“We all know the Covid vaccines are contributing to cardio and vascular problems. You cannot hide this in your own family and say ‘oh this is a private matter’ because you are going out there and you’re saying ‘I’m going to do all my best for all these people that are suffering’ and that’s commendable. But you’re deflecting from what’s causing the suffering and what’s causing the suffering, a lot it, your wife has suffered as well. You can’t say you’re unaware of it. This is very important because if we let this go, then we’re saying these people can do what they want.” Patrick E Walsh on Fine Gael Deputy Edward Timmins

In this interview with Kilkenny accountant Patrick E Walsh, who has brought Ireland’s excess deaths issue to the fore, we discuss why Deputy Edward Timmins must come clean about this wife suffering an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccines. It’s time to break the silence on vaccine injuries and deaths.

We also discuss the mystery behind that paywalled Eddie Hobbs interview that has the potential of reaching tens of thousands if released to the public...

Full interview:

