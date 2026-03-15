Plot twist

The first sign that something had changed came around the autumn of 2025 when I clocked Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Andrew Lownie’s exposé of ‘Prince’ Andrew, given priority on the bookshelves at Easons, Ireland’s largest book retailer. It looked out of place but I instantly dismissed it as some kind of royalist propaganda. Surely not worth picking up. After all, this is the bookstore that gives top billing to Pfizer favourite, Ryan Tubridy’s bookclub picks and puts RTÉ’s veteran propagandist Miriam O’Callaghan’s memoir in the winning slot on its Number One Bestseller list after force feeding us former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s autobiography, Speaking My Mind for months on end. Expectations were low. Only books sanctioned by the regime make it past the publisher. Yet Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s book Nobody’s Girl had also made the grade, strangely enough. How come the mainstream were letting her story be told? For years she had languished in the dark recesses of the Internet, out of view from the public then all of a sudden everyone knew about her and by extension Jeffrey Epstein’s spider web.

Maybe there was more to Andrew Lownie’s book than a royal cover up.

Crisis Management

At the time X (formerly known as Twitter) was awash with apparent fan accounts all posting their adoration for the royals - faux concern for the health of ‘King’ Charles and fawning compliments over Kate Middleton’s glorious locks and Meghan Markle’s outfit choices. They all showed up at once. Something was afoot. But what?

‘Prince’ William took a break from whatever it is he does and even snuggled up beside British Prime Minister Kier Starmer on a private jet to warn us about our carbon usage or something like that.

For what it was worth, I fired a few shots back into the ether to register they hadn’t fooled me. Oh no! Not everyone was willing to step to the side and curtsey before these false idols who seem to think they’re the elite.

It was like Buckingham Palace had gone into crisis management mode in advance of the release of the Epstein Files and these phoney fan accounts were attempting to hypnotise us into a state of obedience and disbelief. Then the first major batch of the Epstein Files landed in December 2025, followed by the second mega dump in January 2026 and all changed, irrevocably.

So what’s going on?

Aren’t the royal family supposed to be protected from this kind of thing? YouTube, of all places, is crammed full of detailed reports on Randy Andy’s antics on Jeffrey Epstein’s former private island in the Caribbean, Little Saint James. There’s that photo of him creeping over the lifeless body of the girl/teenager, which still hasn’t been properly explained.

Lady Victoria Hervey, an old girlfriend of the disgraced former duke, suggested there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for the photo, claiming Andrew was in the middle of a 'CPR training course'. That one can be filed in the same cabinet with his 2019 BBC Newsnight admission that one simply cawn’t sweat. A medical condition, apparently, brought on by an overdose of adrenaline during the 1982 Falklands War. Was the former duke so removed from reality he thought we’d buy his makey uppey excuse or was he simply mocking his audience?

What’s the agenda?

It’s all up for discussion on YouTube for some reason. Why are bosses suddenly allowing all this conspiracy theory confirming content after years of strict censorship rules with strikes and bans for the slightest transgression? It was YouTube that branded solid facts about the Covid injections as misinformation and demonised anyone for challenging the narrative from 2020 onwards, mercilessly shutting down accounts without warning while promoting actual misinformation as fact. YouTube is not our friend so why has it become the go-to platform for news on the Epstein Files? There’s only one conclusion. It’s all part of the plan. The intelligence agencies behind YouTube are allowing content makers (whether they know it or not) to take down those chosen unredacted names in the Epstein Files for a reason. The blackmail is finally coming home to roost. This must have been the purpose all along.

It seems like it’s time for a controlled demolition of the British Royal Family. Cancer is more than likely the cover story for ‘Princess’ Kate’s exit from public scrutiny and helps normalise the disease for those she and her husband told the SV40 packed Covid injections were ‘safe and effective’. The cancer cover story also works as an excuse for King Charles to disappear in a hurry and avoid a grilling about his close alliance with Jimmy Savile and all those dodgy knighthoods to loyal subjects.

