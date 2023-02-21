Oh look! There’s a new ‘working group’ (whatever that is) to combat disinformation in Ireland as The Irish Times gleefully reports.

Right. So what disinformation are we talking about? Anybody questioning those ‘safe and effective vaccines’ relentlessly pushed by The Irish Times? Or is it the disinformation The Irish Times published ‘informing’ its readership the jabs were ‘safe and effective’ when we all know they’re killing and injuring participants in the trial at an alarming rate? Or is it disinformation like stating there were 50,000 protesters at the rent-a-crowd ‘Ireland for All’ rally when we could see they only mustered a few thousand State sponsored NGOs to turn up at great cost to the taxpayer? I mean, which is it? I’m confused.

Is it disinformation like a reporter, ahem, Kitty Holland, pretending to witness an attack on a migrant camp when she wasn’t actually there with no evidence to back up the report?

Or is it disinformation like stating there are more than two genders? Maybe there are more than two genders, it would be nice to discuss it first to see if there’s substance to the supposition and to explain what these other genders are. Non? Take a gander at this Irish Times headline:

Irish director’s all-male Beckett play cancelled as only men could audition He considered casting people of other genders, but did not do so because of rules set down by the playwright

Well excuse me a cotton-picking second, but what other genders are we talking about? The last time I checked, the other gender was female. Can some-one enlighten me as to what the other genders are? Or does the ‘working group’ need to intervene to counteract my disinformation? Even if I’m just asking a few simple, innocent questions.

Who gets to decide what is disinformation? The State sponsored, Big Pharma funded, WEF infiltrated media? Are they wardens of information? The ones who call Irish mammies wheeling buggies ‘far right’ for daring to question why busloads of undocumented, unvetted men are being deposited into their communities under the cover of darkness? Is it disinformation that the media says they are ‘refugees fleeing war’ when the dog on the street knows they come from safe zones like Georgia and Albania. Is it disinformation to even ask about their criminal records seeing as they don’t need documentation like the rest of us? Or is that too racist?

Here’s the gobbledygook the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltact, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD had to say about the ‘working group’. Hold your noses:

“We know that disinformation is complex and damaging. This means that no one approach can solve it. That’s why this working group has been established, to bring together key stakeholders across Government, industry, academia and civil society to develop an overarching strategy to promote a joined-up approach that aims to reduce the creation and spread of false and harmful material”.

And breathe. That was a long-winded way of saying we’re going to clamp down hard on anyone who doesn’t fall into line with our agenda. Otherwise known as totalitarianism.

Eh, no thanks Catherine. Your ‘working group’ can do one.

We the people, shall continue to hold those in authority to account, including journalists who seem to have forgotten their job is to hold authority to account. We will not submit to your ‘working group’ or bend the knee to tyranny. We are the Land of Saints and Scholars, not a bunch of easily manipulated idiots. Your ‘working group’ is an affront to the free thinking people of Ireland and to the world. No.

Thank you for your support. It’s never been more important to be a critical thinker and stick it up to dark agendas that don’t have our best interests at heart. CLICK HERE