Miss Waterford, Loren Flynn

There was a time when beauty pageant contestants spoke of their wishes for world peace while listing off their favourite hobbies in a bid to win the affection of the audience and ultimately the judges. These days it’s more common to hear competitors discuss their various ailments since the rollout of the Covid shots they were supposed to believe were safe and effective despite the excess mortality data and increase in cancers, clots and heart issues to name but a few.

The Miss Ireland finals take place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at The Fairways Hotel in Dundalk, Co Louth. Among those competing will be 22-year-old Cork woman Loren Flynn who is representing Waterford where she has been studying psychology at South East Technological University for the past four years and recently graduated with an honours BA.

The Irish Independent’s Eoin Kelleher writes:

After spending the past year battling frightening heart symptoms that led to more than 20 visits to A&E, Waterford’s Miss Ireland finalist Loren Flynn is determined to ensure other young women never ignore signs that something may be wrong.

The psychology graduate says her own experience of cardiac health challenges, loneliness, and the impact they had on her mental wellbeing has inspired her to use the Miss Ireland platform to raise awareness of both women’s heart health and the importance of seeking support during difficult times.

As we’ve come to expect from the mainstream media who accepted millions of euro to promote the dangerous Covid injections, there is no mention of whether or not Loren Flynn had entered the medical trials for the shots that had skipped safety testing to be rushed to market, liability free.

From July 2025, Loren started to experience symptoms such as heart palpitations, shortness of breath, chest pains, dizziness, fatigue, and fainting.

She tells the Irish Independent:

“Things were so not like myself, out of character. I was seeing a lot of black spots in my vision. That started suddenly. That was the first time I went to my GP about it, and I was sent straight to A&E in CUH (Cork University Hospital).”

The report tell us that within 24 hours of being released from CUH, Loren was back in A&E. In the last 12 months, Loren has had to attend A&E more than 20 times.

Loren says:

“I’m not a person usually to cry, but the emotions were so high, and it was just scary - I’m afraid of needles and getting bloods done.

“Here I was going into A&E in the middle of the night, and having to call home saying I’m in A&E, and my dad or my mum coming up from Cork at all hours of the night, because I was alone in the hospital. It was frightening.”

We’re told a loop recorder has been inserted into her body which connects to an app on her phone, monitoring her condition every minute of the day. Loren explains:

“It sends signals straight to the hospital, and any time there is something of concern, I get a notification, and then I’m going straight into hospital. They catch on to any blips, if there is palpitations or dizziness. Even if I feel a symptom, I can record it on my phone, and it goes straight to the hospital.”

Loren says she wants to advocate for young women to challenge the misconception that cardiac health is predominantly a male issue. She says:

“Age, gender and having never shown symptoms prior does not mean you are to settle. Only you know your body in what doesn’t feel right. Always reach out and forward and never give up at the first hurdle. I promise you, you are not alone.”

What the reader really needs to know is whether or not Loren Flynn received the Covid shots linked to heart trouble. There’s no point having these discussions without full clarity. Once that is established either way then a real conversation can begin, not one managed by the complicit mainstream media who are drip feeding the reality about the shots here and there despite knowing from the start, like those crazy conspiracy theorists who tried to warn everyone.

Loren Flynn needs to understand that she has a moral duty to tell the full story considering the seriousness of the situation. There’s no point advocating for young women without being clear about her jab status or understanding how the Covid shots can induce heart issues.

Loren must decide how much is she worth? Those of us who could see the injections were going to cause the symptoms described by the young woman would say her life is too precious to cover for those who may have done her harm. Her life is invaluable.

There’s no shame in admitting to being tricked into a dangerous medical trial. We’ve all been had at some point. The most important thing is telling the full truth.

It’s not normal for 22-year-olds to be struck down with heart problems. Before 2021, it was highly unusual. The mainstream media, on behalf of their Big Pharma benefactors, would have us believe it’s always been this way.

It’s up to us to ensure this normalisation of heart problems in young people doesn’t happen.

That means honesty is required.

If it’s not the shots, fine. Let’s rule them out.

If it is the injections, the discussion can proceed in a manner that truly honours Loren Flynn’s suffering instead of making out it’s just one of those things.

Something has caused her heart issues.

The crown of truth and integrity is the most beautiful of all.

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