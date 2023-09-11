There’s a big push to get Subsidy back on air. It must be painful for Ireland’s former highest paid presenter to suddenly find himself on the useful idiot scrap-heap after putting in so much effort to convince the Irish public: 1). There really was a deadly pandemic even if the death count never reflected one, apart from those killed by midazolam, remdesiver, ventilators etc and 2). They needed a series of experimental jabs to ward off the mystery virus with the 99.97% survival rate, the same time the flu disappeared.

Tubridy really did a number on the Irish and still we hear, “Ah sure it’s not his fault. How was he to know about the secret payments? That was his manager Noel Kelly’s job to deal with the money”.

Why has Tubridy, who seemed so concerned about the welfare of the Irish during the ‘pandemic’, never mentioned the true extent of the excess deaths since the roll-out of the trial injections he so fervently pushed on his audience? If Subs really cared, he’d be shouting from the rooftops of D4, that we've got a serious problem that needs addressing urgently.

Instead he’s been brazening it out, cosying up with other ‘big club’ members to find a new media role and save face. Dublin Live reports Tubridy ‘looks set to join the Murdoch empire after London trip’.

For anyone paying attention, the optics are terrible.

A photo with Piers Morgan. Not a good look. Just like Tubridy, Morgan is another media puppet who’ll follow the script if the price is right, to hell with ethics or the real price of such treachery. Remember these tweets from July 27, 2021.

Unlike Tubridy, Morgan has since admitted he made mistakes on Covid-19 ‘because the science changed’ apparently. A weaselly excuse considering the British government had placed Covid-19 in the same category as the flu as early as March 2020, but some acknowledgment of his grotesque behaviour, at least.

Tubridy has never apologised for one of the lowest moments in Irish broadcasting history, when a little girl was used to promote the Pfizer injection on the Late Late Toy Show in November 2020. He brushed off the sorry episode as ‘satire’ when questioned by Deputy Mattie McGrath during the Oireachtas PAC and Media committee hearings on July 11, 2023. Zero sign of remorse.

He has also never apologised for using his radio slot to advise listener to ‘disinvite’ guests from weddings if they chose not to take part in a dangerous medical trial for no good reason apart from media hysteria and intense peer pressure. The Sunday World reported on September 10, 2021:

Speaking on his RTE Radio One show this morning, the presenter said that those who say they don't believe in the vaccine should be told to “get out, and you're not invited and you're disinvited because you're a greater risk to everyone else".

Thanks to Tubs’ divisive and hateful advice, families up and down the country turned on each other. Tubridy got it painfully wrong. Dangerously wrong. He cannot be trusted again. He’s shown his hand.

Just wait until the Irish public finally realise the extent of the damage those so-called vaccines have caused to their health. The mainsteam media is in cover-up mode but the truth has a funny way of getting out. Tubridy can only brazen it out for so long. Bono stories will get you so far but again, the optics are dreadful.

Bono’s dodgy pals include Mr Depopulation Bill Gates and Tom Hanks who recently stayed over at his Dalkey mansion. Hanks was one of the first international celebrities to claim he had de Covid, while Tubridy alleged he got struck with the mystery virus in March 2020.

Speaking on RTE Radio One on April 07, 2020, Tubridy said: "I was very very fortunate. It wasn't a particularly lovely thing to experience but I was very fortunate in the sense that I had this persistent cough. I got it checked out, the test came back positive and that's all that happened in my case. Nothing else happened. I didn't have a fever, I didn't have the flu, I didn't take so much as a pill, paracetamol”.

Sounds like Tubs was hit with a severe case of (cough, cough) asymptomatic nonsense swallowed down whole by his fans who queued up to get fake tested to see if they had caught the thing too. You can nearly understand why those who fell for the scamdemic are acting sheepish now, making excuses for ‘poor Ryan’. If they admit Tubridy was out of order, they’ll also have to accept the part they played in the charade, ‘disinvited wedding guests’ included. Best keep the pantomime going a little longer. Oh look, there’s Tubs, without a care in the world, whizzing by on his shiny red vespa, gifted by U2 on his final Late Late Show appearance in May. Such fun!

Meanwhile, Ireland’s excess mortality figures continue to mount since the roll-out of the trial. Those who pushed the injections are acting weird. ‘Dr’ John Campbell is attempting to manage the crisis on YouTube with this graph which makes out Ireland experienced unusually high excess deaths during the so-called pandemic year of 2020, which it did not. This is a script also repeated by the media to throw the public off the scent that the trial injections are doing damage, including other propaganda tricks outlined in a video I made this week on Rumble. Click HERE to view.

The true story about Ireland’s excess deaths since the grand experiment began is slowly emerging, thanks to the work of Kilkenny accountant Patrick E Walsh. You can view our latest discussion HERE.

Tubridy has fulfilled his role in encouraging those who trusted him to roll up their sleeves for the common good. There’ll be another gig for him as long as people continue to believe his guff and it looks like plenty still haven’t got the memo on excess deaths post jab roll-out. Tubridy might come in useful for a new variant scare to cover up jab deaths and injuries. He’s shown nerves of steel so far and a remorseless commitment to the cause. In the words of George Carlin, ‘It’s a big club and you aint’ in it’. Frankly it’s not a club most right thinking people would want any part of and the sooner we acknowledge the agenda at play here, the sooner we can do something to take back control, and never allow ourselves to be tricked like this ever again, no matter how charming the presenter.

If you like, show your support and buy the author a coffee HERE.