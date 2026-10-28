What happens if public health policy poses a threat to the safety of those it’s claiming to help? Should the doctor say nothing and just follow orders to keep his job? Or should he speak up and risk losing everything?

This was the predicament Dr Pat Morrissey found himself in during the so-called Covid years (2020- 2023) when he chose to stick his head above the parapet and sound the alarm, at great personal expense.

The GP and father of three from Adare, Co Limerick is back before the Medical Council in Dublin for a fitness-to-practise hearing after daring to question the Covid narrative. He stands accused of undermining public health policy, even though that policy has been categorically exposed as defective. The excess deaths since the trial Covid injections (28,325 last count) prove they were far from safe and effective as promised. Nearly 21,000 registered side-effects with the Health Products Regulatory Authority up to January 2023 show the shots had a detrimental effect on too many who rolled up their sleeves in good faith, without being afforded informed consent.

The dangerous injections should have been pulled a long time ago. That’s the real story. This is just deflection.

Dr Morrissey explains the nature of the Medical Council hearing in the Talbot hotel, Stillorgan, Co Dublin:

Also present to witness the process was fellow GP Dr Vincent Carroll who used his voice throughout the Covid years to bring attention to the dangers of the injections. Dr Carroll noted:

“I’m in favour of transparency. I believe in openness. I believe if you have an argument to put it in the public domain but from what I could gather listening to the evidence, Professor Bradley thought otherwise.”

In a show of support Dr Gerry Waters attended the public hearing and gave his take on the proceedings which he describes as a ‘kangaroo court’.

Dr Waters says:

“That’s fundamentally what it is. These people are just trying to make up charges, trying to make life difficult on the likes of Pat and I and Marcus and Billy and Mick. You know this group of people in the Medical Council have one function and one function only and that is to make it difficult, make life difficult.”

Dr Marcus De Brun was also there. He resigned from the Medical Council in April 2020 in protest at the handling of the nursing homes and blew the whistle on the use of midazolam and end-of-life protocols. Earlier this year he was found guilty of professional misconduct for getting it right.

Dr De Brun says:

“It’s fantastic to have this recorded because we mightn’t be ready yet to look at the truth but eventually I think when the big players and the people making a lot of money out of this have shuffled on to different posts in the EU or whatever, there may be a political opportunity to actually have a proper Covid inquiry.”

The hearing continues.

Related articles:

Ireland’s persecuted doctors show up to support Dr Mick McConville for his fitness-to-practise hearing in Dublin

The Interview: Dr Michael McConville

Dr Billy Ralph talks excess deaths on South East Radio