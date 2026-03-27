Letter to the Editor: Remembering the dead since the trial injections recommended by The Irish Times as safe and effective

Walk of Remembrance

On Friday March 20, 2026 a group of conscientious objectors walked quietly alongside a large yellow banner from outside RTÉ’s television and radio studios in Montrose, Donnybrook Dublin 4 to the offices of The Irish Times on 24–28 Tara Street, Dublin 2 with a letter for the editor, Ruadhán Mac Cormaic.

Kilkenny accountant Patrick E Walsh - who has assiduously monitored the excess deaths on RIP.ie alongside a team from Irelandexcessdeaths.com - read out the letter with the help of a loudspeaker in advance of handing it in for the editor’s perusal.

The letter read:

Dear Editor,

We the undersigned wish to lodge our complaint and register our disgust with The Irish Times as regards its behaviour since 2020 concerning the Covid-19 ‘pandemic’.

The Irish Times not only failed in its duty to the Irish people as a member of the Fourth Estate by not questioning the government narrative but compromised its independence by accepting state grants and funding.

This makes The Irish Times complicit in the resultant effects of government lockdown measures including the pushing of ‘vaccines’ which have turned out to be far from ‘safe and effective’.

These policies have resulted in 20,000+ excess deaths since 2021 which are not explained away by an aging or increasing population.

The Irish Times has these deaths on its collective conscience.

We request you as editor to undertake a full review of The Irish Times behaviour in these matters and demand the same of the government.

The first step should be to restore independence by refusal to accept any further government grants.

Anything less, positions you in the government’s pocket and as such part of the problem.

Today, we will leave memorials outside The Irish Times offices to those who have died before their time.

There will be a reckoning. They will have justice.

Regards,

Patrick E Walsh

(plus list of signatories)

Here is an example of some of The Irish Times coverage of what it incorrectly described as a pandemic while cheerleading dangerous, unproven, rushed to market injections they unquestioningly called vaccines to their unsuspecting readership who they encouraged to blindly trust the science.

As our neighbours in the UK have begun to drip release reports of jab injuries and deaths, there’s been barely any such coverage in Ireland. Despite some 26,000+ extra deaths since the shots, there’s been only one official death linked to the Covid-19 injections which went unreported. No discussion. No analysis.

In Britain, The Telegraph ran a story this week about a woman whose life has been turned upside down by the Covid jab. It read: Six years later, the true scale of the vaccines’ side effects is emerging. Yet those coping with life-changing conditions remain ignored.

We’ve known from the start these injections were dangerous (the information was always there) but the mainstream media were under instruction by their paymasters to shut down any dissenting voices while ushering people to get the jab.



Compare The Telegraph’s coverage to November 10, 2020. There’s been a policy shift. It’s becoming hard to hide the dead bodies and the injuries directly linked to the injections. They’re acting like they’re just finding out now about the dangers of the jabs when it’s been clear from the beginning. Still, something is better than nothing.

In Ireland, not only do we have confirmation on RIP.ie that more people than usual are dying, we also have the Eurostat Excess Mortality data which corroborates the findings of Patrick E Walsh and the team at Irelandexcessdeaths.com

We can see clearly, there was no pandemic in 2020, just the use of end-of-life protocols and inappropriate medication in April 2020 followed by months of below average mortality. No sign of any deadly contagious virus in the air.

We can see that the unprecedented month on month above average death rate started in 2021, as the shots rolled out, promoted heavily by The Irish Times and RTÉ along with the rest of the compromised mainstream media, local and national, all subsidised by government grants and Big Pharma ad revenue.

In May 2024, The Irish Times Group bought RIP.ie and slapped charges of €100 on death notices for funeral directors. Recently TV presenter Síle Seoige launched RIP Remembers covering two decades of remembrance, zero acknowledgement of the spike in deaths since the injections in 2021. Instead a walk and tree planting exercise which fails to address what those in RIP.ie’s offices can see from their data. It’s what Patrick E Walsh and the team at Irelandexcessdeaths.com have been showing those willing to look theses past few years, backed up by Eurostat Excess Mortality numbers. It’s undeniable. What price complicity?

There’s an unspoken rule if you want to keep your job in the Irish mainstream media and beyond these days: ignore the excess deaths since the shots and pretend there was a pandemic that required ‘life saving vaccines’.

As long as the wider public don’t seem to care about all the extra dead people, it’s business as usual.

It’s a policy that seems to be working too. Although in the age of the Internet it’s harder to conceal the fallout from the injections without blanket censorship. You can only ignore headlines seeping in from abroad for so long, although the Irish are doing a great job at looking the other way…

Eventually, The Irish Times and co will have to address the elephant in the newsroom.

Their RIP.ie Walk to Remember campaign doesn’t cut it.

They know what they’ve done. We know what they’ve done. They know we know what they’ve done. We know they know what they’ve done. And still they cover their asses, not to quote Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

All that’s left is crisis management.

As long as readers don’t care enough about all the died suddenlys and unexpectedlys since the shots, it’s business as usual at The Irish Times HQ on Tara Street.

Only pressure from the public can make the editor address that letter handed in by Patrick E Walsh on March 20, 2026.

Who cares enough?

Related articles:

No amount of tree planting can absolve the sin of being complicit in the crime of the century

DART Man Revisited: it’s time to correct some of the glaring mistakes from Seán Moncrieff’s blistering Irish Times train rant against those who dared question the official Covid narrative