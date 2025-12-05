PCR Fraud Exposed

The fat cats got rich off testing for the phantom virus while the public blindly trusted The $cience™ turning on anyone who pointed out the scam. This RTÉ news report from May 18, 2020 shows queues of people in their cars turning up for testing.

If we don’t learn the lessons this time around, they’ll only come back harder the next time.

This is why NO really is the magic word. The Covid hoax was a success because most people participated without resistance and ceded control of their lives to the ‘experts’. Complying with tyranny only brings more tyranny. And death.

An Irish Times report from March 11, 2021 reads:

Clonmel-based Enfer processed the Covid-19 tests from its Kildare labs on behalf of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), which is led by Dr Cillian de Gascun.

The NVRL was last year paid €11.95 million for its central role in the testing regime, the HSE figures show.

Laboratory firm Eurofins Biomnis was paid €15 million to process Covid-19 tests.

The same people making a fortune from the tests were the very ones pushing the Covid ‘pandemic’ lies. It was in their interests that the public were under the illusion that their lives were in danger from a deadly virus that required an emergency vaccine (liability-free) to save them.

Virologist Cillian de Gascun (who featured in the RTÉ report) also served as the Chair of the NPHET Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group from February 5, 2020 to February 2022 aka ‘The Politburo of NPHET’ as Professor Bill Tormey described them.

Here he is on RTÉ Late Late Show in September 2020 reassuring viewers that NPHET was really some kind of evil conclave getting their kicks from power tripping. Host Ryan Tubridy’s eyes tell a different story.

The sooner people realise the extent of the network that tricked them into rolling up their sleeves under false pretences, the sooner we can expect a shift in consciousness and better decision making.

The sleeping masses must be shown what happened. If they fail to learn this lesson, it will only come back harder next time and it was hard enough the first time, for all of us.

Remember this from March 23, 2021?

No PCR test? You get locked up. Outrageous. They need to understand what acquiescing with evil does to innocent people.

It’s up to us to show them, even if we’re weary from being rejected and dismissed.

They will understand.

We really are in this together.

ENDS