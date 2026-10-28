Aisling O’Loughlin

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Paul Costello's avatar
Paul Costello
2h

Do you think any of these brave doctors will ever be officially vindicated and pardoned

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Joy Linton's avatar
Joy Linton
2h

Thanks for posting on this Aisling.

It is wonderful for these doctors to get this on the record , the truth is getting out there .

I find it truly staggering that the IMC are still pushing ahead with these farcical hearings!

There really are some very dark forces at work.

Ultimately it has shown the IMC for what they are, corrupt to the core.

All these doctors can hold their heads high , they followed the Hippocratic Oath to the letter.

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