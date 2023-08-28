The Truth does not mind questions. Lies will shut you down, accuse you of trolling, make false accusations without the right to reply and make out you’re on the wine.

Yes, yes, I know. It’s unseemly. Two middle aged women having an online spat in full view but perhaps it is necessary. I go where I’m naturally guided these days so this bust-up with the editor of the The Irish Light newspaper, Gemma O’Doherty must be addressed. We cannot talk about poor journalistic ethics in the mainstream media without applying high standards to our own output in the so-called Truther movement. False accusations must be dealt with in a timely and efficient manner. It’s important.

The Irish Examiner reports: Mother of child who died by suicide secures restraining order for harassment against Gemma O’Doherty, June 23, 2023. (File image)

Gemma O’Doherty’s Gettr live-stream on Friday, August 25th 2023 made very serious false allegations without substantive evidence while censoring the right to respond in a reasonable fashion. This is not good enough and it’s not the first time O’Doherty has behaved in such an unscrupulous manner.

O’Doherty isolated clips from an interview between journalist Louise Roseningrave and I from Sunday, August 20, 2023 discussing evidence submitted to the inquest into the death of 14-year-old Joseph McGinty from Achill Island. The teenager died on September 13, 2021, 24 days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. We also discussed the expert opinion of world renowned cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough who believes the injection could have caused multi-organ inflammation, a fatal condition.

You can view the interview HERE.

During her Gettr livestream, O’Doherty falsely claimed Louise Roseingrave and I were Controlled Opposition and that we were promoting a Big Pharma test with the aim of doing away with the need for coroner inquiries. She also made the slanderous claim that I was probably ‘on the wine’ when I attempted to correct the blatant lies in the comments section before being banned for ‘trolling’. Outrageous behaviour.

You can view my response HERE.

Still, the attack has brought its merits. We have another opportunity to look at the legacy of renowned pathologist Dr Arne Burkhardt who died on May 30, 2023 after exposing the devastating effects of the trial Covid-19 vaccines. Could Dr Burkhardt’s method be the key to finally unlocking a formal connection between the so-called vaccines and death? The mainstream media continue to ignore the elephant on the sofa watching RTÉ, as excess deaths in Ireland mount to shocking levels since the roll-out of the experimental injections.

Click HERE for a breakdown of the death toll with Kilkenny accountant Patrick E Walsh.

Click HERE to view a presentation by Dr Arne Burkhardt from

Thanks to the impeccable work of Louise Rosingrave, who has dedicated her time for free for the past three years, at great personal sacrifice, we were informed about immunohistochemistry staining which can ‘differentiate spike damage from mRNA. This process can be conducted in any lab with available antibodies. It’s one of the crucial points raised at the inquest’. Without Louise, we would not be dicussing this in Ireland. That’s how important her work is for people who care about the Truth.

Please read Louise Roseingrave’s response to Gemma O’Doherty’s unsubstantiated and false claims HERE.

The attack by O’Doherty has also brought into focus her questionable style of journalism and provided an opportunity to look back at the manner in which she has conducted herself over the past few years. O’Doherty goes out of her way to make the so-called ‘far right’ look like the names they are branded in the mainstream media.

View my assessment HERE.

Instead of apologising for getting it so comprehensively wrong, O’Doherty has doubled down on her lies and posted this old clip from April 2018 from The Irish Light Twitter account earlier. I’ve spoken about this many times, but for the record, that was before the word depopulation had even entered my lexicon. Bill Gates was just a rich guy, Richard Branson an entrepreneur, cow farts caused climate change. I was quite the normie until the scamdemic. A lot has changed since then, although I still don’t eat meat. My learning process has been an open exchange these past few years as those who have shared the way will understand. It’s well documented and open to questions. I am not a know-it-all. I come to the table as a student.

It’s a good time to remind ourselves to beware of mob mentality. Something can appear to be true when packaged a certain way. It’s important to check details independently and allow for free and fair debate. Isn’t that why we’re in this trouble in the first place? Judge them by their fruits. Such good advice in these challenging times when it’s hard to know who to trust. Middle-aged scraps can be uncomfortable to witness but I believe this one has energised topics worth discussing - journalistic ethics and Dr Arne Burkhardt’s autopsy protocols.

God works in mysterious ways.

