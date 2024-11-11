New World Order incoming - Let's check in to see how the plans are going...
Looks like they're right on track.
Let’s pause for a moment and recap on some of the goals of the New World Order agenda:
The abolition of the mainstream media in favour of X (you can trust Mr Dark Gothic Maga Elon Musk, he’s the great defender of free speech, or so he says).
The dismantling of democracy in favour of authoritarianism. Choice 1: voting is a waste of time, just do as you’re told and deregister already. Choice 2: vote for red/bue, FF/FG - two cheeks of the same arse. We’ll also see a new PR campaign for Hitler and Nazism rebranded. He wasn’t so bad. Let’s give national socialism another whirl. This time with feeling. Ignore how it ended last time around.
More criminals in top public roles. Who cares about ethics or standards in public office? The charges were false Your Honour!
The removal of human rights (they get in the way of progress). Anyway are transhumans really human?
The silencing of victims and distrust of their personal testimonies (they’re all crisis actors or looking for attention/money).
Transhumanism: hooked up to the hive mind, the internet of things with the help of Musk’s Starlink sataloon network, those 5G towers and fibre optic cables. Musk’s brain chip, the mRNA nanotechnology and black goo (graphene) are all part of the plan to merge humans with the machine. Musk’s mammy wasn’t making all those funny hand signals for nothing.
Depopulation: More safe and effectives to thin the herd. Off-licence weight loss drug Ozempic is the latest Big Pharma product that’s being flogged (to death) by the relentlessly shameless mainstream media, once again ignoring the side-effects, as long as the price is right. Who cares about the collateral damage? Think of the money.
The end of national police forces. First you’ve got to distrust, even hate, your local cops so you cheer on their demise. Next up: a global police force. Let’s see who’ll be cheering then.
The establishment of a one world religion (satanic). The chaos merchants (who also want you to hate Jews) are overwhelming Europe with Muslims to destabilise societies based on Christian values, to neutralise dissent and to dilute nationalist uprisings. Disintegrated societies are easier to manage for the next stage and you can always blame the Jews while fighting among yourselves. Best to start afresh and set up a new religion for everyone - think diversity and inclusiveness and lots of tolerance (of evil).
The phasing out of fashion: production is set to be slashed by as much as 95% for the proletariat. Notice how it’s all synthetic offerings for now. At least tracksuits are comfortable for playing video games in those 15 minute cities (now called Freedom Cities under the new regime).
No borders: Think of yourself as a global citizen. Even those politicians you thought were right wing, like Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, have fallen into line. Avoid disappointment and understand the rules of engagement.
What am I missing? Obviously Musk’s rockets and satellites will play their role in the New World Order and the running of smart city technology as previously covered on this Substack. Musk’s religion means they tell you straight and it’s on you if you ignore the warning or want to kid yourself by calling it trolling. Here’s a tweet from November 6, 2024 which translates to New Order of the Ages. Make of that what you will.
Musk’s electric vehicles are set to replace motors run on fossil fuel which means if you’re being negative and getting in the way of the regime’s progress, your car can be switched off and you’re stuck in your pod, immobile. According to journalist Whitney Webb, despite all his talk on the climate change hoax, Trump is just as aligned to de-carbon market investors as his predecessors. Why people would ever trust an actor/politician who calls himself the Father of the Vaccine is beyond me but the desire for a saviour is strong. Anyone but God.
We can expect more weather manipulation as noted in North Carolina for those lithium mines and the continuation of banking changes towards Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. It’s going to be business as usual.
The insanity of the far left has been rightfully exposed. They’re dangerously unhinged and have a weird obsession with corrupting the innocence of children. There are way too many pedos on the left. But what about the right? Trump was pals with the Diddler too and Epstein, but yeah he had to keep his enemies close to expose them…and other fairy tales. Don’t be so sure. It’s evil in both directions which is why the middle is the safest ground. Keep your head about ya.
Still, there’s no need to be down-hearted. If we remember it’s all just a test of our morals, we’ll be grand, one way or the other. It’s always a bad idea to overly invest in other human beings, especially false idols. This is a time to develop a strong moral backbone and engage your brain while honouring the real victims whose suffering has been minimised and discarded, without being manipulated.
Yes, it’s a test. An incredible test.
More thoughts on the death of the mainstream media on Rumble.
Buy the author a coffee HERE
Aisling hi again. Look out for corrections and *s re important stuff.
Wouldja look at the state o things now: Orthodox Jews, Zionists, Christian Zionists and fellas in big hats from North East London who promised to go to jail rather than agree with 'proper date stamped' Zionists and their habitual lies.
Plus, Muslims *. Oh hang on. Best leave them alone. The Ruskies have just given 'em more arms ! Hmm that mightn't be such a good move after all. Plus criminally indicted PM Netenyahu, like all bullies, just showed himself to be a coward by firing and blaming his fellow crim, Gallant, you know the fella never seen without a face on him like a slapped arse.
For those who believe in freedom of speech we have a bright young gang of Jewish* journos from The Grayzone, Useful Idiots etc (names on request) taking over from the legacy media who have passed into the after life and need spraying with disinfectant when they crack open their coffins and reemerge.
WARNING* Stand well clear of others as this occurrence can bring on a technicolor yawn of a monumental degree.
I must take a break to put on the spuds, great gas though we're having. Just as well I did.The missus woulda had my guts for garters if I slipped up on that one. She settled for
'Oh great craic you're having eh, fancy yourself as a journalist now do ya?'
I gave her a touch of Me/Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry
'you gotta ask yourself a question, do I feel lucky, well do ya punk ? '
This time when I pulled the trigger she went down on the deck like a ton o bricks. I honestly thought she'd had it. I tucked my finger back in my pocket and went over to check on her remains, to be greeted by shrieks of laughter. She just doesn't know her place - I 've offered her the part time and again but she's always refused. She prefers being The Punk for some reason, it defeats me.
FACTS*As Robbie Burns summed it up in his native Lallans: Facts are chiels that winna ding and doona be disputed.
Dead right. Fools are the ones who argue with facts.
Aisling. I promise to address serious issues you raised, only if you still wish Ma'am.*
Deke U
Amazing how the people get repeatedly conned by the political class. How do you know when a politician is lying? Their gobs are moving! What ever they tell the people, its a lie. They don't serve us, they serve themselves and their corporate owners. Does anyone think the IMA are protecting them from dangerous pharma products? After COVID, is there anyone left that is that gullible?