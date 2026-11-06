RTÉ Radio 1 broadcaster Brendan O’Connor with athlete Ciara Mageean, June 2026

International news coverage of Irish athlete Ciara Mageean’s untimely passing omitted the obvious analysis of how the Pfizer Covid injections may have played a role in her death. This was a clear case of turbo cancer, something we’re often told is a conspiracy theory by those who want to shut down the conversation to protect the narrative.

The beloved middle distance runner was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer on May 20, 2025 and died on November 01, 2026. She had been in peak physical condition up until the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (postponed due to the so-called pandemic) when she was injected, around June 2021, with a series of unnecessary, high risk shots as part of an agreement between Pfizer and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Ciara said she felt ‘fortunate,’ such was the propaganda at the time. The athlete was under the impression the injections offered protection from the mystery virus they called Covid-19. Like so many, Ciara Mageean was misled by those she thought she could trust including the medical profession and the mainstream media.

The Olympian tried to talk about her subsequent health issues confusing them with a reaction to Covid and not a response to the toxic injections. Ciara seemed to understand that if she wanted to stay in the game and receive media coverage she would have to play by the rules of engagement. That would mean avoiding any signs of being a dreaded anti-vaxxer which would have spelled instant expulsion from polite society.

On August 12, 2026 Ciara told reporter Peter Branigan:

“I was on my third period of the month going into the Commonwealth Games. I’m always happy to discuss it, it’s an important thing to discuss. It’s probably a real indicator of female athlete health, is a regular period, and I have a very healthy period, it comes once a month and I know exactly when it’s coming.

“So when I got Covid, I had three periods in a space of a month so that does throw you a bit. To have that third one, I messaged my teammates, ‘Great, here’s another period for the month’.

“It just shows how much that virus does to your body that it is affecting all the systems. You have to give your body the respect it deserves, and allow it to rest.

“I’m in a really good place now and hopefully that’s the third and the last one of that.

“It’s interesting, I researched it a bit myself and obviously spoke to the medical side, the doctors I work with here in Manchester just to make sure they were okay, everyone was fine as regards to that.

“You have to give it the chance to recover, but I don’t think it set me back performance wise.”

What is clear from that interview is the Ciara Mageean had a misplaced trust in doctors which meant she ruled out any connection to the Covid shots for her menstrual issues. We’ve seen in Ireland, any doctor who spoke out about the dangers of the injections has been dragged before the Medical Council and reprimanded as a warning to others to stay quiet, to keep following orders and to ignore the excess deaths.

Between January 2021 and January 2023, there were 2,295 notifications to the Health Products Regulatory Authority in Ireland concerning reproductive issues following the Covid injections. This is a significant number and should have been discussed freely in the mainstream media among the 21,000 suspected side effects to the Covid shots logged with the HPRA. Those pointing out the shocking number of complaints at the time were dismissed as unhinged.

Pfizer’s own research into their Covid injections shows their scientists understood that the shots were harming female reproduction yet they went ahead deliberately, reassuring the public the injections were safe and effective.

Dr Naomi Wolf laid it out in The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity. She was never sued for her disclosure because the findings are factual.

Once a regular on the RTÉ airwaves, Dr Naomi Wolf was banished as soon as she spoke out against the Covid narrative. This interview is three years old and still relevant today. The Irish in general have shown a disinterest in understanding the toxicity of the injections they rolled up their sleeves for, in good faith. It’s like they don’t want to know and would prefer to remain in ignorance in the comfort of the herd to the last breath, protecting the narrative and the perpetrators, at any cost.

The reader does not have to agree with Dr Naomi Wolf’s politics or everything she has ever said, their only obligation is to assess whether her findings on Pfizer’s own research into their injections is concise or not. Most have chosen to snub the conclusion that the injections were an attack on humanity.

Dr. Gerry Waters who was suspended from the Irish medical register following an investigation into his refusal to comply with Covid public health guidelines spelled out the hypocrisy of those who use offence as a defence on X.

The narrative presented to us by the complicit mainstream media, who received millions of euro in funding to push the Covid message, is that cancer can hit at any time, out of blue, for no apparent reason, at any age. Well positioned journalists actively ignore the data that proves the Covid shots were toxic and intentionally designed to cause harm.

They ignore Professor Angus Dalgleish, one of the UK’s top oncologists, who said the Pfizer Covid injections were full of SV40, an ingredient used by cancer researchers to grow tumours. This is how we know the mainstream media are in cover-up mode. This is a big story. It should be in the headlines if the Fourth Estate were doing its job correctly. Again it doesn’t matter what the reader may think of Professor Dalgleish whose son contracted myocarditis following the Covid shots forcing him to reconsider his stance on the injections.

The fact that an oncologist of Professor Dalgleish’s standing is saying this on the record means it should be up on the table for discussion. Instead it’s shrugged off while an army of online paid trolls go to work shutting down the conversation wherever it may pop up on the Internet using guilt trip tactics.

Professor Dalgleish is telling us the Pfizer shots cause cancer. One of Ireland’s brightest sporting stars dies after a diagnosis of turbo cancer following the Pfizer shots. Pfizer’s own research shows us the injections were designed to target the reproductive organs. Ciara Mageean openly spoke about how her menstrual cycle was disrupted following the shots, even if she mistook it for Covid. Some 2,295 notifications were lodged with the HPRA registering reproductive issues after the Covid injections in Ireland. This is enough to warrant an independent investigation. At the very least, Ciara Mageean deserves a bit of honesty.

In one of her last interviews with RTÉ, the sports star spoke to broadcaster Brendan O’Connor, who was central to ensuring the Covid narrative remained in tact while the Irish queued up for injections they didn’t need, under the illusion the shots were safe and effective.

As we’ve come to expect there was no mention of the Covid injections once promoted so openly on the airwaves until the excess deaths started to mount.

In the interview from June 2026 released on YouTube on November 4, 2026, Ciara Mageean is facing her own mortality. She’s confused but putting on a brave face. She’s warm and lovely and her predicament seems beyond unfair. She’s put her faith in doctors. She no longer mentions her menstrual issues following the injections. The presenter doesn’t go there. Was that agreed in advance with the producers? It’s telling they’ve sidestepped a key part of the story. Brendan O’Connor, a seasoned broadcaster, would have known exactly what bringing up her irregular menstrual cycle could have implied. The audience too.

It’s important that the listener understands this is just an unfortunate situation, that it could happen to anyone, for no apparent reason, so live every day to the fullest and get checked. That’s how the national broadcaster is managing the narrative. That’s the unwritten agreement.

It is sad to witness those deceived by RTÉ continuing to trust the national broadcaster at their most vulnerable moment. The innocence of the lambs.

We see it time and again. Irish author and broadcaster Manchán Magan also gave a last interview to Brendan O’Connor without touching on whether or not the Covid shots may have brought on his prostate cancer. He was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of neuroendocrine prostate cancer in November 2023 and died on October 02, 2025 at the age of 55. Manchán didn’t want to make a fuss.

The listener doesn’t seem to mind the way Brendan O’Connor overlooks the elephant in the studio. They know the deal.

As long as they can pay their respects and move on without any proper analysis, that seems to be enough.

Talking about these things can get a person shunned, just like being an anti-vaxxer. It’s not worth the hassle.

Tributes will do.

Related article:

Timeline: from Ciara Mageean’s Covid injections to diagnosis of stage four bowel cancer to death

Jeffrey Epstein funded colon cancer research at Harvard University