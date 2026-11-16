RTÉ Radio 1 broadcaster Brendan O’Connor with writer Manchán Magan, September 13, 2025

It’s been more than a year since the death of Irish writer and broadcaster Manchán Magan aged just 55 years. He is a huge loss. With him went a deep well of knowledge about the Irish language and culture along with his encyclopaedic understanding of indigenous tribes and far flung lands. His books and documentaries remain a reminder of his passion for life, travel and adventure, the mark of man with a wealth of information to share. Manchán Magan was a one off and now he’s gone, too early.

Before he died on October 02, 2025, from a rare and aggressive form of prostate cancer, Manchán travelled across the city from his room at St James’ hospital in Dublin to RTÉ Radio 1 studios in Montrose to talk to broadcaster Brendan O’Connor. During the interview from September 13, 2025, he spoke about his acceptance of death following his terminal cancer diagnosis. It was quite an extraordinary exchange. Frank in many respects, but missing that one bit of crucial information that might have explained why Manchán was struck down with what had all the signs of turbo cancer.

We didn’t find out if Manchán had taken part in the Covid-19 vaccine trials associated with prostate cancer among many. That was quite the omission. Considering the rise in cancers in young people since the injections, it should have been among the top questions but Brendan O’Connor is a highly paid gatekeeper. His job is to not ask questions that might implicate RTÉ in the death of Manchán Magan. That would be too awkward. So Brendan O’Connor did what he does best and what he’s paid to do. He sidestepped the elephant in the studio.

Stolen romance

Bride Ciara Mageean and her groom Thomas Moran, October 25, 2026

Manchán Magan with Aisling Rogerson. Pic wildatlanticseaweedbaths/Instagram

Just like Olympian athlete Ciara Mageean who married her love Thomas Moran a week before her untimely death aged 34 from colon cancer, Manchán Magan wed his long-time partner, Aisling Rogerson, in St. James' Hospital in Dublin six weeks before his death. The mainstream media never make this connection that exposes too many robbed futures. They refuse to join those dots because the needle ends up pointing back in their direction.

In the interview with Brendan O’Connor, Manchán talked openly about his condition and how he was willing to go quietly into the night, no fuss. This seemed to relieve the host. No need to go there then. It’s just one of those things. Could happen to anyone at any time for no reason.

The missing part

Manchán was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2023 which lines up with the Covid shots. Usually if a cancer patient didn’t get the injections we’re told about it quickly and unreservedly. It’s only when the patient has received the carcinogenic shots that there’s a silence. Since there is such a silence surrounding whether or not Manchán Magan got the Covid shots, we can assume he was injected and for whatever reason went to his grave without informing the public. He chose RTÉ.

Manchán Magan: I’ve been in James’ now for about three weeks. This sort of cancer that I’ve been playing with for the last year and a half suddenly took a bout, a turn, and started spreading through. My brother plays a game. He says, mention any limb in your body, Manchán, and I bet you have cancer in it. And so far that seems to be. It’s in my lungs, my brain and my liver and etc etc etc.

Brendan O’Connor: Ok. Manchán, I’m really sorry to hear that.

Manchán Magan: Thank you. And it’s only prostate cancer. It’s like the easiest cancer but there’s some rare particular type of cancer, of prostate cancer, that will just devour you.

Brendan O’Connor: And what are they doing for you?

Manchán Magan: They’re going to bring me a little bit of chemo and that works for about 50% to 60% of cases and then they’ll try…well we did a bit of radio for just pain, mostly it’s in the bones. There’d be a fair amount of pain so they give you palliative.

Palliative as in end-of-life medication.

Brendan O’Connor had no problem pushing the Covid narrative on his audience, making out the injections were safe and effective, encouraging his listeners to trust the science. RTÉ made millions of euro from the campaign. The presenter avoids any mention of the excess deaths which shot up in 2021 with the rollout of the injections and hasn’t stopped since.

