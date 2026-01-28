Nearly 21,000 suspected side effects ignored including 124 fatalities post Covid-19 shots in Ireland

The signs of a mass poisoning event were piling up at the Heath Products Regulatory Authority from January 2021 to January 2023 but the message remained: the Covid-19 injections were safe and effective. On with the show. Inject. Inject. Inject.

Dr Lorraine Nolan was Chief Executive of the HPRA during the so-called Covid era providing regular updates on the safety monitoring of the emergency use, unproven, trial injections. She stepped down from her role at the end of 2025 to take on a new position as the Executive Director of the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA). A safe pair of soft hands for the machine.

Among those 20,835 suspected side effected registered with HPRA were 124 reports of fatal outcomes as pointed out by Patrick E Walsh in his excellent analysis of why these deaths have gone under the radar. Read HERE. There’s been only one official death by Covid injection in Ireland (person unknown) while our excess death rate has shot up in tandem with the injections they called vaccines and has remained alarmingly high to this day. A guilty mainstream media distract with other news. They know.

Irelandexcessdeaths.com puts the figure around 25,500 extra deaths above normal since the shots, using data scrapped from RIP.ie. Something’s not adding up. How can we have all these extra deaths since the injections and only one official death from the Covid-19 injections? All the signs indicate a cover-up stretching from the political to the medical class, propped up by a corrupt mainstream media. A gross dereliction of duty.

The 20,000+ suspected side effects reported to the HPRA from January 2021 - 2023 reveal that the injections were having a devastating effect on recipients despite the cheerleading propaganda. People weren’t imagining their reactions. The sheer volume of complaints exposes the toxicity of the shots. The large number registered were only the ones who managed to lodge their issues too. Most people don’t go to the hassle of registering their complaints, many don’t even know where to go and some are deterred by the process itself. A reader on X shared this:

Another reader on Patrick E Walsh’s Substack said:

How many more entries were rejected like the one above? How bad did it have to be to get accepted to the HPRA suspected side effects log?

Let’s take a look at heart issues for example. We knew early on the shots were linked to myocarditis and pericarditis, so much so the Health Service Executive even warned the public about the risks. Sadly that didn’t deter the masses who were misguided into believing their lives were under threat from a mystery virus that had replaced the flu. The HPRA tells us vaguely there were 1,268 notified side-effects relating to the heart.

We could add abnormal clinical or laboratory results which indicate heart trouble too.

Vascular issues also relate to the heart. If we started adding these numbers together we’d get a more startling picture of how the shots are affecting the heart but even as it stand, it’s clear they’re causing trouble, as expected, as warned.

The HPRA logged 135 instances of myocarditis and pericarditis (Jan 2021 - Jan 2023) specifying after mRNA injections.

This massive story went unreported in the media as journalists giddily promoted the ‘safe and effectives’ while all efforts were made across the board to stamp out dissenting voices by any means necessary.

The doctors kept jabbing. The politicians grinned.

Playing dumb was profitable and good for career advancement.

The HPRA reported:

Most cases occurred within 14 days of vaccination, with 90 reported in males and 45 reported in females. The median age of cases was 39 years (range 12 to 87 years). In five cases, the report concerned an adolescent (12 to 17 years).

The HPRA claims 45 children and adolescents up to age 17 logged heart complaints with them between January 2021 and January 2023 but that doesn’t seem to reflect the true story.

Tallaght Hospital alone clocked 30 children reporting with chest pains after the injections. A report in The Irish Mirror from November 4, 2024 reads:

The research found that 23 boys and seven girls between the ages of 12 and 15 presented at the hospital with symptoms including chest pains, shortness of breath, palpitations, and dizziness during the period.

They each had received an mRNA vaccine for Covid-19 within six weeks of their presentation – 17 after their second dose of the jab, and 13 after their first dose.

How many of these cases were logged with the HPRA? How many more children presented at Limerick University Hospital, for example, after the shots? Where are the other studies? We need to add them up to get a real picture of what went on in Irish hospitals after the rollout. The information is there, waiting to be collated. There’s a reason it hasn’t been done.

It’s the same reason why coroners pretend the medical trial never happened when conducting their investigations. We’re explicitly not told if the deceased had entered the risky trial or if that had led to the sudden death or contributed to the cancer or brought on the stroke. It’s rude to ask. That’s how shady the medical profession is behaving following the rollout of these injections. They’ve got lots of new business and clients but we’re supposed to say nathin’ and be grateful for those life-saving vaccines.

As Dr Lorraine Nolan starts her new gig with the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA), let’s remind ourselves of the long list of suspected side effects logged at the HPRA during the so-called Covid years. They serve as a warning signal that the shots were far from safe and effective and were totally unnecessary because there was no pandemic as is clear from the excess death data. The increase in mortality only started with the shots, something never addressed by these experts who peddle Big Pharma products for eye-watering salaries.

The HPRA list of suspected side effects acts as vindication for those of us who warned against these outcomes early because we knew the shots were designed to do harm.

We saw it coming. We still see it unfolding.

But the cover-up continues.