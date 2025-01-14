Another trap. Claiming these two are men. They’re not. I know many of you have been thoroughly convinced they’re fellas, but it’s just another snare set for conspiracy theorists.

We learned that Luciferians play these kind of inverted games for kicks, marrying a bloke and pretending he’s a she, but after much analysis, looks like Michelle Obama and Brigitte Macron are, in fact, ladeez of the xx chromosome variety. Not ladyboyz.

Beware of Candace Owens’ upcoming investigation into France’s first lady. It will be convincing. Owens is very good at her controlled opposition job. That’s why they pay her the big bucks and stick her out front and centre.

Once again, conspiracy theorists are being fed dodgy information so they’ll reach a false conclusion and look nasty and easily led in front of their peers.

Brigitte Macron is still a groomer and should be called out for creeping on a young Emmanuel Macron when he was just 15-years-of-age and she a 39-year-old married teacher and mother of three. She was in a position of power and took advantage of a child in her care. In July last year, a 30-year-old teacher in Manchester who sexually abused two schoolboys and became pregnant by one of them was jailed for six and a half years. According to a BBC News report, Rebecca Joynes had been flattered by the attention from the teenagers. She should have known better. She was the adult.

As you can imagine, Macron’s parents were horrified to find out their son was being groomed by his teacher. They’d been led to believe young Emmanuel was in a relationship with Brigitte’s daughter, Laurence. That was just a cover. Mum and Dad Macron quickly pulled their son from La Providence, a private school in Amiens, northern France after begging Ms Trogneux (Brigitte) to back off until Emmanuel was an adult. She defiantly told them she couldn’t “promise anything”.

By misgendering Brigitte Macron, she looks like the victim, not the groomer creep. Hold back and assess from a distance. There are traps laid everywhere for us. It’s important to the regime we’re undermined and made to look untrustworthy. This is war. We, the critical thinkers, pose the greatest threat to the New World Order so we must be sabotaged at every turn. If we fall for these traps.

Same applies to Michelle Obama. It’s too easy to call her Michael. We’ve all done it at some point, at least most of us have assumed she’s a man, what with those muscular arms and wide frame and manly height, bolstered by the endless messaging to confirm our bias. We’ve made assumptions. We’ve gobbled up big juicy clues left for us to jump to conclusions so we feel clever, like we’re on the inside track. The normies haven’t a clue, we’re the awakened ones who know that under those designer gowns is evidence to prove Barack Obama is the ultimate gay lord.

It’s propaganda pumped out by the Trump administration though. Poppa Vaccine can’t be trusted. He’d tell you anything if it found in his favour. This one has worked a charm. The lie has been repeated so much, most people think it’s true. There’s even a catchy song: Michelle Obama is a man on Spotify.

Except she’s not. She’s a woman. So is Brigitte Macron.

Two women with many questions to answer but their gender ain’t one of them. Hang back when coaxed to join in on the chorus. You’ll see the invitations everywhere.

It’s a trap.