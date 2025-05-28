Aisling O'Loughlin

Elizabeth
9m

Did you know prior to the mask mandates the medical board told the hospital consultants NOT to issue any mask exemption letters to their patients. I know this as I phoned the hospital and was told they were meetings going on with the consultants to decided if they would adhere to these instructions or not....they did adhere, they gave into it and refused letters. Many of these patients had problems breathing normally never mind through a mask and they knew this but went along with it anyway.

Elizabeth
21mEdited

Exactly! Its happening everywhere as if oh that's ok then not let's ask any further questions as to WHY it's happening everywhere. Why are kids, teenagers, old and every age in between and we are supposed to just say " ok that's fine" and move along. When did the adverse illnesses and excess and sudden deaths start? We all know when and why. Thanks Aishling & mr Walsh.

