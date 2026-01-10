No amount of tree planting can absolve the sin of being complicit in the crime of the century

“The Irish Times were on guard when the ‘pandemic’ started. They failed in their duty. They’re complicit ever since because they have the evidence and they’re ignoring it, will not print it, will not talk about it. They’ve purchased the main source of evidence against the whole of Official Ireland, the real-time data funeral site RIP.ie and they now have control over this evidence. And now they’re putting up this, they want to put in 20 years of remembrance and ask us to raise a few bob for the local charities. The equivalent of go out and bang your pots and pans outside the door when the HSE wanted and the nurses wanted a bit of help. It’s just shocking and what’s even more shocking is I think 95% of people won’t even react to it.” Patrick E Walsh, accountant, Co. Kilkenny

On May 2, 2024 The Irish Times Group acquired Ireland’s most popular death notices site RIP.ie for an undisclosed sum, with speculation ranging from €5 million upwards. They promptly slapped charges of €100 for funeral directors to take effect from January 2025. The Coleman siblings, Jay and Dympna, had set up the business in 2005 out of frustration, finding it difficult to access funeral details online, ‘often missing funerals completely due to poor communication’.

Operated by Co Louth-based company Gradam Communications, RIP.ie generated 60 million page views a month as people visited the site for information on funeral arrangements or just to keep up with who has died. No fee required.

This made it Ireland’s most reliable real-time mortality tracker, used by academics and statisticians alike to monitor deaths across the country. Here’s Professor Pádraig MacCarron, a mathematics lecturer at University of Limerick, on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland on May 6, 2020 describing the spike in deaths in April 2020 and how RIP.ie was used as a tool to identify the hotspots for ‘Covid’. The ‘deadly airborne virus’ seemed to respect county borders with Cavan and Monaghan posting twice as many death notices in April 2020 compared to the year before.

“For places with very high population density that’s maybe not too surprising from the numbers we’ve been hearing and the reports we’ve been getting over the last few weeks. But, for example, Monaghan and Kilkenny have the same population density and Kilkenny’s death notices were about the same as 2019 for April whereas Monaghan was more than twice what it was last year”.

Professor MacCarron is inadvertently exposing the ‘pandemic’ lie during this interview on Morning Ireland. The ‘deadly virus’ only affected certain counties, predominantly in private nursing homes. There’s no mention of the use of end-of-life protocols or unreliable testing kits. Listeners are expected to believe ‘Covid’ only affected certain counties and not others while being required to believe they could breath in a ‘virus’ and breath it out again infecting others if they didn’t wear a mask and follow government instructions. The mental gymnastics necessary to sell the ‘pandemic’ cannot be underestimated. What happened to people? You had to park up your brain and do as you were told, essentially. Leave it to the ‘experts’ who had also parked up their brains to dance around the facts, always staying true to the ‘pandemic’ fallacy.

The Morning Ireland interview also shows us why RIP.ie was such a powerful tool to analyse deaths in Ireland and why The Irish Times Group might want to take control of the evidence considering its journalists had relentlessly pushed the toxic shots they called ‘safe and effective vaccines’. The body count since the injections rolled out in January 2021 has become undeniable but that hasn’t stopped The Irish Times from making excuses and generally ignoring the increase in mortality, passing it off as the new normal. More often than not, cause of death is missing from reports on those who’ve died suddenly and unexpectedly. Journalists know what not to write.

This RIP.ie Remembers walk looks like another way to encourage the public to get used to the deaths without actually stating why so many people are dying since the injections Irish Times reporters foisted on them through coercion and misinformation, a word they used to shut down sound debate. A word used to kill and cover up.

Before The Irish Times Group bought RIP.ie, the site had been doing well but the Coleman siblings were not greedy by all accounts. The site had been free to access, which meant most deaths in the country were posted there, give or take a 5% margin.

The Irish Times reported in May 2024:

Latest accounts filed for Gradam show that it made an operating profit of €40,373 for the year to the end of December 2023. This was up from an operating profit of €31,696 the previous year. It had retained earnings at the year end of just under €1.7 million and employed an average of four staff.

We’ve yet to see how much The Irish Times Group will make from introducing charges. Death has become big business in Ireland over the past few years. One thing that is clear is that numbers are down on RIP.ie as reported by accountant Patrick E Walsh on his Substack:

The amount of funeral notices published on RIP.IE in 2025 is down 1450 (4%) compared to 2024. It is not clear if this due in full to the purchase of RIP.IE by the Irish Times and the introduction of a €100 charge per notice or if the ‘pull forward’ effect has finally kicked in and mortality is falling as it should after periods of high excess deaths.

The thing is ‘Official Ireland’ has consistently tried to convince us that the extra mortality over the last few years is due to an aging population.

If that is so why would it be falling now ?

They can’t have it both ways.

Between RIP.ie being controlled by The Irish Times Group and the Eurostat excess mortality data being obscured from view for Irish readers, it’s clear we are witnessing a cover-up of the deaths since the injections.

We’re supposed to accept that more people are dying now without acknowledging the source, the fake pandemic, the fake vaccines and everything in between from suicides to end-of-life ‘pathways’. Most people are happy to play along. It’s too bothersome to point out the data which exposes the lies. Leave it to the experts. Might land you in trouble if you speak up. Best keep the head down and say nothing. That’s the attitude.

A walk in the woods for a local charity might alleviate the sense of guilt for playing dumb but no amount of tree planting will absolve the sin of being complicit in the crime of the century. Perhaps a 20km walk in nature might help those who just want it all to go away to realise they need to say something, to defend the honour of their deceased loved ones. Silence means condoning the actions of the perpetrators, helping them cover their tracks. It’s a choice. It’s always been a choice.

