The mystery of Claire Byrne’s garden shed has finally been solved. Back to sleep everyone. Irish Times’s intrepid reporter Laura Slattery has got to the bottom of the puzzle of where exactly the shed was located - in the backyard of Byrne’s palatial pad in Bray or in an RTÉ studio at Montrose, D4? The garden shed we were supposedly so envious of has been put to good use, apparently. Claire Byrne’s husband and Microsoft executive, Gerry Scollan, has transformed it into a home office. Bill Gates and his hybrid working model would be proud.

In the midst of a dense puff piece on the broadcaster who terrorised the country from said garden shed in March 2020 and again in April 2022, this nugget about the humble wooden structure that caused so much online debate finally addresses the controversy in an off-hand manner. As if it’s no biggie.

Laura Slattery, in the midst of a 12 minute read of unabashed propaganda, from July 11, 2026, tells us that RTÉ One viewers ‘famously got a glimpse of her home set-up at the outset of the Covid emergency in March 2020 when she broadcast an episode of Claire Byrne Live from her garden shed while isolating, triggering some “shed envy” - theses days the shed is used as a home office by Scollan, a Microsoft executive’.

Where to begin with this sentence? Let’s just say it’s very Irish Times. Did we really get a glimpse of Claire Byrne’s home set-up? Did we really? Or did we just get a glimpse of a fresh new garden shed brought in as part of some barter account agreement with RTÉ for set design?

Let’s face it, a little ole garden shed seen down the back yard of most housing estates in Ireland doesn’t exactly fit in with the refined surrounds of a well appointed period house. Here’s a real glimpse into Claire Byrne’s home set-up as shared on her Instagram account from October 31, 2024. It’s no surprise Byrne’s choice of Halloween outfit featured horns considering the club that pushed the poison on the world. As we can see there’s plenty of room for a home office but no, poor Gerry Scollan has chosen a tiny wooden garden shed to concentrate on his role as as Global Program Leader in Sales Operations at Microsoft. Why not just show us this office transformation? Why all the secrecy?

There are certain key moments that crystallise the ridiculousness of the Covid scam. Claire Byrne’s garden shed is one of them. A performative (cough, cough) broadcast that merged theatre with apparent journalism, blurring the lines between entertainment and news, fiction and reality. The viewer was expected to believe the then RTÉ presenter, among the highest paid at the national broadcaster at the time, had taken to her teeny weeny garden shed outside her grand heritage home in Bray, Co Wicklow to isolate after being diagnosed with a deliberately over-cycled Covid test that was about to make a killing for her fat cat buddies down the road at Enfer in Co Kildare.

Claire Byrne interview Simon Harris (then Minister for Health) March 16, 2020

She looked fine, studio hair and make-up applied perfectly and she showed no sign of ill-health. We were expected to believe the mother of three was doing the right thing. The then Minister for Health, Simon Harris, commended Citizen Clur for ‘leading by example’ as if holing herself up in a garden shed was a perfectly sane thing to do for symptoms of a cold she thought she had.

The Irish Times, instead of analysing if this garden shed performance was genuine or if it meant Byrne would remain there isolating from friends and family until her invisible symptoms had subsided, focused on interiors. An alleged deadly virus was in the air ready to strike at any given moment and the Irish Times’ Ed Power decided to focus on the interior design of a bog standard garden shed.

He wrote on March 17, 2020:

Her shed, as it happens, is lovely, with tasteful Scandinavian-style panelling and a lamp that ties the room together.

It was like a sales pitch for garden sheds. Were the Sales Departments involved in the production? Where had this spanking new garden shed come from? We still don’t know all these years later. It should have been easy to find out but it wasn’t which indicates there’s more to the story.

Coincidentally Byrne’s appearance in isolation (with a production crew) in a garden shed heralded a rise in demand for remote working spaces in back gardens. Isn’t that something? Priming to get people used to the idea of working from home as per UN Agenda 2030.

Ed Power gushed:

It’s a funny sensation, coming down with shed envy during the Covid-19 apocalypse. Still, watching at home many of us will hope we are never likewise required to front a high-rating current affairs broadcast from our own hut of horrors at the end the garden. Were I to do so, I would be vying for the camera’s attention with three kids’ bikes, an upended lawn-mower, and enough spiders to give Covid-19 bad dreams. I’d also muck up my ankle clattering into paint-pots on the way out.