MAGA diehards might say we’re getting the big reveal on YouTube because the white hats are in charge of the video sharing platform but that’s the kind of hopium that loses battles and eventually wars. No the same puppet masters are still pulling the strings at Alphabet Inc (which also owns Google) give or take some new faces. Neal Mohan is the latest CEO of YouTube, having succeeded Susan Wojcicki in 2023. The mother of five died of non-small cell lung cancer on August 9, 2024, at the age of 56. She was responsible for one of the strictest censorship campaigns ever waged on Internet users ensuring millions remained ignorant to the dangers of the Covid injections they thought were vaccines while emboldened to dismiss those who questioned the narrative as ‘anti-vaxxers’ and ‘crazy conspiracy theorists’. We’ve witnessed the power of YouTube propaganda. It is right to be cautious despite the quality of the output on the Epstein Files.

Watch out for 666

There are signs which are impossible to ignore. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he’s known these days, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19, 2026. He became the first member of the British Royal Family to be arrested in 350 years. What an achievement!

Six police officers arrested him on his 66th birthday - exactly 666 days after the royal military horse was seen running through London covered in blood. Might be nothing. Might be something. There’s the chorus of commentators who say this is a sign we’re watching a scripted movie. The horse is a crisis actor! It’s more probable, in my view, it’s a sign we’re observing a ritual of some sort.

While reading The Craft: How Freemasons made the Modern World by John Dickie, I happened upon a possible historic explanation for this attempted takedown of the British Royal Family we’re witnessing today. Dickie tells the reader about a French Jesuit priest by the name of Augustin Barruel (1741–1820) who was a staunch counter-revolutionary writer famous for proposing that the French Revolution was a planned conspiracy.

Dickie writes about Barruel’s take:

When the Knights Templar were repressed by the Pope and the King of France, the survivors swore vengeance against all monarchs and Popes, and all manifestations of Christianity. They took refuge in Scotland, where both their mysteries and their thirst for revenge were incorporated into Freemasonry.

He later writes of Barruel:

There then came the direful final disclosure: the Masonic watchwords of brotherhood and freedom, so cosy and bland when first encountered, actually meant nothing less than a secret declaration of ‘war on Christ and his cult; war on kings and all their thrones’.

So it’s back to the Freemasons doing freemasonic things. But what about the royals and elites being Freemasons and running the lodges? Maybe they’ve been lulled into a false sense of security. Maybe they’ve been double crossed. Maybe they’re in on it and Andrew is being sacrificed, for a change. It’s all guess work but worth throwing up on the table for further analysis, if anything.

What’s clear is that the gloss is waning for royal families across Europe. This strange Age of Revelation is exposing their dark side behind all that propaganda and fawning Hello! magazine spreads and pomp and ceremony. Just look at Norway’s crown princess Mette-Marit, another close pal of Jeffrey Epstein whose son is on trial accused of 38 crimes including four rapes. Marius Borg Høiby has admitted to some of the charges against him, but denies the four counts of rape which involve women who were either asleep or incapacitated. It’s not looking good for this wannabe gangsta royal.

The cloak of protection has been flung loose and for reasons as yet unknown, we’re being shown why it’s foolish to worship false idols or to put your faith in man not God. It couldn’t be clearer.

As satisfying as it is to finally see these creeps under the spotlight and to see their victims being believed and given a platform, there’s that lingering question: who will replace them? An AI royal family? Might we be in for another dose of Liberté, égalité, fraternité (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity) replete with rolling heads? Where there’s a Freemason plot you’ll also find blood, lots of it, wrapped up in a nice story about freedom and human rights.

Where’s it all going? Still looking like the satanic New World Order, sadly. The mainstream media are also on the hit list along with politicians which sounds good on paper but how does it really translate? As ever, vigilance required. Now it’s back to YouTube for the latest investigation on the Epstein Files. If only this kind of citizen journalism had been allowed during the Covid hoax. Imagine how well informed the public might have been if they’d been warned sufficiently about Epstein’s pal Bill Gates and his dastardly plan to reduce the population one injection at a time. Still, us crazy conspiracy theorist tinfoil hat maniacs aren’t looking so bananas these days. There’s comfort in that, even if we remain ever cautious to the various agendas at play.

Related articles:

Jeffrey Epstein’s compromised professors fall one by one

Preparing for Pandemics, Epstein style: “I hope we can pull this off”.

Remembering Isaac Kappy: the actor and musician paid with his life after warning us about Jeffrey Epstein’s dark web