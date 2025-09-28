An estimated 88.43% of Malta’s population is fully vaccinated yet the small country island on the Mediterranean Sea (between Italy and North Africa) finds itself topping Eurostat’s excess mortality leaderboard repeatedly, month on month, since the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines. Clearly the injections were far from safe and effective and are causing serious harm, that’s going unreported. It’s a pattern repeated across Europe.

The countries that complied with the Covid measures are witnessing consistently higher than usual mortality, including Ireland, who’s seen three years straight of month on month excess deaths. The countries that resisted the injections (mostly in Eastern Europe) are proving they were right to be sceptical. Malta is paying a high price for trusting the $cience™.

Eurostat’s excess mortality data shows August and September 2024 were particularly bad months for the island seeing 38% and 41.7% more people die than the monthly baseline average for 2016-2019. It’s rare that Malta is out of Eurostat’s top three countries for excess deaths, finding itself in the dubious position of first place for June 2025 (the latest figure) with 29.9% above average mortality. Again, startling high. Yet there’s no discussion in the mainstream media. A sign of guilt.

Ireland too is paying the price for complying with the machine. Excess mortality hasn’t let up since the rollout, give or take a month here or there. Unprecedented, yet the mainstream media distract with other stories. They know. Day after day, we read reports about another young person who has died suddenly. No cause of death provided. The new normal.

The islands are not alright. Iceland is also in trouble. It’s tiny population of 404,600 (2014) is under attack with near constant excess deaths each month that go by unnoticed.

The Washington Post offered a feeble excuse on August 15, 2021 following the first signs that Iceland was in trouble.

Vaccine opponents have gleefully pointed to Iceland as proof that the shots are a “failure.” But contrary to online misinformation and conspiratorial social media posts, infectious-disease experts say Iceland’s outbreak actually illustrates how effective the vaccines are at preventing the virus’s most severe impacts.

Another mainstream media lie that has failed the test of time. The excess deaths since the rollout of the injections on this Nordic island country prove the jabs were toxic. There’s no way around it.

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s Bulgaria which had the lowest vaccination rate in the EU and in turn has the lowest mortality figures. The Irish Times reported on December 01, 20211:

Bulgaria has the lowest vaccination rate in the European Union: just 27 per cent of its total population has been fully vaccinated, according to figures collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Disinformation, apparently, was the issue. Not the fact that Bulgarians were cautious about the side-effects of the unproven, liability-free injections for the rebranded flu. Bad reactions to the AstraZeneca jab in particular among female health workers created a sense of suspicion surrounding the rushed to market concoctions.

Meanwhile, national politics was in a state of chaos. Prime minister Boyko Borissov was forced to resign following weeks of street protests over alleged corruption and abuse of power. Political deadlock prevented parties from forming a new coalition: the country held three elections in eight months.

Amid the tumult, public opinion of the authorities reached a low. There wasn’t enough stability to enforce strong health measures, and public communication about the vaccines was shoddy.

In other words Bulgarians didn’t trust their politicians to provide them with safe and effective vaccines. They could see the corruption and they weren’t going to risk their lives as martyrs to the cause. Wise move.

It was a similar case in the Baltic States. Latvians displayed a healthy distrust of authority. Experience had shown them to thread carefully when it comes to politicians and their empty promises.

EuroNews reported on August 30, 2021:

Not even half of its (Latvia) 1.9 million population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The number lags at around 45.5%, according to the latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The country started off slow in the spring when vaccine deliveries were initially delayed. Many citizens opted to skip AstraZeneca -- the only vaccine available at the beginning -- as other European countries decided to only give that particular jab to older people.

But now it’s facing a problem of a different order: the country has large stocks of vaccines but fewer and fewer people are willing to have them.

Particularly in the eastern portion of the country, where many have only been following Russian state media, vaccination rates are sometimes below 25%.

In neighbouring Lithuania, the government got so desperate to foist the injections on its elderly population it even tried to bribe them into submission with a €100 incentive, but there too, the hard sell didn’t work. The elders had seen enough trouble in the past. They could sense something was very wrong.

Reuters reported on October 6, 2021:

Although 73% of all Lithuanian adults are vaccinated, in line with the European Union average, about a third of over-75s remain unvaccinated, according to government data, one of the worst in EU.

That general stubbornness has paid off for Lithuania, borne out in its below average mortality figures, the opposite effect of those countries that put their faith in Dr Anthony Fauci’s mafia style science.

Finally let’s look at Romania’s mortality data to get a sense of the difference between the European countries that willingly complied with the Covid measures and those that held back.

“This is not a real pandemic, but hysteria, and it is driven by politics and the want to make money.”

The words of Marius Mioc, author of Covid, The Lie of The Century who featured in an Al Jazeera report from January 6, 2022, which went on to tell us:

Approximately 60 percent of those over 65 or living with chronic diseases remain unvaccinated.

Less than 41 percent of the adult population as a whole have received two jabs.

That scepticism has translated into lower than average mortality figures for Romania. Marius Mioc words ring true to this day. His book will last the test of time, unlike the mainstream media reports that sold the injections for profit.

It is clear from analysing Eurostat’s mortality data for Europe that the countries that resisted the intense propaganda campaign to coerce populations into a risky medical trial, have fared best. Less people are dying in those countries that showed a healthy scepticism for The $cience™. More people are dying in the countries that trusted their politicians, journalists and doctors who grew rich on the deception.

The mainstream media will not cover this story because it exposes their hand in the genocide. They will not investigate themselves. Instead we can expect distraction and a continued cover-up of their crimes. This is the story they don’t want you to read. It shows them up. It’s a lesson in why we should never put blind faith in authority or shiny media personalities used to sell us dangerous pharmaceutical products.

It’s time to take stock and assess this information without the guiding hand of those mainstream journalists that have already duped their audience in the most traitorous fashion. It would be foolish to think they’ll suddenly come good at this stage.

We must be our own media. We have no choice. That means figuring this out for ourselves and taking appropriate action.

We’re in the fight of our lives. It’s up to us to defend ourselves.

Find Eurostat’s excess mortality data for Europe HERE.