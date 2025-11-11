A quick glance at Malta’s excess mortality figures over the past six years tells us the island nation with a population of 574,346 (2024) is losing its people at one of the highest rates in the EU. This headline story is barely acknowledged in the mainstream media as they cover up the shocking death rate in countries that embraced Covid-19 measures compared to those that resisted the propaganda. As many as 88% of the Maltese population have been injected with the trial jabs with authorities boasting that Malta had Europe’s fastest vaccination program, as if that was a good thing.

If we look at the 2020 graph (below), we can see that Malta’s mortality rate was below average for January and February, then as soon as the WHO announced the pandemic deaths shot up from -7.3% in February to 17.3% in March 2020, up 24.6% just like that, no build up, no sign of any deadly virus before the announcement. Apart from dipping back down to -2% in June 2020, Malta’s mortality rate remained dangerously high for the rest of 2020 peaking at 42.2% in December 2020.

Since it’s been firmly established that nothing was spreading, what was causing these deaths on the small archipelago country located in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily (Italy) and north of Libya? Professor Denis Rancourt has found that those who entered hospitals during the so-called pandemic fared worst than those who steered clear.

This might explain why Malta’s death rate in 2020 was so high. Malta had the highest number of COVID-19 hospital admissions in Europe, although the health authorities said the majority of patients were taken to hospital for other reasons.

The report reads:

Yet, the health authorities continue to insist the majority of people admitted to hospital are only found to have COVID-19 during routine checks.

They would have initially been admitted because of other health issues, the health authorities claim.

The latest update provided to Times of Malta by public health chief Charmaine Gauci showed some 70 per cent of those admitted to Mater Dei Hospital with COVID-19 were not admitted because of the virus.

So people who found themselves in hospital in Malta for whatever reason, were tested using untrustworthy kits, told they had Covid and no doubt were given inappropriate treatment and died ‘with Covid’. It’s certainly looking that way. We’ve seen the same playbook used across the world. Malta seems to be no different. A report in the Malta Independent from April 13, 2020 shows the use of ventilators on the island too and the first signs that the breathing machines were killing, instead of helping, patients. On purpose.

There’s a wide range of reasons why the Maltese may have presented to hospital in 2020 aside from the ‘deadly virus’ they were tested for once inside. The Times of Malta reported in August 2020 that International Diabetes Federation statistics place the prevalence of diabetes in Maltese adults top among 56 European countries. The Maltese suffer more deaths from heart disease and enjoy shorter lives than their Mediterranean counterparts in Italy, Spain and Cyprus.

Whatever the reason, Malta’s excess mortality figures have been consistently in the red since July 2020, that’s nearly 60 months straight, five years, of higher than average mortality, with only one dip in December 2023 when deaths dropped to 0.8% for reasons yet unknown. How has this story stayed off the radar? It’s remarkable nobody’s talking about Malta’s shockingly high mortality figures.

If you type in ‘Malta Excess Deaths’ into Google the first story that comes up is from EuroNews claiming that Malta’s death rate was -16.1% in November 2024, the lowest in Europe. Perhaps that was the provisional number provided to Eurostat which has since been adjusted to 3.4% above average for November 2024. It’s telling that this is what comes up on Google search when the real story is the back to back excess deaths, month on month, no sign of any let up. Last check, Malta was the highest in the EU for June 2025 with 29.9% above baseline. That’s the news that deserves top billing, not that Malta had the lowest death rate in Europe. It’s very telling.

Over on my channel on Telegram, contributor Flem also brought up the subject of 5G.

I’m not dismissing the jabs as a major factor by any means, but I’m still remaining open to the possibility that the excess death phenomenon is multifactorial. What better way to create a sort of “fog of war” than to implement a range of measures at the same time that leaves people reaching around in the dark trying in vain to pin-point the exact cause of the phenomenon.

The 5G network was greatly expanded in Europe around the very same time as the roll out of the Covid jabs. 5G is the cornerstone of the New Normal total surveillance paradigm. Without it, the elite technocrats can’t realise their vision. It has to be deemed safe regardless of the reality.

Maybe citizens of Malta are being exposed to relatively higher levels of electromagnetic radiation? Just a thought.

Malta Today reports:

Malta was one of the first countries in Europe to get 5G technology rolled out nationwide. Back in 2021, leading telecom companies like Epic and GO brought 5G to life across the island. It wasn’t just about catching up with global trends but about positioning Malta as a digital leader.

Given how small and densely populated Malta is, implementing 5G here was a lot easier compared to massive countries with huge rural areas. That means the network got up and running relatively quickly, and it’s now available almost everywhere.

Whatever the reason for Malta’s unusually high death rate, it’s extraordinary that it’s not a topic of debate and discussion across Europe and beyond. You’d imagine there would be some kind of curiosity about why this is happening, some kind of investigation into trying to figure out the root cause, whether that be toxic injections, inappropriate hospital interventions, 5G, chemtrails or general ill-health or a combination of all of the above. The lack of curiosity among journalists and health care professionals informs us that it’s a no-go area. Anything but. Another sign that they’re in cover-up mode. We’re not supposed to notice the deaths.

Climate change is about the only permissible excuse for the rise in mortality. July 2023 saw Malta’s excess deaths jump to 56% above average, apparently due to heatwaves and power outages. I’d be more interested in the power outage aspect. A new study by Nature Medicine warned that Malta could see heat-related deaths triple by 2095.

Climate change aside, the media is busy normalising turbo cancers, clots, heart attacks and sudden deaths, even in children. We’re supposed to think it’s always been like this, to shrug our shoulders and move on.

There’s only a few of us left unwilling to acquiesce.