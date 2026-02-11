Remembering Isaac Kappy: the actor and musician paid with his life after warning us about Jeffrey Epstein's dark web

“Epstein is the keystone of a whole motherfuckin’ matrix. And once you pull it out, once you pull it out, it all falls down.” Isaac Kappy, actor and musician (February 17, 1977 - May 13, 2019)

It’s too easy to dismiss the Epstein files as yet another psy-op and throw the whole lot in the bin without proper inspection. For sure, we must tread carefully. Why are they being released now? What’s the agenda? There’s always an agenda. Yet in amongst the wastelands of useless information, there’s confirmation of what was once dismissed as conspiracy theory. This cannot be underestimated. We’re having a moment.

Isaac Kappy wasn’t so crazy after all. He was trying to tell us about Hollywood’s pedo problem before his untimely death on Monday, May 13, 2019 at approximately 7.26 in the morning.

News reports told us he had ‘forced himself’ off a bridge in Arizona (funny wording) and was hit by a Ford pick-up truck on Interstate 40, historically part of Route 66.

A month earlier, Tom Hanks (who Kappy had accused of being a wrong ‘un) had posted a cryptic message on his Instagram about roadkill on Route 66 leading many online sleuths to question if there was some connection between the two.

Kappy had left behind a cryptic two-page note on Instagram. He’d been acting funny in his last video, said he’d done something stupid but didn’t elaborate leaving his followers guessing. He wrote:

Earlier this week, I committed an act so flippantly, without thought, that will become synonymous with short sightedness and petty, vile greed, and in the end, has cost me everything. I will publicly disclose the details at the right time. You see, while I supposedly wanted to make American great, I have not put much work AT ALL into making MYSELF great. I have wasted much money on speculation and gambling, and I have gambled away my future.

All these years later, it’s still not clear what Kappy had done to cause himself so much anguish. He said he wasn’t suicidal but maybe he really did kill himself. Maybe he had lost some kind of bet and had to jump off the bridge to his death. He was moving in occult circles, after all, playing dangerous games with dangerous people who could hide behind celebrity as defence. Perhaps he had taken part in a satanic ritual that disgusted him. Perhaps he had stared into the Abyss for too long and got sucked in and under. We just don’t know. He never got around to disclosing those details hinted at in his ‘suicide’ note.

Apparently there were eye-witnesses on the bridge who saw him jump but it’s hard to trust any reporting from the mainstream media on this story considering their role in covering up for Hollywood’s self-anointed ‘elite’.

Kappy hadn’t done himself any favours with the nutty ‘right wing conspiracy theorist’ image when he allegedly choked Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris during a party game in the summer of 2018 as reported by Nylon. What kind of party game involves choking? Kappy had mentioned role playing games at one point. Maybe he’d gone too far. Strange how the story arose at the same time he was exposing the rot in Hollywood, naming names and being specific.

It’s important to state actor and producer Seth Green has never been arrested and there’s no proof he’s guilty of any of these accusations. But with the release of these heavily redacted Epstein files finally there’s talking point evidence that something is very wrong with the system in general. The revelations emerging daily from the three and a half million file dump tally with what Kappy had been describing before his death. It’s bad alright. Kappy wasn’t exaggerating. It’s worse than bad.

Those names he named still have questions to answer considering Kappy got it so right about Prince Andrew, Steve Bannon, Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates. He was over target which made him the target. Before the Epstein file release it was easier to brush off such claims as baseless conspiracy theories concocted in the minds of drug addled fantasists. Not anymore. That’s a massive shift. A remarkable turn of events that can’t be brushed off easily, even factoring in our suspicions about the timing and style of the release.

Let’s take a moment to look at the front page of the Irish Daily Star, Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Did we ever think we’d see the day?

Front page news:

Gardaí (police) are re-assessing disturbing claims made in the Epstein Files that a young female was taken “to Ireland for politicians and notable men”.

The ‘young female’ was only a child when she was passed around. That’s what the mainstream media has been hiding all this time using the barely legal cover as a way to dilute the severity of what we’re facing. No wonder people turn away. Who could blame them? It’s too much.

Not everybody has the time of the inclination to diligently read through journalist Whitney Webb’s two volumes detailing One Nation Under Blackmail which remains a vital source of evidence as humanity slowly learns about the sordidness of the Beast system being exposed to us in no uncertain terms. Webb has provided the detail. Isaac Kappy has given us the inside track, delivered in his own inimitable fashion. He was an original.

Pity he’s not around to see this day, to add his voice, to witness the fallout.

He risked everything to show us.

Isaac Kappy should be celebrating his 49th birthday on February 17, 2026. His life was cut short for reasons as yet unclear.

As humanity wakes up to the horrors of a world run by pedophile satanists, we remember him as the guy who refused to play along, the one who told us to pay attention and to stop being so easily charmed by celebrity.

He called it. Let’s not forget his courage as the Epstein files confirm he was over target.

Further analysis with Shaun Attwood: