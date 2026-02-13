Aisling O'Loughlin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
19h

Epstein was an operative - nobody knows if he is dead, and there are certainly many others very much alive and well today.

The main point of the reveal was to show - to allow people to read - what has been discussed for years. It is all about how the few decided to run things for the masses.

This was a circle of influence beyond law, beyond sovereign state, fed by depravity knowing nobody would ever answer for anything ever.

You can see that in action even this very week.

Mr Mandelson is available for 'work'.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Aisling O'Loughlin
Kevin Molloy's avatar
Kevin Molloy
19h

what is very unsettling about this Epstein dump, is the level of cooperation between them all. they aren't even figuring out what to do, they know what to do, they are just moving forward seamlessly with the program on multiple fronts. Everyone is keen to help, and yet this stuff is all fifteen years old, and we knew nothing about it til now. they have us talking nonsense about trans and DEI all day, whilst they are getting down to the real business of enforcing a global power grab.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aisling O'Loughlin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture