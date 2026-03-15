Aisling O'Loughlin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne's avatar
Anne
1d

King Charles has tie to the WEF

Maybe this is to take the spotlight off Mr Gates being sued for his €ovid crimes in the hopes they can sneak him out without any charges and no one will notice. - Yeah right, I don't think anyone will miss that.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Aisling O'Loughlin and others
John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
1d

Spain`s Juan Carlos exited and is roughing it in the UAE, replaced by his son Felipe - the scandals continued and the monarchy survived so far. Maybe, in part, because the Spanish leftist government is even more corrupt.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aisling O'Loughlin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture