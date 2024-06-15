What are the chances of two public Irish personalities with Nazi connections attempting to undermine the gardaí around the same time in March/April 2013 over the penalty points non-story that dominated the media? Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and so-called investigative journalist Gemma O’Doherty, both self-styled anti-corruption campaigners went after the Irish cops at the same time in a desperate bid to diminish their credibility. Maybe it’s just a coincidence.

An image from 1997 has resurfaced online of newly re-elected MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan on his mobile phone beside a Nazi flag. It’s a freeze frame from a documentary called Dole Éireann. You’ll find the still at 5 minutes and two seconds. It’s a blink and you miss it shot that an astute viewer caught a glimpse of and an account called Tull McAdoo shared on X to highlight the hypocrisy of a tweet by Flanagan during the local and European elections.

Funnily enough, I just tried to get the direct link from Flanagan’s X account but only found this:

Was it something I said? Probably.

Anyway, here’s the initial tweet that piqued my attention:

Just like Gemma O’Doherty, Flanagan has directed his ire towards Ireland’s nationalist movement. The guy with the Nazi flag on his wall from 1997 thinks he has the moral upper hand over Hermann Kelly of the Irish Freedom Party and James Reynolds formerly of the National Party, who cut ties with the party over its toxic Nazi links funnily enough.

Now here’s where it gets really interesting. Look at this TV3 clip from March 13, 2013 from Tonight with Vincent Browne about the garda penalty points inside story that aimed to destroy the reputation of the Irish gardaí (priming the way for foreign occupier Drew Harris). It’s another absurd display from Flanagan with veteran broadcaster Vincent Browne having none of it, tearing into the politician in his usual, sorely missed, bulldog style (which went strangely quiet during the Covid hoax).

“It is obvious that you are up to your neck in this thing. You were the person that instigated this thing that you now are inferring is corrupt,” Brown barks at Flanagan.

Flanagan had tried to blame the gardai for quashing penalty points after he was caught using his mobile phone while driving (twice in six months). The real story is he wrote to the gardai as a TD begging to have his penalty point waived claiming it was ‘not my practice ever to take calls while driving’. Yeah sure it wasn’t. In other words his appeals worked. If Flanagan had not appealed, the convictions would have gone through. No wonder Vincent Browne wasn’t convinced by the histrionics. This clip is a reminder of how badly we need that kind of questioning of politicians again.

A month following Ming’s grilling on Tonight with Vincent Browne, fellow anti-corruption campaigner Gemma O’Doherty published a nothingburger of a ‘scoop’ in the Irish Independent on April 18, 2013. The Garda Commissioner at the time, Martin Callinan had been caught breaking the speed limit way back in 2007. He clocked 83kph in a 60kph zone - WHILE ON DUTY. Big whoop-de-do! Cops are allowed break the speed limit on duty, especially the top banana. Where’s the story? It’s a bit like Flanagan trying to have his penalty points reinstated to pretend he was an upstanding citizen who took his convictions on the chin. Ridiculous.

O’Doherty has been more open than Flanaghan about her Nazi affiliations to the extent of celebrating the Fuhrer’s birthday on her long winded livestream productions and using The Irish Light newspaper (of which she’s somehow the editor) as a tool to undermine the Irish freedom movement while blaming the Jews for, well, everything.

O’Doherty threatens that if you’re not blaming the Jews then you must be a shill or controlled opposition or a state agent or a crisis actor. These narrow terms and conditions are repeated throughout the resistance movement by those unfamiliar with how counter intelligence works.

O’Doherty calls everything a psyop, especially crimes committed by Muslims in Europe. Knife attacks on children are dismissed as staged events, the victims overlooked as actors. This works well to diffuse concern about the growing number of attacks on westerners on their own soil while undermining the Resistance movement with Nazi slurs and callous remarks that purposefully fail to connect with Middle Ireland. Headlines like this in the Sunday World from May 24, 2023 ensure moderates stir clear of the Far Right. Who can blame them?

O’Doherty’s management of the Far Right plays perfectly into the hands of Flanagan’s Far Left game. They work in tandem. Hatred of Jews jives well with love of Palestinians.

True to form, Flanagan’s allegiance to foreign flags showed itself in all its glory again following his re-election as an MEP in Midlands-North-West after the 19th count on Thursday, June 13, 2024. He chanted ‘Viva Palestina’ as he was hoisted into the air by jubilant supporters. You’d really wonder what they’re all getting so excited about? Ireland becoming an Islamic state? Its natives outbred and replaced by foreigners with no connection to the land or its ancient culture?

You’d also wonder where that Nazi flag from 1997 is hiding these days. Is it still up on a wall somewhere in Flanagan’s gaff? Why was it given pride of place over the sofa? Has Flanagan any other Nazi memorabilia he’d like to share with the group? What’s with the fascination with the Nazis anyway? These are valid questions for a public representative who’s displaying a strange excitement for the flag of another country and contempt for his fellow country men and women.

It’s about time Flanagan addressed the issue.

Maybe himself and O’Doherty can get together and swap Nazi appreciation tales and penalty point yarns on one of those never-ending live streams.

Now that I’d endure.

