RFK Jr. says Fauci knew Remdesivir would kill

Maybe this is why editors scrubbed that Prime Time interview with Fauci off the RTÉ Player. Here we have Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spelling it out plainly: Fauci knew Remdesivir would kill. So did Trump by the way but he'll plead ignorance and the red caps will believe him claiming he’s playing 5D chess or some such excuse for their Vax Daddy.

For the record here’s that interview between Miriam O’Callaghan and Anthony Fauci from April 16, 2024, skilfully recorded by Eleanor McGee. This is one of the last remnants of this broadcast online. Somebody’s been cleaning up.

Why didn’t Miriam O’Callaghan ask Fauci about Remdesivir?

O’Callaghan’s tweet is not aging well. This vital information on Remdesivir has been out for years and would have been easy to research and to ask Dr Fauci about considering it’s a matter of public importance. The drug is a HSE approved treatment for so-called Covid-19 to this day. Instead Fauci got a soft interview from Miriam O’Callaghan (that’s why they pay her the big bucks). No hard questions posed. Fauci drones on about misinformation and disinformation while those of us who have highlighted the toxicity of Remdesivir for years have been dismissed as conspiracy theorists spreading dangerous lies online. Years wasted as HSE staff placed patients on Remdesivir without explaining the extent of the risks involved. The Internet is littered with stories of kidney failure and multi organ breakdown as a result of this medication. All ignored while Fauci is celebrated.

It was a similar story of sycophantic behaviour over in the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland where the Machiavellian doctor was bestowed with a medal for his services to public health, without a hint of irony. Shame on all those involved. They would have known his track record. There are no excuses.

Here’s another fawning tweet from Ireland’s Taoiseach (Prime Minister), then Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) that could do well with being memory holed, from his perspective. Evidence-based? Yes, Fauci knew Remdesivir would kill, that’s why he used it as a ‘treatment’ for so-called Covid-19. Very effective from that point of view, for sure.

In his speech before presenting Anthony Fauci with the Stearne Medal on April 17, 2024, Micheál Martin said:

I see our former Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan; I see Professor Mary Horgan and Dr Colm Henry from our National Public Health Emergency Team; I see members of our National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

To each of you, and all those here who contributed to that great national effort, thank you.

I can say with absolute conviction and without fear of challenge that in times of uncertainty and crisis, the guidance of scientific experts becomes indispensable.

And when I look back on that time, the fact that as a country we did as well as we did in preventing excess mortality, and our high rates of vaccination was due in large part to the fact that the Irish people, as a whole, respected that scientific expertise.

It is therefore particularly fitting that one of Ireland’s foremost scientific institutions should honour Dr Fauci in this way.

Note how Micheál Martin acknowledges the absence of excess deaths during the so-called pandemic but overlooks the fact we've had near constant excess mortality for years since the rollout of the injections. That's some serious gaslighting right there. Dark.

The question remains: why is this toxic drug still being used to ‘treat’ those unfortunate enough to be told they have Covid-19 in Irish hospitals?

RFK Junior spelled it out as clearly as possibly in April 2023. Now he’s in power as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, will he push on through and finally help put Fauci behind bars where he belongs?

Trump’s recent love-in with Bill Gates sends mixed messages. Why would we trust the Father of the Vaccine to do the right thing? Somebody’s going to have to get the blame when the excess deaths post injections become undeniable (we’re already there). It looks like it’s going to be Fauci. Even with that Biden pre-emptive pardon. All the signs are there.

Fauci knew what he was doing. Covid was one big scam.

Innocent people died when they could have been saved.

There’ll be hell to pay.

Some other honours awarded to Dr Fauci on his trip to Ireland:

And one more social media post with Miriam O’Callaghan who chose Bruce Springsteen’s Streets of Philadelphia as the soundtrack on Instagram, a strange choice considering Fauci’s association with the AIDS drug AZT that only made matters worse for patients.

Another clue we’re dealing with people who don’t share our values.

