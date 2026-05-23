Melbourne father-of-two Chris Nemeth receives the largest Covid jab injury payout to date, more than $6 million

Fifty-one year old Chris Nemeth is warning there “will be suicides” if the Australian government fails to offer proper support to those suffering from Covid shot injuries.

Chris may be the recipient of the largest Covid injury payout to date, $6 million, but no amount of tax deductible money can give him back the life he had before he rolled up his sleeve, in the mistaken belief he was doing the right thing.

With more than 139,000 adverse reactions reported to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), it’s become indisputable that something has gone very wrong.

Even Channel 9, which relentlessly pushed the injections on its viewers, has had to backtrack and admit the shots have caused widespread harm.

Incredibly, after years of gaslighting, the station covered the story of Chris Nemeth who suffers from emyelinating polyneuropathy (CIPD) that causes his autoimmune system to attack the lining of his nerves. He developed the condition after an AstraZeneca injection in 2021. CIPD is the chronic version of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).

The father-of-two was hospitalised three times between July and November 2021 forcing him to give up his 30-year career in freight logistics.

“I had to learn to walk again,” he said.

“I still have constant neuropathy in both hands and feet — tingling, burning, pins and needles — I have fatigue, my brain doesn’t work the way it once did and I have challenges with balance. From what I’ve been told by the neurologist, where I’m at now is as well as I’m likely to get.”

It’s a strange to witness these kind of reports in the mainstream media after years of dismissing those of us calling out the hoax as conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Now those very same journalists who pushed the shots mercilessly are the ones acting like they’ve been conned too. This won’t do. They knew exactly what they were covering up when they promoted the shots, for profit.

Take fore example, Channel 9 news anchor Allison Langdon, who won a Logie Award in 2024 for Best News or Public Affairs presenter and another one in 2025 for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter. Here she is on February 3, 2021 behaving appallingly towards former Liberal Party MP, Craig Kelly.



"All our hopes are riding on a vaccine. You need to be quiet."

Thanks to the popular channel’s hard sell, some 95% of Australians rolled up their sleeves for the toxic shots, under the impression they were entering a life saving vaccination programme. Little did they realise, there was no pandemic.

The channel was so proud of Allison Langdon’s Big Pharma cheerleading they even made it a news item on their website. There’s been an obvious policy shift at the station since this episode as reports begin to drip drip about jab damage and deaths. Are viewers now expected to watch as Allison Langdon pretends she didn’t know the shots were dangerous, when we’ve seen her shut down the conversation publicly?

It’s clear Langdon - who’s on a salary of $1.2 million a year - is paid the big bucks to follow whatever script is left in front of her, ethics not required. To hell with the consequences.

Fast-forward to April 29, 2026 and here’s Langdon putting on her sympathy face for the cameras without a trace of remorse for her past stance on the safe and effectives. Pushing dangerous injections on viewers has real-life consequences beyond the words on the autocue, beyond the production meetings, beyond the studio lights.

As in the case of Kathleen Kelly who got two doses of the Pfizer vaccine to keep her shop open during the fake pandemic. She suffered a devastating reaction to the jab.

Channel 9 News reported that since then she has had 11 surgeries to her heart and been admitted to hospital 29 times.

How does Langdon sleep at night knowing her words set the conditions for people like Kathleen Kelly to be tricked into a dangerous medical trial? It was all a con. A con that made TV presenters like Langdon very wealthy as long as they didn’t question the narrative and played along with the hoax.

As the mainstream media in Australia start to seep out the bad news that the injections are wreaking havoc on the health of the nation, in Ireland the cover-up continues. National broadcaster RTÉ ignores the excess deaths since the injections while normalising the sharp increase in cancers, clots, heart attacks and sudden deaths.

In the absence of an official Covid jab compensation scheme in Ireland, one law firm is bringing more than 30 personal injury cases against the State.

Among those who have contacted Moloney & Co Solicitors are people who have developed myocarditis and pericarditis, in addition to people suffering from Bell’s palsy and SIRVA, a shoulder injury linked to vaccine administration.

“I’m representing a number of clients who have been left in a very vulnerable position because there is no scheme for vaccine compensation. They feel they have been left with no choice but to issue legal proceedings to secure compensation. There is no reason it has taken the Government so long to establish this scheme,” said Liam Maloney, a partner at Moloney & Co Solicitors in Naas, Co Kildare.

The Internet means those injured by the injections in Ireland can see these news reports emerging from Australia. They must wonder why RTÉ along with the rest of Ireland’s complicit mainstream media are acting so shady when it comes to coverage of jab injuries and deaths.

It’s simply because the mainstream media in general are up to their necks in it. They took the money to sell the shots and now they’re in a pickle as the compensation claims and body count mount. This is what happens when journalists put their careers ahead of the safety of their viewers. As ever, it’s an ethical issue. Journalism without ethics is just PR, marketing, selling your soul.

It’s not worth the short-lived glory. Allison Langdon may have kept the boardroom suits happy for a week or so with her little display against Craig Kelly in February 2021 but in the long run she’s the loser. The awards on her shelf a mockery to real journalism.

Will viewers notice the hypocrisy of it all?

Perhaps not.