Brendan O’Connor is paid €239,988 per annum from RTÉ for four hours radio over two days. His column also gets the front page nearly every week on the Sunday Independent where he was deputy editor until February 2020.

Brendan O’Connor is paid to protect the interests of RTÉ and the mainstream media, not the interests of his audience.

That’s why we don’t get any questions about the Covid shots these days despite the relentless campaign to get as many people injected as possible using coercive methods. There’s no public record of Brendan O’Connor getting the Covid shots himself either. We’ll have to take his word for it.

Misplaced trust

During his interview with Manchán Magan we get an idea of just how trusting the dying patient was with the medical system that has betrayed so many by claiming dangerous cancer causing injections were safe and effective. We also get a glimpse of the structures in place in the HSE for those given a terminal diagnosis.

Manchán Magan: You know the way we complain a bit about the health service. In terms of, when you have a serious cancer, all the home care services, the social welfare…the fact that a bed, a hospital bed is being delivered, all those extra grab handles, that’s all being delivered. The services that are being put in place for me, the three hours of care, that just happens immediately. The social welfare card, all these things. You know, when you’re sick and there’s a limited time you have, the efficiency…and I’ve been working with St. Luke’s, with Beaumont, with James’, it’s just flawless. Flawless. So I feel so nourished in all that way, you know, nurtured.

Brendan O’Connor: I’m wondering what kind of a patient you are. Are you quiescent or are you like a wild animal?

Manchán Magan: I’m probably too quiescent for somebody who is so alternative in my ways…

Manchán goes on to talk about alternative treatments he tried initially but again we’re missing context, we’re missing the origins of the cancer. We’re missing the obvious connection to the Covid shots. It would be helpful to rule them in or out but the listener is not afforded that piece of information. Was there some kind of agreement before the live interview to avoid the subject?

Manchán Magan’s wife Aisling Rogerson has so far kept her husband’s vaccination status a secret, choosing to talk to the mainstream media while adhering to their terms and conditions: anything but the injections. As a restauranteur, she would have been under pressure to comply with the government’s Covid rules which meant only those injected with the toxic shots were allowed to eat indoors or show proof of recovery from the mystery virus. In fairness, the Fumbally café pivoted its business model into a takeaway kitchen and grocery shop during that time. It may seem like nobody’s business whether or not Manchán Magan was injected with the Covid shots. That’s certainly the chorus from those who loudly pushed the injections and now want to overlook the excess deaths since the shots. They feign offence while ignoring their own hypocrisy.

Not too long ago those who rightly chose to avoid the needles where discriminated against as second class citizens. This makes it everyone’s business. A matter of public interest. There is a moral obligation to be honest. It’s not too much to ask. We shouldn’t have to ask. Why is it so difficult to be totally honest?

On September 21, 2026, Aisling Rogerson told the Irish Independent:

“It sounds bonkers to phrase it in this way, but I think one of the greatest things that me and Manchán ever did together was him dying. I don’t even know how to say that in any kind of more poetic way. It’s just so incredibly powerful. To accompany someone to that point is a privilege.”

Grief hits at different times in different ways for everybody. Losing her husband and their future together cannot be easy. No-one wants to hurt Aisling Rogerson but she too must understand that if she wishes to remain in the system with its perks, privileges and publicity, she must stay schtum about her husband’s Covid shots status. That’s the deal.

Aisling Rogerson also sat down with Brendan O’Connor in September of 2026 to talk about her husband’s passing. Again no mention of whether or not he took part in the Covid vaccine trials linked to cancer. Was this agreed in advance of the interview? Ordinarily it would be a natural position to start from unless otherwise indicated.

It seems like such a simple thing to do. Tell us if Manchán Magan got the Covid shots or not.

Turns out it’s the one thing that must be protected at all costs.

Who benefits from this silence?

Only those with something to hide.

Related articles:

Managing the narrative: how RTÉ sidestepped any discussion of the Covid injections’ connection to Ciara Mageean’s turbo cancer

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