Shed envy? Really? Envious of what exactly? The basic wood panelling who could easily pick up in Woodie’s? The reason the shed was spotless was because it was new and unused. Who does Ed Power think he’s kidding? Clearly quite a few people. Once again we witnessed the Irish Times reducing what should have been a deadly serious story (if there really was a pandemic which there wasn’t) to jokey shed envy. Why would anyone envy that nondescript shed? The huge gaff, perhaps. Architecturally, it’s magnificent but the garden shed? Nah.

It’s a bit of a giveaway when journalists, like those dancing nurses and cops, weren’t taking the pandemic seriously. It was a joke with real life consequences. Those who made a killing from the scam were sniggering at those who fell for the theatrics. They’re still making light of the scam despite the excess deaths. The audience are still allowing themselves to be hoodwinked. It’s a toxic relationship.

It’s like the dark overlords knew they were dealing with a shallow viewership who accepted without question that Claire Byrne really was cooped up in her garden shed instead of one of the spacious, high ceilinged, spare rooms of her mansion. Viewers assumed she was indeed doing the right thing by staying away from her work colleagues and family. What a trooper! It’s like the producers knew the dumbed down audience would focus on the ‘lovely shed’ and not the absurdity of the situation they were being asked to accept as real.

Byrne’s first appearance from the garden shed in March 2020 was an opportunity for the audience to kick up a stink. Their failure to do so gave the producers confidence they could proceed unimpeded with more lunacy. Her return to the garden shed on April 4, 2022 should have raised alarm bells but incredibly the audience sucked it up. They fell for it again! The broadcaster told them she had tested positive for Covid so had returned to isolate in the garden shed. We never found out if Claire Byrne had herself received the shots she was telling everyone else to take. If the jabs were so effective surely she wouldn’t have had to go back to her isolation station in the garden shed. The whole episode was ridiculous. It was up to the audience to respond appropriately but they were entertained. They allowed the producers to keep going. They allowed them to proceed with impunity. Those who continue to tune in reflect Claire Byrne’s wonky moral compass. It’s always a reflection.

Here’s the presenter, who describes herself as a gun for hire, in her fancy kitchen, posted on Instagram, a far cry from the garden shed we’re supposed to believe her husband Gerry Scollan works from remotely. There’s only a remote chance of that being true. Maybe the shed is easier to heat. Maybe he’s got one of those little Superser heaters going while he plugs away for Bill Gates popping into the huge kitchen every now and again for a cuppa. Maybe not.

In another Insta post the presenter laments the woes of having high ceilings when there’s stretchy little men about the place. We certainly need stretchy imaginations to believe any of her garden shed tales. If Byrne was being honest she would have shown us the garden shed at the time to clear up any confusion. A quick Instagram video would have done the trick. It’s not like she’s shy or doesn’t post videos from her home. So what is it?

In a highly functioning society where journalistic ethics matter, a scandal like shedgate would spell the end of a presenter’s career, whether the shed was out her backyard or in Montrose. Most thinking people don’t like being tricked. The fake vaccines are killing people. Claire Byrne ignores the body count while normalising cancers and heart problems and promoting the latest Big Pharma products with polish and aplomb.

Here she is talking to Tony Barry and his mother Lucy on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, October 17, 2024. The 36-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour in September 2023 after collapsing while out on a run. His mother talks of the elephant in the room while overlooking the obvious elephant, the possible connection to the carcinogenic Covid shots recommended by Claire Byrne and co for handsome renumeration.

Claire Byrne is paid the big bucks (these days at Newstalk) to sidestep any connection between the increase in cancers, heart issues, clots and sudden death with the Covid injections. On some level the audience understand this and have agreed to participate regardless.

It’s a reflection of how bad things are ethically that her followers don’t mind the blending of news and entertainment and indeed interiors. They continue to tune in as if there are no excess deaths since the injections sold as safe and effective for the fake pandemic. Some are willing to go all the way with the propaganda. They will go to their graves defending the lie that was the Covid scam.

That’s the power of the mainstream media, corrupted to the core by Big Pharma blood money.

A docile, receptive audience, bereft of real morals that respond when required, will accept any old nonsense as long as it’s packaged in a certain commercial way. They follow the money and are impressed by the high ceilings.

If viewers had been on the alert, if they had figured out the game was rigged, they would have reacted differently. Instead they went out and bought garden sheds.

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