Mairead Ronan's funny money

See how the media works. All those bought and paid for news outlets chose to ignore Mairead Ronan’s conflict of interest because they’ve all been paid off and are themselves conflicted. It’s one big corrupt hole that continues to put innocent lives in danger while ignoring, on purpose, the excess deaths since the toxic shots. The injections could only have been pushed through with the help of dodgy testing equipment and celebrity and media endorsements. Once people start to see how the magic trick was played, maybe it will break the dark mind control spell that has robbed them of their critical faculties and brought humanity to this dangerous precipice.

Take the funny money out the equation and this becomes another story entirely. Any self-respecting journalist would ask about family ties to the multi-million euro testing firm in Co Kildare, Enfer, meaning hell in French. They’d at the very least say this ‘Covid’ thing you describe sounds strikingly like the common cold. The asymptomatic version sounds like no cold. How did you know you had the mystery ‘virus’, Mairead? How does the test work? Who makes the tests? Who processes the tests? How can we trust these tests? What is the cycle rate? Here’s a clip of the inventor of the PCR telling us before his untimely death saying that his test can’t tell you if you’re sick. What do you think of that, Mairead?

These are all Simple Simon questions that journalists and even presenters would ask as a matter of course so it takes some management and production to avoid these obvious details. In fact it’s hard work looking so dumbed down. It requires grinning with the elephant in the studio breathing down your neck.

Classic sell-out territory. Not worth the money.

Another question missing from the conversation. ‘Are you really leaving your media career, Mairead, because you’ve become filthy rich (nice dress by the way) and don’t need to earn a living anymore?’.

Instead the viewer must ask these questions because the compromised media are keeping a closely guarded secret. There was no pandemic. It was one big scam based on the fraudulent use of testing equipment. Lots of morally questionable people got rich quick off the pain and suffering of those they tricked. There was no scary virus on the loose. This is why they won’t talk about the excess deaths since the injections. It blows their cover. It exposes the sham. We can see the trouble started with the shots. That one spike in April 2020 we can put down to end-of-life protocols. We have the receipts.

This is why The People need to wrap their heads around the deceit pronto and respond appropriately.

They’ll have to ask themselves if they’re ok with being scammed to such a degree and if they’re ok with the body count going unreported since the shots.

If they’re ok with that, so be it.

Some of us aren’t good with being conned. There are a few of us left who will push back but we need more people to understand what happens when you’ve a captured media. Bad things.

It will take good people to block this totalitarian creep. That means standing up and saying, ‘Never again’.

No more false idols.

