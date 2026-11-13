Aisling O’Loughlin

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Pearl's avatar
Pearl
5h

What a vile individual….

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
25m

From «eat the bugs» to «isolate in my shed». Not a big leap really. And it’s all for the globalist reset cause. By the way, I don’t think her beef bourgignon recipe included bugs did it? No, that was just for the rest of us.

When Ireland deleted the protections for unborn life from the constitution, the demons were released, so nobody should be surprised what we got. And it’s only the beginning.

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