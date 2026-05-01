Aisling O'Loughlin

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Paddy Early's avatar
Paddy Early
12h

The Irish Medical Council have a brass neck to have audacity to bring these charges against one of the few Doctors of integrity👊🤮

Thank God that two great witnesses are on Dr. Ralph’s side to vindicate his courage in calling out this evil scam to kill millions🙏

If they ignore all the evidence and strike him off it will represent the greatest abuse of power and will be evidence of such egregious corruption👊

Praying for both Ralph and Marcus🙏

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Transcriber B
11hEdited

Thank you for reporting. I'm very heartened to see that Dr Dalgleish is showing up to support Dr. Ralph. I am well aware of the vast numbers of people who have been killed and injured by these injections, and for standing up and speaking out on behalf on their patients, and on behalf of humanity, these doctors will be remembered for their courage and their honor. As for those persecuting such doctors, all I can say is, they boarded the karma train that isn't going where they think it is.

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