharma interests. They’re in danger too.

Poor ole Colin doesn’t even know the moon landings were faked or more likely he understands very well they were staged and he’s playing with words. Either way, his statement about the moon landings at the conference in Trinity College Dublin (Friday, November 20, 2026) reveals thinking that is not grounded in reality. He’s using science fiction to appeal to the audience, half of whom are lapping it up. They’re the ones paid to be there, to sign a worthless petition by Irish doctors for the Environment.

The call to action reads:

To: Minister for Health; Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health

From: [Your Name]

Declaration of Climate Change as a Health Emergency

The climate emergency is a health emergency: A call for urgent action

We, the undersigned health professionals, researchers, educators and students,

bear witness through our patients and research to the harms that climate change is

causing. Our position of trust carries a responsibility to speak out and act.

Heatwaves, floods, wildfires, storms, changing patterns of infectious diseases and

food insecurity are causing alarming levels of illness, death and displacement.

Countries in the Global South are least responsible, but suffer most.

There can be no European or Global security without health security.

Activating WHO and European Union health emergency mechanisms could help

catalyse a coordinated, equitable response to climate change, mobilising attention,

financing and collaboration, while placing health concerns at the forefront of national

and global climate policy.

We thus call on the Minister for Health to:

1. Use Ireland’s EU Presidency conference on 23 November and its conclusions

to invite European colleagues to declare climate change a health emergency,

and to provide reports on progress during each successive EU Presidency.

2. Ask the European Commission to assess the case for activating the EU’s

formal health emergency mechanisms.

3. Join other countries in requesting WHO to declare climate change a Public

Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and offer to help finance

the response in the Global South.

The health sector response to climate change must protect those facing the greatest

harm, in Europe and beyond, and turn recognition of the emergency into lasting

improvements in health and wellbeing.

We call for urgent action and offer our support for these initiatives, so together we

leave a legacy of a just, healthier world for future generations.

Here’s Professor Colin Doherty’s X account profile pic, hand covering one eye, indicating membership of a certain club that has an international network of agents in positions of influence and power.

It’s the very network that pulled off the Covid scam, the same mouth pieces pushing for climate change as the next health emergency.

If there is anything to be gained from this sorry episode, it highlights the ridiculous tactics used to push the Covid scam. They’re attempting to use the same playbook for their Climate Change shenanigans.

For example, they’ve produced a strategy to compel GPs to bring up climate injury with patients because ‘doctors are proven to be so well trusted’. Just like every ailment turned into Covid during the scam years, we can expect every cough and ache to be translated into a climate injury, for a tidy profit, no doubt.

The problem with complying with tyranny is that you get more tyranny. Those who fell for the Covid scam are our biggest problem. So far we’ve witnessed the families and loved ones of those killed and injured by the shots defending the perpetrators by allowing those who pushed the poison to continue to manage the narrative. This is a bad omen.

Are they going to fall for this obvious climate change nonsense too?

Are they going to turn on us again? We can’t trust them. They did it before and they could conceivably do it again. That includes our own loved ones. We saw how quickly things can flip with the help of a complicit media and corrupted health system. Have those who willingly ostracised anti-vaxxers learned any lessons from the Covid scam? Or are they still talking about the pandemic as there was a need for all those toxic injections that brought on the excess deaths and cancers and heart trouble? Do they realise those anti-vaxxers they were trained to hate were doing everything in their power to prevent these deaths and injuries? Do they get it yet?

Former Deputy Director General of the WHO, Mike Ryan told the conference at TCD that next time they’re going to deal with conspiracy theories differently.

It must be annoying for those trying to enforce a dictatorship to have people who still use their free speech to get in the way of tyranny, people who refuse to bow down at the altar of a globalism.

Those crazy conspiracy theories are gaining ground and if this lot at Trinity College Dublin have their way, they’ll remove our right to expose the lies and openly discuss the fraud. Mike Ryan has couched the language in caring, as we’ve come to expect.

“We’ve got to learn how to communicate better, more consistently, more frequently with people so that the diet that people are living on is one of positive information, one of hope, one of action and not one of conspiracies and everything else”.

Comforting lies, in other words, like what we saw during the Covid scam. The mainstream media made it look like the injections they called safe and effective vaccines were saving lives when in fact they were doing harm. They made it look like the doctors were caring for their patients when in fact they were putting them on medical interventions like remdesivir and ventilators that only made matters worse. The mainstream media had people believe they were doing the right thing by alienating anti-vaxxers and shutting them out of society when in fact it was morally reprehensible.

This is how evil operates, under the guise of goodness.

A people with true ethics would understand this but the Irish have drifted far, far away from the truth. They turn their backs on the excess deaths since the injections. They continue to tune into the mainstream media as if nothing untoward has occurred. It’s business as usual.

This means we must be on our guard.

We may see attempts to make climate change the next big health scare as utter nonsense, but that doesn’t mean those who fell for the Covid scam won’t let us down again through gullibility and misplaced trust.

This is why we must continue to speak up. We’ve got to keep showing them.

That’s the bind.

Related articles:

Interrupting the programming: Dr Gerry Waters is ejected from TCD’s climate change as a health emergency event

Coming soon: Climate Change, the new health emergency