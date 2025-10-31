Roisín Ingle has cancer. The Irish Times columnist probably wouldn’t have cancer if she had listened to her ‘unvaccinated relative’ who she treated with thinly disguised contempt in her articles during the fake pandemic. That’s the hard bit to admit. It’s the unspoken truth that those who succumbed to the Covid propaganda or even wrote it, like Roisín Ingle, must face. They should have listened to the anti-vaxxers they so cruelly diminished, looking down their noses as if they possessed superior knowledge of The $cience™. They got it wrong, dangerously wrong. The ‘unvaccinated guest’ could see it coming, like so many of us, who did everything we could to try and stop our loved ones from rolling up their sleeves for the common good.

We’re still being persecuted for our efforts to protect those we love. We keep going, regardless.

Ingle writes in The Irish Times on October 27, 2021:

I put up a poll on Twitter asking people whether they’d be okay with an unvaccinated relative or friend visiting their home. The result from just over 2,400 votes was clear. About 68 per cent say no they would not welcome them, 14 per cent say they would and 16 per cent are not sure.

Let’s not forget how those of us who rightly called it in 2021 were treated as sub-human by our peers. Uninvited, mocked, hissed at, for merely declining to participate in a liability-free medical trial for an unproven concoction offered by people who wish to depopulate the world. We were right to be suspicious when they told us the flu had disappeared and that a mystery virus with the same symptoms had turned up in its place.

The poll reminds us of how off-track Irish Times readers were, despite their apparent educated status. They hadn’t a clue.

In a column from January 5, 2022, Ingle writes:

The two lines on the test meant all banning of words went out the window. The chatter in our house was suddenly all about Omicron symptoms and boosters and isolation and PCR tests. My unvaccinated relative, the only one without any symptoms and a negative antigen test, observed all of this unfolding with a satisfied grin.

“But I thought we weren’t supposed to talk about Covid?” smiled my unvaccinated relative like the unvaccinated cat who had just got the cream.

“And also, isn’t it ironic that the only person not riddled in this house is the unvaccinated relative? Put that in your column why don’t you?”

In fairness to Roisín Ingle, she did put it in her column. She honestly believed the lies about Covid. There’s room for forgiveness there, for atonement and for redemption. Surely this excerpt can be interpreted as the first signs of doubt in The $cience™. If the blessed vaccine worked so well then why didn’t it work? Why were the jabbed the ones getting sick? Or more to the point, why were they the ones making a big deal out of getting sick during flu season? The ‘unvaccinated relative’ ended up getting sick too, according to Ingle’s column. Sick as in the common cold that cleans out the system every January for most people.

Ingle saw it as some kind of victory, proof she was right to be so neurotic about the ‘pandemic’:

And what of my unvaccinated relative? Well, they just called from London with the result of the PCR test. Turns out my unvaccinated relative is riddled like the rest of us. And I would tell you if that news left a bitter or sweet taste in my mouth if it weren’t for the fact that my tastebuds are still very much banjaxed.

If there’s any bitter aftertaste in all of this, it’s the excess deaths. The consistently high mortality rates since the rollout of the injections prove beyond all reasonable doubt that the jabs were anything but safe and effective. The Irish Times have ignored these Eurostat figures, just like the compromised alternative media, but there’s no denying what they represent. Betrayal. Lies. Depopulation.

We’re in trouble since the toxic shots. Up until now the mainstream media (and alternative media) have attempted to play down this unfolding catastrophe by blaming an aging population combined with population growth but we know that’s not the case. We have RIP.ie, a real-time mortality tracker, to show us who’s dying. Old and young alike, mainly Irish. The military aged men seem to be doing alright.

The Irish Times bought RIP.ie in May 2024 and slapped a €100 charge (excluding VAT) for funeral directors as a way, I suspect, to stymie the flow of death notices exposing their treachery. The charge means management can also make some money from the deaths they helped to create by convincing the Irish they had to enter a medical trial under false pretences. There was no pandemic. Just one spike in April 2020 corresponding mainly to the elderly being placed on end-of-life protocols in nursing homes under the guise of Covid-19.

The cancer causing injections they called vaccines are doing what they were designed to do. Cause cancer. Among other ailments. They’re also pulling in more money for Big Pharma shareholders and keeping doctors busy inside the Medical Industrial Complex. The depopulation agenda is in full swing.

The death count has become too big to hide so now you may have noticed there’s an online campaign to pretend all the clots, heart attacks, turbo cancers and sudden deaths are down to Covid. Those who rolled up their sleeves in good faith must do the mental gymnastics of convincing themselves it’s SARS-CoV2 that’s causing all the trouble, not the toxic shots they defended with their lives and reputations. This will mean total and utter brain and soul annihilation, an absolute turning away from the objective Truth. A denial of God, essentially.

It will be the final order. Complete trust in The $cience™, even if it makes no sense. Put on your mask and shut up. No debate. No discussion. Just compliance.

It’s always been a choice.

Has Roisín Ingle admitted she got it wrong? Not yet. Instead she’s brought the reader on her cancer journey without any mention that the cancer causing SV40 injections may have played a role. No doubt her doctors have reassured her it’s just one of those things. The mainstream media are going big on cancer stories as a way to normalise the illness and further gaslight readers who might be questioning the toxicity of the shots and their role in the explosion of cancers all over the world.

In her column from February 19, 2025, she writes:

Every three months I have scans, to find out what’s going on with my cancer. Before one of the scans, I am injected with a small amount of radiation. I can’t be around my children that day in case it has an adverse affect on them. “I’m radioactive,” I tell them and they run away in mock fear. For the other scan, I’m injected with a purple dye, and sometimes this makes me vomit in the middle of the scan. Most people who have that same scan do not get sick. It’s just the luck of the scan draw.

Cancer treatment is rough. Could this have been avoided? Highly likely. We’ll never know for sure. Unvaccinated people get cancer too. This isn’t a gloating session. This is a hard look at what’s before our eyes. An attempt to work out a pattern. Before the injections, we see mortality rates in Ireland were fairly stable, after the injections they shoot up and have remained high ever since. It doesn’t take a genius to work it out. What changed in 2021 to coincide with the consistently high mortality figures? The injections they called vaccines.

Why have the mainstream media been cagey about the death figures? They’re guilty. They’re in cover-up mode. They know what they’ve done.

It’s up to us to discuss this most pressing issue honestly and openly, without offence. Like adults. Or we can pretend it’s down to SARS-CoV-2 or Covid or whatever you’re having yourself and play along with the newly co-ordinated campaign of propaganda aimed to misdirect and conceal the crime.

We saw what happened last time we lost our grip of reality during the fake pandemic. There were very real consequences that continue to play out to this day. We have an opportunity to correct course and turn away from the death cult that is Covid and from all its lies and charlatans. The offer remains on the table, incredibly.

Choose life.