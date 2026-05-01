Angus Dalgleish, professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London

One of the UK’s top cancer specialists Professor Angus Dalgleish has appeared before Wexford GP Dr Billy Ralph’s fitness-to-practise hearing at the Irish Medical Council.

The professor - whose own son contracted myocarditis after being coerced into taking the Covid-19 injection for a job - told the committee that the injections were not vaccines but gene therapies that integrate into people's DNA.



"The very concept of using this was absolutely heinous" he told the hearing.

Independent journalist Louise Roseingrave is covering the event from Dublin offering regular updates on X. If the mainstream media weren’t so compromised, this story would be front page news and all over the airwaves for analysis and discussion. It is a sure sign of guilt when they’re playing down the importance of the professor’s appearance at the hearing.

Louise continues:

"The more vaccines you have the more likely you are to go down with cancer" - Prof Dalgleish tells the IMC hearing. Says there are study papers of interest in this area coming 'down the line'

..."I can assure you that Pfizer does not want these pre-prints published. They are lobbying editors to label it as misinformation"



Prof says the pre print shows a clear link between boosters and cancer

"Pfizer do not want their market interfered with"

Ms Bird BL for the IMC asks if this is a conspiracy?



"I would not call it a conspiracy. I would call it an arrangement. They are prepared to spend millions to protect their interests," Prof Dalgleish replied

Angus Dalgleish is a professor of oncology at St George's, University of London. His criticisms of the Covid-19 injections have been largely ignored by the mainstream media as they expose the treachery behind the so-called vaccination campaign and the true intent of the jabs they called ‘safe and effective vaccines’. For example his claim about the Pfizer jabs containing cancer causing substances has never been discussed in the Irish mainstream media despite the seniority of Professor Dalgleish’s position or his expertise in the area of cancer research. It’s another sign that only agreement with the narrative, however dangerous to the population, is permitted.

“They’re all completely contaminated. They’re just not fit for purpose. The Pfizers are all full of SV40. SV40 was what, in my day, we put into mice to make them grow tumours so we could pour chemotherapy into them to see if it worked for the tumours.

And we’re putting this into humans for a disease that hasn’t killed anybody for at least two years. It is beyond belief.”

In January 2021, Professor Dalgleish’s name appeared beside an article in the DailyMail headlined: Putting young people first for the vaccine can slow the spread of Covid-19 because most elderly people are already shielding

He told Doc Malik’s podcast on June 4, 2023 that he was coerced into taking this stance which he now regrets, especially since his son was diagnosed with myocarditis following the jab.

Professor Dalgleish is in Dublin to support GP Dr Billy Ralph who’s accused of posting inappropriate tweets during the so-called pandemic that undermined public health guidelines. Dr Ralph’s X account has since been suspended. The Irish Times covered the hearing on March 26, 2026 making out the ‘pandemic’ was real and worthy of everyone falling into line without quesion. It will be interesting to see how this one time paper of record treats the arrival of Professor Dalgleish to proceedings, if at all.

Here’s a sample of some of the offending tweets posted by Dr Billy Ralph between October 2020 and June 2022 which have aged exceptionally well, unlike the propaganda of the time:

November 12, 2020: No change in deaths so lockdown a complete waste of people’s time. ... Sack NPHET and [former chief medical officer Tony] Holohan.

May 12, 2021: Masks neither protect the wearer nor other ppl around them. This has been proven. Just as Asymptomatic transmission is not a thing. So what’s the point of masking kids OR teachers? All about control. Not about health.”

May 27, 2021: “… Masks, lockdowns, distancing, now vaccines – all bullsh*t.”

July 11, 2021: “…There is no public health emergency, no need for mass vaccinations, no need for coercive population control measures. There is a dire need for Irish people to wake up and take back their freedom.”

December 14th, 2021: “I will not be injecting any child with this completely untried product in this cohort. 27 years of practice I have never seen an experimental product used on children. Especially for a condition that holds less risk than the treatment.”

Dr Billy Ralph has already been vindicated by the Eurostat excess mortality figures which clearly show there was no pandemic in 2020 and that the excess deaths started with the shots at the beginning of 2021 and haven’t stopped since. The one peak in mortality in April 2020, the year of the supposed pandemic, is largely down to the elderly being put on end-of-life protocols and to those in hospitals being placed on ventilators and other unsuitable medical interventions. They didn’t die ‘from Covid’. The PCR tests were fraudulent anyway as attested by Professor Dalgleish at the hearing.

The professor’s explosive commentary has the power to blast open the Covid scam and expose the intentional harm behind the injections. While mainstream media journalists are busy normalising the enormous rise in cancer cases, they’re not asking why this has come about apart from the usual excuse of ‘aging population’ which doesn’t explain why so many young people are dying. If the Irish Independent can cover this oncologist (Professor John Kennedy), surely they can also report on what Professor Angus Dalgleish is saying at Dr Billy Ralph’s fitness-to-practise hearing. Let’s force the issue. They must be held to account or let get away with murder. It’s a choice.

Meanwhile Ireland’s prime minister, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been visiting AstraZeneca’s new plant in Dublin. Dr Marcus De Brun - who’s also facing disciplinary proceedings because of his heroic stance on the Covid scam - observed the situation with precision on X.

It’s becoming painfully obvious, even to the most enthusiastic jab proponents, that something is rotten in the state of Ireland.

The crime must be covered up at all costs if you want to stay in the game. The excess deaths since the shots must be ignored. The soaring cancer rates must be normalised. And the doctors blowing the whistle must be vilified and silenced.

It’s up to the people to pay attention.

It’s up to the people to respond appropriately.

The hearing continues.