The Irish mainstream media are managing the narrative surrounding the increase in cancers since the Covid shots they recommended as safe and effective.

They do this by blurring the lines, pulling at our heart strings, omitting pertinent details and burying statistics that may otherwise inform us about the toxicity of the injections.

Take for example an Irish Independent article from Saturday, November 21, 2026 entitled How Ciara Mageean tragedy challenged misconceptions over bowel cancer.

The headline is misleading. It puts the blame on the audience for having misconceptions when in fact bowel cancer used to be an illness that afflicted older generations. Only recently something changed and we’re hearing about more and more young people being diagnosed with the illness. Most notably, Olympian athlete Ciara Mageean, who died aged 34, on November 01, 2026.

The final paragraph of the Irish Independent article is telling. It shows us how the death of Ciara Mageean is being used to normalise bowel cancer in young people without addressing the effects of the Covid injections.

Her sporting achievements were extraordinary. But her final contribution may prove to be even more valuable: making thousands of people think seriously about a disease they had previously considered somebody else’s problem.

It’s also telling that John Meagher and the editors at the Irish Independent chose to omit the part where Ciara Mageean spoke about her menstrual cycle being disrupted following the Covid injections. She may have put it down to Covid but there’s no denying the sporting hero had been injected multiple times at that stage.

Here she is talking to reporter Peter Branigan on Friday, August 12, 2022:

“I was on my third period of the month going into the Commonwealth Games. I notice it’s all men interviewing me so I hope that doesn’t make you feel too uncomfortable, but I’m always happy to discuss it; I think it’s an important thing to discuss.

“It’s a real indicator of female athlete health is a regular period. I have a very healthy period. It comes once a month and I know when it’s coming.

“Whenever I got Covid I managed to have three periods in the space of a month, so that does throw you, particularly going into the Commonwealth Games. I messaged my teammates and I was like, ‘great, here’s another period for the month.”

It’s quite the omission to leave this detail out of the story. It’s an editorial decision. A sign of guilt. This was the first indicator that something was wrong. Ciara Mageean wanted to discuss the topic openly but she was caught within the constraints of a complicit media so it didn’t get the attention it deserved. Passed off as Covid, without any analysis that the disruption to her cycle may have resulted from the Pfizer injections known to target the reproductive organs, as evidenced in Pfizer’s own documents. The mainstream media won’t go there because they’re in the pocket of Big Pharma. They offer plenty of information around the subject giving off the illusion of journalism but they’re not doing their job which is to properly investigate the origins of her illness. Instead they guide the reader in another direction, as if bowel cancer in young people is just one of those things and if you behave and get tested you might dodge a bullet. It’s up to the reader to register the gamesmanship afoot or risk being pulled back into another highly financed health scam.

The Indo article blurs the lines starting off with a bowel cancer case study that began in 2018 so the reader immediately discards any notion that the Covid shots might be responsible for the uptick in bowel cancer in young people. Of course people got bowel cancer before the shots but what the discerning reader is looking out for are signs and statistics that show an acceleration from 2021 in line with the rollout of the injections. That’s what the mainstream media are going to dance around and this article is a perfect example. We’re given statistics from Dr Emily Harold, a consultant oncologist at St. James’ Hospital in Dublin. She tells the Indo:

We now have data suing NCRI (National Cancer Registry Ireland) figures showing about a 34% increase over the last 30 years in the incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer between 1994 and 2021.

How early exactly? It’s too vague. Again this serves to show the reader the problem is definitely NOT the Covid shots. The problem started in 1994! We’re brought right up to 2021, the year the injections rolled out. That’s where we want to look, from 2021 onwards.

The article continues:

The increase is especially pronounced among people aged 20 to 34. In that group, incidence rose by 74% between the periods 1994-2000 and 2015-2021.

This sounds sciency but we’re missing 15 years for starters. What happened from 2000 to 2015? We need more detail. Give us the exact numbers so we can see for ourselves from 1994 to 2021. If we’ve learned anything from the Covid scam years it’s how easy it is to come up with headline figures by playing with data.

Finally buried deep in the article we get some statistics that inform us about the impact of the Covid injections on young people’s health. It comes from St. James’ Hospital in Dublin.

Comparing 2015-2019 with 2020-2025, they found an increase of approximately 32% in early-onset colorectal cancer cases. Around one in 10 bowel cancer patients treated at the hospital during the period were under 50.

“That’s a complete epidemiological shift from 20 to 30 years ago,” she says (Dr Emily Harrold).

What makes it particularly difficult to explain is that many younger patients do not fit the conventional risk profile.

“The conventional risk factors - obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption - remain important for reducing cancer risk in general, but many of the patients I see are young, fit, non-smokers and not heavy drinkers.”

This should be up top but it’s been obscured by blurring the lines.

Another important point is buried in the article. Addressed but not given sufficient analysis. Gut microbiome.

Gastroenterologist Dr Sabine Hazan conducted her own studies on how the Covid shots affected gut health and discovered devastating results concealed by the mainstream media.

This is an area overlooked when covering the death of Ciara Mageean. Tributes fill the gaps where proper investigation should be. Gut microbiome can influence periods. There’s a link between gut bacteria and reproductive hormones like oestrogen and progesterone. It’s at least worth discussing.

Back to the Indo article, we get more clues about the effects of the Covid shots on the health of young people.

Consultant oncologist Dr Emily Harold points to evidence of a birth cohort: people born in more recent decades appeart to face a different pattern of risk from earlier generations.

“So it’s definitely environmental factors and probably multifactorial exposures rather than any one particular feature,” she says.

So definitely NOT the Covid shots. That’s the takeaway message from this carefully crafted piece of propaganda. It’s well put together, I’ll give it that.

The reader has been expertly guided off the scent.

That’s how it’s done and it’s why we need to challenge this type of journalism as much as possible because it works on those who trust the $cience™ and in turn affects all our lives.

Related articles:

Timeline: from Ciara Mageean’s Covid injections to diagnosis of stage four bowel cancer to death

Managing the narrative: how RTÉ sidestepped any discussion of the Covid injections’ connection to Ciara Mageean’s turbo cancer